Is The U.S. Preparing To Punish OPEC?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.67 +1.81 +2.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.81 +1.90 +2.54%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.50 +0.22 +0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.377 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.569 +0.090 +3.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.95 -0.62 -0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.95 -0.62 -0.84%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 70.41 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.569 +0.090 +3.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 73.85 +1.24 +1.71%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.87 +0.94 +1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 72.32 -0.17 -0.23%
Graph down Basra Light 534 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.04 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.02 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.34 -0.49 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 56.99 -0.07 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 49.61 -0.25 -0.50%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 73.01 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 71.26 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 68.41 -0.25 -0.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 65.11 -0.25 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 65.11 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 66.41 -0.25 -0.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 75.36 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 64.71 -0.25 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 72.95 -0.62 -0.84%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.25 -0.25 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 61.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 76.30 +1.26 +1.68%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 63.39 -0.25 -0.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 67.34 -0.25 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.34 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.25 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.00 -0.25 -0.41%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 mins Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 12 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 12 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

2.7 Million Bpd Of Crude In Alberta Under Extreme Wildfire Threat

Turkey’s Elections Could Have A Significant Geopolitical Impact

Turkey’s Elections Could Have A Significant Geopolitical Impact

The upcoming presidential elections in…

Iraq And Iran Ignore U.S. Sanctions In Talks To Expand Energy Ties

Iraq And Iran Ignore U.S. Sanctions In Talks To Expand Energy Ties

In a meeting on Wednesday,…

Iran Seizes Second Oil Tanker In Arabian Gulf

Iran Seizes Second Oil Tanker In Arabian Gulf

A commercial oil tanker was…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
James Durso

James Durso

James D. Durso is the Managing Director of Corsair LLC, a supply chain consultancy. In 2013 to2015, he was the Chief Executive Officer of AKM…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is The U.S. Preparing To Punish OPEC?

By James Durso - May 17, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • U.S. consumers are showing significantly less concern about the U.S. energy situation than they did one year ago.
  • The U.S. House of Representatives may once again consider a piece of legislation to pressure the OPEC oil producers’ group to stop making output cuts.
  • The bill may be retaliation against the Arab OPEC countries, and a warning to others, for normalizing ties with Iran and Syria.
Join Our Community

In early May, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary was reportedly considering a bill to pressure the  OPEC oil producers’ group to stop making output cuts by revoking the sovereign immunity that has protected OPEC+ members and their national oil companies from lawsuits over price collusion. (The committee previously passed the bill in 2018, 2019 and 2021.)

The OPEC Basket Price has hovered in the mid $70s, not historically high, though U.S. politicians like to talk down the price of gasoline before the summer driving season begins. (Saudi Arabia needs a price of $80.90 USD to balance its budget, and fund the diversification of its economy.)

Gasoline prices are higher than during the Trump administration, but the Gallup polling organization reported in April 2023, “Americans show significantly less concern about the U.S. energy situation now than they did a year ago.”

If American consumers aren’t up in arms over gasoline prices, and the recent OPEC production cuts have failed to stop the slump in crude oil prices, why might OPEC be a target now?

One reason may be the good news out of the Middle East: a rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia (with Chinese mediation); Egypt and Iran starting to normalize ties (with mediation by Iraq); Syria rejoining the Arab league; the United Arab Emirates and Iran in talks to promote ties, and the possibility for energy cooperation between Iraq and Iran.  The bill may be retaliation against the Arab OPEC countries, and a warning to others, for normalizing ties with Iran and Syria, under the color of protecting U.S. consumers. It also avoids a discussion about the Biden administration policy of limiting oil and natural gas production, though lately the administration has approved limited drilling in federal lands. Related: Oil Prices Rise Amid Expectations Of A Tightening Market

And not to be outdone, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers just announced the “Assad Regime Anti-Normalization Act of 2023,” that would counter foreign governments’ outreach to Syria and allow for additional sanctions on anyone doing business with the Assad government. 

The losers? Israel which probably can’t depend on the Arabs to form a bloc to back an attack on Iran’s nuclear research facilities; and the U.S., which is seeing its influence diminish as OPEC members in the Middle East start to normalize with the hated governments in Tehran and Damascus, and welcome China’s mediation of negotiations between Tehran and Riyadh, and Russia’s facilitation of talks between Saudi Arabia and Syria, and Syria and Turkey. (The worst-case scenario for Tel Aviv and Washington is Chinese participation in talks between Israel and the Palestinians.)

Normalization of relations between the Arab OPEC states and Iran and Syria would lower tensions in the region, which is not in Washington’s interest as big customers like the Saudis and Emiratis might scale back purchases of weapons intended to counter Iran. Tensions also keep the U.S. busy in the neighborhood to “ensure stability,” though U.S. actions in Iraq and Libya (and its supporting role in Yemen) guaranteed the opposite. And tension in the region makes it easy for Israel’s Shabbos goy in the U.S. to scotch any attempts to pressure Israel and the Palestinians to get peace talks going “or else,” especially if the Pals invite the Chinese into the process. 

The U.S. may be failing to heed that the Middle East OPEC states, most run by kings or emirs, must pay attention to public sentiment – one secret of successfully ruling without elections. Though Iran is not popular with the publics in Arab OPEC countries, closer relations might result in less tension and more people-to-people ties and economic opportunity that will promote stability, which is more important than democracy for the Arab Spring generation according to a recent region-wide poll.

The 2022 Arab Youth Survey also found, “Nearly three-fourths (73%) want to see the US 

disengage from the region. China, Turkey and Russia are now seen as the region’s strongest allies” and “the default position of looking to the West in times of crisis is being eroded by new allegiances to China, Russia and Turkey.” 

This sentiment may see other Arab states, i.e., Saudi Arabia, not rushing to join American projects such as the Abraham Accords, which Israel still hopes will be a detour around peace talks with the Palestinians, and instead favor homegrown initiatives to stabilize the region.

Thus, Washington’s attack on the economic engine of the Middle East, petroleum, and use of sanctions to halt attempts to end conflict and alienation between the OPEC Arabs and Iran and Syria. It is important that peace not break out as that would depress weapon sales, increase regional economic diversification and integration and reduce the need for Washington’s “solutions,” and introduce to the region new economic and political players, such as China and Turkey. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington has a lot of power and can force events in the short term, but it has already lost the hearts and minds of Middle Eastern youth who, since 2001, have matured with the U.S. continuously engaged in combat operations in their lands - and all for nothing. For the future, it would be wise for Washington to remember the Cold War policy that understood that civil rights and economic opportunity for all Americans was the nation’s best weapon in the war of ideas with Communism. It worked against the Reds then and it will work against the Islamists now and, if America wants to be part of the future of the region it should stop being an example of the worst kind. 

By James Durso for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Turkey’s Elections Could Have A Significant Geopolitical Impact
James Durso

James Durso

James D. Durso is the Managing Director of Corsair LLC, a supply chain consultancy. In 2013 to2015, he was the Chief Executive Officer of AKM…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Natural Gas Drilling Collapses At Fastest Fastest Pace Since 2016

U.S. Natural Gas Drilling Collapses At Fastest Fastest Pace Since 2016
American Petroleum Institute Claims The EPA Is Trying To Ban ICE Vehicles

American Petroleum Institute Claims The EPA Is Trying To Ban ICE Vehicles
Oil, Gas Drilling Activity In U.S. Sees Largest Single-Week Drop Since Mid-2020

Oil, Gas Drilling Activity In U.S. Sees Largest Single-Week Drop Since Mid-2020
$70 Oil Creates Opportunity In Canadian Oil Stocks

$70 Oil Creates Opportunity In Canadian Oil Stocks
Electricity Prices Plunge By 75% As Finland Opens New Nuclear Power Plant

Electricity Prices Plunge By 75% As Finland Opens New Nuclear Power Plant

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com