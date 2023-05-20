Why The Middle East Will Be Vital In Any U.S.-China Conflict

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 71.55 -0.31 -0.43%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 75.58 -0.28 -0.37%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.08 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 2.585 -0.007 -0.27%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.576 +0.008 +0.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 73.57 -0.96 -1.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 73.57 -0.96 -1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.90 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.06 +0.84 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 1 day 70.45 -0.71 -1.00%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.576 +0.008 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 74.25 -0.38 -0.51%
Graph down Murban 2 days 75.62 -0.19 -0.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.33 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 537 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.61 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 74.90 -0.20 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.90 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.95 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.06 +0.84 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.78 -0.27 -0.47%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.69 -0.95 -1.84%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 74.09 -0.95 -1.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 72.34 -0.95 -1.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 69.49 -0.95 -1.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 66.19 -0.95 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 66.19 -0.95 -1.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 67.49 -0.95 -1.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 76.44 -0.95 -1.23%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 65.79 -0.95 -1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 73.57 -0.96 -1.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 62.00 -1.00 -1.59%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 77.95 +2.16 +2.85%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 64.39 -0.97 -1.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 68.34 -0.97 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 68.34 -0.97 -1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 62.00 -1.00 -1.59%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 3 hours Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

Trans Mountain Pipeline Needs More Funds

Turkey’s Elections Could Have A Significant Geopolitical Impact

Turkey’s Elections Could Have A Significant Geopolitical Impact

The upcoming presidential elections in…

Is The U.S. Preparing To Punish OPEC?

Is The U.S. Preparing To Punish OPEC?

The U.S. House of Representatives…

Iran Seizes Second Oil Tanker In Arabian Gulf

Iran Seizes Second Oil Tanker In Arabian Gulf

A commercial oil tanker was…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why The Middle East Will Be Vital In Any U.S.-China Conflict

By Haley Zaremba - May 20, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • As tensions between the U.S. and China continue to escalate, the importance of the Middle East for these two superpowers is only growing.
  • China is heavily dependent on energy imports from the Middle East and has struggled in recent years to keep up with its rising energy demand.
  • While much has been made of the U.S.’ waning influence in the region, it retains a significant footprint throughout the Middle East and multiple key allies.
Join Our Community
Middle East

If the United States and China ever enter into conflict, one of the key battlegrounds could be the Middle East. China has been busily trying to shore up its energy security and diversify its energy portfolio around the world, but the country remains heavily dependent on the Middle East for oil. Unfortunately for Beijing, the United States retains a significant amount of leverage and military might in the region which could be used as a powerful weapon in a war of wills between the two global superpowers.

Maintaining a reliable and increasing energy supply is crucial to the well-being and continued growth of the Chinese economy. But as the country continues to develop, Beijing is having a hard time keeping up with demand. For several years in a row, China has suffered major rolling blackouts, with entire cities sometimes going dark for extended periods. And last year, China’s energy industry underwent an extreme stress test as drought crippled the domestic hydropower sector at the same time that the global energy market was in crisis due to a myriad of factors stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Beijing has been hard at work increasing the size and breadth of its own energy empire, paying special attention to increasing its energy footprint in developing countries with large and mostly untapped energy production potential. Back in 2020, Barron’s proclaimed that China had already become “the center of gravity for global energy markets”, and its sphere of influence has only continued to grow since then. On top of Beijing’s heavy investing in other nation’s burgeoning energy markets, China has also blown everyone else away in terms of clean energy spending in recent years. But it’s still not enough to fill the country’s nearly insatiable hunger for additional energy supply. Related: China Is Still Critical To America’s Clean Energy Boom

It’s clear that Beijing is extremely worried about the precariousness of China’s energy security as the country’s economy continues its upward trajectory and demand continues to skyrocket. The country remains hugely dependent on imports to meet its energy needs. It is the second biggest consumer of oil in the world, after the United States, and an incredible 72% of this is imported. The Middle East alone is responsible for about half of those imports. This renders the country extremely vulnerable to energy sanctions or other kinds of strategic energy blockading. Indeed, the Suez Canal, the Bab al-Mandab, and the Strait of Hormuz are all critical shipping routes that could be blocked with relative ease by Middle Eastern leaders. 

The United States is well aware of this Achilles heel, and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has openly discussed the possibility of wielding its influence in the Middle East to ensure leverage over China if one of the many sources of tension between the oft-altercating superpowers were ever to come to a head. “God forbid there’s ever a conflict with China, but we could end up holding a lot of their economy at risk in the CENTCOM region,” General Erik Kurilla, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said in a congressional hearing in March of this year. 

The United States has built up a considerable and enduring military presence in the Middle East after decades of involvement in and waging wars in the region, including the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and against the Islamic State. Instability from these conflicts and power vacuums left by ousted regimes has led to considerable instability in the region, resulting in heavy reliance on U.S. aid and military presence in many countries. As such, many of these countries are tightly aligned with the U.S. and host tens of thousands of troops – a number that could increase many-fold at the drop of a hat thanks to established bases, relationships, and infrastructure on the ground. 

“U.S. posture in the Middle East remains significant,” Defense Department official Celeste Wallander wrote in a statement to Congress. “DoD is ready to rapidly flow significant forces into the region and to integrate those forces with partners based on decades of military cooperation to enhance interoperability and address any contingency,” Wallander noted.

While we all hope that conflict with China can be avoided, there’s no denying that there is no shortage of flashpoints where tensions between the very different ideologies of East and West could escalate to a conflict that would have widespread repercussions for economies and energy markets around the world. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is The U.S. Preparing To Punish OPEC?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Electricity Prices Plunge By 75% As Finland Opens New Nuclear Power Plant

Electricity Prices Plunge By 75% As Finland Opens New Nuclear Power Plant
U.S. Natural Gas Drilling Collapses At Fastest Fastest Pace Since 2016

U.S. Natural Gas Drilling Collapses At Fastest Fastest Pace Since 2016
Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default
$70 Oil Creates Opportunity In Canadian Oil Stocks

$70 Oil Creates Opportunity In Canadian Oil Stocks
Shale Drillers Are Auctioning Off Rigs at Bargain Basement Prices

Shale Drillers Are Auctioning Off Rigs at Bargain Basement Prices

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com