Iran Hints At Compromise To Raise Oil Output

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 35 mins 65.71 +0.81 +1.25%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.21 -0.87 -1.16%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.964 +0.064 +2.21%
Mars US 24 hours 68.45 -0.79 -1.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.87 +0.78 +1.10%
Urals 2 days 71.09 +0.45 +0.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.84 +1.08 +1.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.84 +1.08 +1.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.59 +0.13 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.35 -0.01 -0.02%
Natural Gas 35 mins 2.964 +0.064 +2.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.58 +1.05 +1.49%
Murban 2 days 74.58 +1.05 +1.43%
Iran Heavy 2 days 69.81 +0.04 +0.06%
Basra Light 2 days 72.89 -0.47 -0.64%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.54 +0.06 +0.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.59 +0.13 +0.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.59 +0.13 +0.17%
Girassol 2 days 73.44 +0.08 +0.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.87 +0.78 +1.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.14 +0.86 +2.19%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 41.15 -5.09 -11.01%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.10 -0.79 -1.24%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.05 -0.79 -1.20%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.40 -1.79 -3.19%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.90 -1.79 -3.33%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.90 -1.79 -3.33%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.90 -0.79 -1.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.90 -2.04 -3.35%
Central Alberta 2 days 54.90 -1.79 -3.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.84 +1.08 +1.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.50 -1.00 -1.60%
Giddings 2 days 55.25 -1.00 -1.78%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.49 +1.29 +1.76%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.02 -0.78 -1.30%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.97 -0.78 -1.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.97 -0.78 -1.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.52 -0.78 -1.25%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.25 -0.75 -1.34%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.33 -0.78 -1.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 8 minutes EU Confirms Trade Retaliation Measures vs. U.S. To Take Effect on June 22
  • 17 minutes Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 4 hours Tariffs to derail $83.7 Billion Chinese Investment in West Virginia
  • 4 hours U.S. Withdraws From U.N. Human Rights Council
  • 4 hours EU Confirms Trade Retaliation Measures vs. U.S. To Take Effect on June 22
  • 2 hours What If Canada Had Wind and Not Oilsands?
  • 28 mins "The Gasoline Car Is a Car With a Future"
  • 8 hours Could oil demand collapse rapidly? Yup, sure could.
  • 8 hours North Korea, China Discuss 'True Peace', Denuclearization
  • 1 hour Russia's Energy Minister says Oil Prices Balanced at $75, so Wants to Increase OPEC + Russia Oil by 1.5 mbpd
  • 18 mins Saudi Arabia turns to solar
  • 8 hours WE Solutions plans to print cars
  • 32 mins EVs Could Help Coal Demand
  • 5 hours Kaplan Says Rising Oil Prices Won't Hurt US Economy
  • 9 hours Gazprom Exports to EU Hit Record
  • 14 hours Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?
  • 23 hours Oil prices going down
  • 23 hours Russia, Saudi Push For Big Hike In Oil Output Despite Iran Opposition

Breaking News:

Mexico Announces Bid Terms For Next Oil Tender

Alt Text

OPEC Confident Global Oil Demand Will Stay Strong

The OPEC technical panel has…

Alt Text

The Decisive Battle For Yemen’s Oil Port

Saudi Arabia and its Arab…

Alt Text

Canada Bets On Trans Mountain Expansion To Sell Oil In Asia

Due to congested takeaway capacity…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Iran Hints At Compromise To Raise Oil Output

By RFE/RL staff - Jun 20, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Iranian oil tanker

Iran has suggested it could be open to a compromise on a small rise in OPEC oil output after earlier rejecting a plan by Russia and Saudi Arabia to increase production in response to consumer concerns over rising prices.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh on June 20 said cartel members that had cut more than required in recent months could increase output back to higher agreed quotas.

Experts said that would effectively mean a slight increase from top producers such as Saudi Arabia, which has been cutting more deeply than required under previous policies designed to raise once-slumping prices.

A day earlier, Zanganeh had told reporters upon arrival at Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) headquarters in Vienna that "I don't believe at this meeting we can reach agreement."

Moscow and Riyadh have proposed reversing most of a 1.8 million-barrels-a-day cut in production that OPEC and other major producers agreed to in 2016 amid recent calls by the United States, China, and other major oil-consuming countries for relief from rising pump prices.

But Iran has signaled its opposition along with Iraq, Algeria, and Venezuela, three other influential OPEC members. Zanganeh cited recent demands for a production increase from U.S. President Donald Trump as a reason to oppose it.

Trump has "created difficulty for the oil market" by imposing sanctions on Venezuela and Iran, Zanganeh asserted, leading to lower production and higher prices. Related: OPEC’s ‘Modest’ Aims Won’t Be Enough

"And now he expects OPEC to change something for better prices," he said. "That is not fair. OPEC is an independent organization, not an organization to receive instruction from President Trump.... OPEC is not part of the Department of Energy of the United States," he said.

Premium crude prices have surged nearly 75 percent to almost $80 a barrel since OPEC and allies such as Russia, Kazakhstan, and Mexico agreed to a production cut in late 2016.

OPEC is due to meet on June 22 to review the agreement and plans to meet the next day with Russia and other non-OPEC producers that joined the agreement in 2016.

Zanganeh had said he would leave Vienna before talks with Russia and other non-OPEC countries were held, but participants said on June 20 that efforts were taking place to persuade Iran to participate in any deal.

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on June 20 he was confident there would be a deal during the June 22 discussions.

Iraq's oil chief, Jabar al-Luaibi, said he hoped there would be agreement when OPEC met, but added that the "oil market has not reached the level of stabilization."

Iran's opposition to raising oil output puts it on a collision course with Russia, which has called for raising production by 1.5 million barrels a day, in a near-total rollback of the 2016 production cuts.

Russian Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak said the need for increased output is urgent during the summer, when demand for gasoline and oil hits a high point for the year. Related: Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

"Oil demand usually grows at the steepest pace in the third quarter.... We could face a deficit if we don't take measures," Novak said on June 19. "In our view, this could lead to market overheating" -- meaning sharply higher prices.

Novak said that if OPEC and its allies decide this week to raise output, they could review their decision and fine-tune it at another planned meeting in September.

Saudi Arabia, a close ally of the United States, is particularly under pressure from Trump to offset any production decline caused by the reimposition of U.S. sanctions on Iran in November.

Russia and others have also warned that continuing to limit supply could encourage increased production from shale oil producers in the United States, who are not part of the OPEC agreement and pose outside competition.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x


Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Russia Gears Up To Boost Oil Production In July
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Forced To Shut Down Production As Operations Fall Apart

Venezuela Forced To Shut Down Production As Operations Fall Apart
Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil

 Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

Rig Count Falters Amid Oil Price Correction

 The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

The Fed Is Driving Down Oil Prices

 IEA: Oil Prices Could Rise Further As Shale Can’t Fill The Gap

IEA: Oil Prices Could Rise Further As Shale Can’t Fill The Gap

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com