Oil Soars On Venezuela Coup Attempt

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.53 -0.38 -0.59%
Brent Crude 10 mins 71.72 -0.34 -0.47%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.578 +0.003 +0.12%
Mars US 1 hour 69.51 +0.11 +0.16%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.07 -1.31 -1.81%
Urals 19 hours 70.80 +0.79 +1.13%
Louisiana Light 5 days 70.69 -1.94 -2.67%
Louisiana Light 5 days 70.69 -1.94 -2.67%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.59 +1.05 +1.45%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.03 -0.18 -0.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.578 +0.003 +0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 71.51 +0.66 +0.93%
Murban 19 hours 73.11 +0.93 +1.29%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 65.78 +0.66 +1.01%
Basra Light 19 hours 73.85 +0.59 +0.81%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 73.10 +0.89 +1.23%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.59 +1.05 +1.45%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.59 +1.05 +1.45%
Girassol 19 hours 73.91 +1.52 +2.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.07 -1.31 -1.81%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 54 mins 49.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 49.50 -0.30 -0.60%
Canadian Condensate 67 days 60.25 +0.20 +0.33%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 64.35 +0.20 +0.31%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 57.25 +0.20 +0.35%
Peace Sour 3 hours 54.50 +0.20 +0.37%
Peace Sour 3 hours 54.50 +0.20 +0.37%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 58.10 -0.20 -0.34%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 64.30 +1.50 +2.39%
Central Alberta 3 hours 57.00 +0.20 +0.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 70.69 -1.94 -2.67%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 60.25 +0.25 +0.42%
Giddings 19 hours 54.00 +0.25 +0.47%
ANS West Coast 5 days 71.83 -1.88 -2.55%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 57.86 +0.41 +0.71%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.81 +0.41 +0.67%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 61.81 +0.41 +0.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 60.25 +0.25 +0.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.25 +0.20 +0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 8 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 11 minutes California Politicians Hiked Gas Tax, Now Demand Investigation Into State's $4 Per Gallon Gas Prices
  • 15 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 33 mins Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 26 mins Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 3 hours Iran Says It Will Keep Exporting Oil Despite U.S. Pressure
  • 9 hours Hasta La Vista, Maduro? Guaido Calls On Troops To Join Him In Uprising Against Maduro
  • 8 hours Saudi, UAE Overstate Their Oil Capacities?
  • 8 hours Dripping wet commie pinko slop = Anthropogenic Global Warming
  • 20 hours Counting Rigs is a "Fools Errand"
  • 17 hours The US is a bystander in the global race for the battery metals supply chains
  • 24 hours Do You Conserve Water?
  • 7 hours IMF: Mideast Economies Face Volatile Politics, Oil prices
  • 3 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors
  • 23 hours O’Rourke's $5 Trillion Plan To Combat Climate Change
  • 2 hours "Undeniable" Shale Slowdown?

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Alt Text

Russian Troops Land In Oil-Rich Venezuela

In what can be seen…

Alt Text

Venezuela Can Wreck U.S.-Chinese Relations

Trump’s hawkish policy towards Venezuela…

Alt Text

Blackout Shuts Down Venezuela’s Oil Exports

A major blackout in Venezuela…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. South America
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Soars On Venezuela Coup Attempt

By Nick Cunningham - Apr 30, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Venezuela protests

Venezuela’s opposition leader, along with some factions of the military, have staged an attempted coup to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro.

Standing alongside soldiers at a military base, opposition leader and self-proclaimed president of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, launched a military uprising to oust Maduro. Notably, he stood with Leopoldo Lopez, another opposition leader who had been jailed by the government, but who said he had been released by elements of the military that had turned on Maduro. Both urged the military to rise up and called for the whole country to mobilize in the streets.

“Today, brave soldiers, brave patriots, brave men attached to the Constitution have followed our call,” Guaidó said in a video. He called it the “definitive end” of Maduro’s rule, before adding that “we are counting on the people of Venezuela today,” and that the “armed forces are clearly on the side of the people.”

The events are fluid and reports are confusing – the clashes between some military forces and protestors suggest that the military has not abandoned Maduro entirely. Police loyal to Maduro fired tear gas at protestors. The Venezuelan government has downplayed the uprising and insists that it is still in control. “A mediocre coup d’etat attempt has failed,” Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said. Related: U.S. Pipeline Boom Could End In Crisis

American officials made a series of statements on Tuesday and took to twitter to cheer on the attempted coup.

For now, it is unclear what the effect on Venezuela’s oil production will be. Argus Media reports that sources inside Venezuela’s oil industry say that operations have not yet been impacted.

Venezuela’s oil production plunged to 732,000 bpd in March, down 289,000 bpd from the month before, according to OPEC’s secondary sources. That huge decline was made much worse by the widespread blackout that swept over the country for a period of time. But the losses, by all accounts, are expected to continue.

U.S. sanctions have closed off a lot of the global market for PDVSA with buyers around the world having cut off ties with the Venezuelan oil company. At the same time, the infrastructure within the country is already crippled by a lack of investment, a financial and economic crisis, a brain drain and the deteriorating state of the electric grid.

Chevron is reportedly struggling to bring the Petropiar facility, an oil upgrader that it operates with PDVSA, back online, according to Bloomberg. In early April, production at Petropiar was operating at half the level that it was back in January. Most worrying for Venezuela is that the joint ventures have been more resilient than the operations that PDVSA runs on its own, so the decline of the joint venture operations does not bode well. Related: New Models Suggest Much Faster Global Warming

Petropiar – and many other oil projects – will struggle to return to full capacity because of electricity rationing. Electricity shortages, in turn, are unlikely to be resolved anytime soon. “The electricity problem for PDVSA is in addition to two previous problems the government needs to deal with: sanctions and lack of investment, which are at the base of Venezuela’s falling production numbers,” said Francisco Monaldi, a Fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute, told Bloomberg.

Now, the prospect of ongoing instability, or outright civil war, only magnifies the dangers for the country and for its oil production. Argus Media said that two army officials said that “six or seven” garrisons have been seized by soldiers backing Guaidó, although those claims have not been confirmed. Meanwhile, Argus also said National Constituent Assembly president Diosdado Cabello ordered all “armed collectives and civilian militia units in Caracas” to go to the presidential palace in Caracas to defend Maduro.

Of course, nobody knows how events will unfold, but the ingredients for protracted violence between the opposition and the government are readily apparent.

By Nick Cunningham, Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Russian Troops Land In Oil-Rich Venezuela
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why An OPEC Oil Supply Surge Won’t Happen

Why An OPEC Oil Supply Surge Won’t Happen
U.S. Pipeline Boom Could End In Crisis

U.S. Pipeline Boom Could End In Crisis

 A New Middle East Mega-War Is Unfolding Right Before Our Eyes

A New Middle East Mega-War Is Unfolding Right Before Our Eyes

 Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

Massive Drop In U.S. Oil Rig Count Fails To Arrest Price Slide

 Oil Prices Crash As OPEC Prepares To Boost Supply

Oil Prices Crash As OPEC Prepares To Boost Supply

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com