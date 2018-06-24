Is “America First” Hurting Global Energy Relations?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 68.58 +3.04 +4.64%
Brent Crude 2 days 75.32 +2.52 +3.46%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.945 -0.027 -0.91%
Mars US 2 days 68.88 +1.64 +2.44%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.94 -1.54 -2.12%
Urals 3 days 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.78 -2.54 -3.42%
Louisiana Light 4 days 71.78 -2.54 -3.42%
Bonny Light 3 days 74.60 +1.04 +1.41%
Mexican Basket 4 days 64.61 -0.17 -0.26%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.945 -0.027 -0.91%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 71.33 +0.50 +0.71%
Murban 3 days 74.33 +0.50 +0.68%
Iran Heavy 3 days 69.89 +1.02 +1.48%
Basra Light 3 days 73.78 +2.40 +3.36%
Saharan Blend 3 days 73.61 +0.93 +1.28%
Bonny Light 3 days 74.60 +1.04 +1.41%
Bonny Light 3 days 74.60 +1.04 +1.41%
Girassol 3 days 73.40 +0.99 +1.37%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.94 -1.54 -2.12%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 42.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 38.04 -0.17 -0.44%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 63.74 -0.17 -0.27%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 65.69 -0.17 -0.26%
Sweet Crude 4 days 53.79 -2.17 -3.88%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.54 -0.17 -0.32%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.54 -0.17 -0.32%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.54 -0.17 -0.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 59.54 -1.42 -2.33%
Central Alberta 4 days 56.54 -0.17 -0.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 71.78 -2.54 -3.42%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.00 +3.00 +4.84%
Giddings 3 days 58.75 +3.00 +5.38%
ANS West Coast 5 days 75.15 +0.57 +0.76%
West Texas Sour 3 days 62.53 +3.04 +5.11%
Eagle Ford 3 days 66.48 +3.04 +4.79%
Eagle Ford 3 days 66.48 +3.04 +4.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.03 +3.04 +4.90%
Kansas Common 4 days 55.75 -0.75 -1.33%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.30 -0.68 -0.91%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 7 minutes Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 12 minutes Battle for Oil Port: East Libya Forces In Full Control At Ras Lanuf
  • 3 hours Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 13 hours Renewables to generate 50% of worldwide electricity by 2050 (BNEF report)
  • 12 hours Reuters: OPEC Ministers Agree In Principle On 1 Million Barrels Per Day Nominal Output Increase
  • 18 hours Oil prices going down
  • 21 hours Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 2 days Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 11 hours China’s Plastic Waste Ban Will Leave 111 Million Tons of Trash With Nowhere To Go
  • 2 days Oil Buyers Club
  • 18 hours Saudi Arabia turns to solar
  • 5 hours Kenya Eyes 200+ Oil Wells
  • 2 days Gazprom Exports to EU Hit Record
  • 5 hours Are Electric Vehicles Really Better For The Environment?
  • 20 hours Battle for Oil Port: East Libya Forces In Full Control At Ras Lanuf
  • 1 day Russia's Energy Minister says Oil Prices Balanced at $75, so Wants to Increase OPEC + Russia Oil by 1.5 mbpd
  • 19 hours Tesla Closing a Dozen Solar Facilities in Nine States
  • 10 hours OPEC soap opera daily update

Breaking News:

U.S. Sanctions Won’t Affect Iraq-Iran Crude Oil Swap Deal

Alt Text

Mexico Readies to Join North American Oil Boom

by voting in the energy…

Alt Text

Why the US government Spies on its own Citizens

a look into the reasons…

Alt Text

Transparency Squabble Stalls US-Mexico Oil & Gas Deal

the Dodd-Frank Act requires US…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. North America
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Is “America First” Hurting Global Energy Relations?

By Vanand Meliksetian - Jun 24, 2018, 12:00 PM CDT USA

Throughout history the strong bond between the United States and Europe, arguably the world’s most important alliance, has been decisive within the international arena. Massive migration from the ‘old world’ to the ‘new’ during the past centuries has been the reason for sharing important norms and values such as democracy, liberalism, and international trade.

The election of President Donald Trump, however, has put doubt to this alliance, which was the strongest supporter of the rule-based international system of the present day. It has to be seen whether the election of this President is a temporary matter, or that the United states will continue, in some way or another, to choose a more unilateral path.

The bellicose language of President Trump and his opposition to agreements and existing matters of international affairs predating his election, have put him on a collision course with his partners in Europe. The unpredictability of the U.S. President was a reason for European leaders to give him the benefit of the doubt and start with debate instead of confrontation. However, as France’s President Macron’s short ‘bromance’ showed, Trump can hardly be influenced in matters of unambiguous election promises.

European leaders have confronted the U.S. president on several occasions on reasonable terms in order to overcome their differences in international politics. In the case of U.S. withdrawal from the Paris agreement on climate change and the unilateral departure from the JCPOA or the Iran Nuclear Deal showed Trump’s intractable belief for the ‘righteous’ path of the U.S. However, trade disputes hit the interests of European partners more directly and put the Atlantic partnership on a collision course. One country stands to benefit from current developments: Russia. Related: The Bullish And Bearish Case For Oil

In the energy sphere, Moscow has been seeking to secure its most lucrative market for natural gas, Europe, and reduce dependence on transit countries in Eastern Europe. The South Stream pipeline was unilaterally cancelled on December 1st by President Putin as tension with Europe were rising over its role in the unravelling drama in Ukraine. Two other ambitious projects saw the light of day: Turk Stream, which has been partially constructed, and Nord Stream 2. In the latter’s case Europe is strongly divided over how to respond to another direct subsea pipeline between Russia and its most important customer in the EU: Germany.

Tensions have been rising due to the strong commercial interests of Western Europe, pipeline gas is much cheaper than LNG, and financial and political interests of Eastern Europe, less transit fees and reduced dependence on Russia. The opposing parties have been receiving support from the US, who is advocating against the construction of Nord Stream 2 as it would improve Moscow’s influence on Europe as it increases dependence and decreases Ukraine’s $3 billion in annual transit fees. Another development, however, is of significant importance for Washington’s strong opposition: the stellar rise of its own natural gas producing sector.

Related: Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

The fracking revolution in the U.S. has brought massive amounts of gas to the domestic market and pushed prices down. The unexpected rise in production has brought the U.S. to the fray as a major export. This has increased the necessity for new markets for American gas. An obvious potential customer is the EU, which is a massive market where domestic fields are producing less and Russia is the most imported supplier who exports a third of the annual European consumption.

Although the U.S. has denied its opposition to Nord Stream 2 is related to the export of American LNG, many analyst belief that Trump’s support for the domestic hydrocarbons sector suggests it’s a plausible goal of Washington’s. In order to weaken the commercial environment of the construction of the pipeline and create confusion for investors, the U.S. has announced it’s been contemplating on possible sanctions.

However, Trump seems to have lost his credibility as an important partner since he has made use of any situation to promote his ‘America first’ slogan. Even when this means hurting the interests of his European partners illustrated by the reciprocal tit-for-tat tariffs on goods. The European signatories of the Iran Nuclear Deal have been scrambling to save the agreement after the unilateral withdrawal of the U.S. by starting the ‘blocking statute’ process. When considering the effort and political credibility European leaders are investing in saving this deal, imagine the energy they will put in protecting direct national and company interests.

As in many other cases, America first risks being America alone.   

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

What Would A U.S. Civil War Look Like?
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring

OPEC’s Agreement Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

 The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

 The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

 OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

OPEC Edges Closer To Production Agreement

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com