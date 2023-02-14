China Is Crushing The Competition In Clean Energy Spending

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 56 mins 79.06 -1.08 -1.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 85.24 -1.37 -1.58%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.16 -1.01 -1.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 2.567 +0.162 +6.74%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 2.489 -0.043 -1.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.84 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 +0.67 +0.80%
Chart Mars US 21 mins 77.06 -1.78 -2.26%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.489 -0.043 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.53 +0.87 +1.05%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.48 +1.02 +1.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 80.24 -0.43 -0.53%
Graph down Basra Light 442 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 86.74 +5.02 +6.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.84 -0.25 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.84 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.27 -0.46 -0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 +0.67 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.52 +0.26 +0.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 58.89 +0.42 +0.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 82.29 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 80.54 +0.42 +0.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 77.69 +0.42 +0.54%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 74.39 +0.42 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 74.39 +0.42 +0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 75.69 +0.42 +0.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 84.64 +0.42 +0.50%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 73.99 +0.42 +0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.50 +0.50 +0.71%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.67 +0.42 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.62 +0.42 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.62 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.05 +1.42 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 6 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 7 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 6 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Massive Crude Build Pressures Oil Prices

Azerbaijan Signs String Of Green Power Deals With International Investors

Azerbaijan Signs String Of Green Power Deals With International Investors

Azerbaijan has ambitious plans to…

The Inflation Reduction Act Is Accelerating The Energy Transition

The Inflation Reduction Act Is Accelerating The Energy Transition

The Inflation Reduction Act has…

Is The UK Investing Enough In Onshore Wind Capacity?

Is The UK Investing Enough In Onshore Wind Capacity?

UK onshore wind developments have…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Is Crushing The Competition In Clean Energy Spending

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 14, 2023, 3:00 PM CST
  • China’s unmatched spending on clean energy infrastructure has helped it become the global renewable power leader.
  • It is also a key player in global clean energy supply chains, with a stranglehold on key rare earth mineral markets.
  • The United States is struggling to catch up, and may not be able to compete with CHina for at least another decade.
Join Our Community

The United States has been falling behind in the clean energy race for well over a decade now. Way back in 2010, a report from the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology warned that the United States desperately needed to accelerate the pace of investment and advancement in clean energy technologies, and even offered a pathway to do so. But now, 13 years later, the United States is still trailing in green energy research, development and deployment. 

According to the World Economic Forum’s annual insight report Fostering Effective Energy Transition, not only has the United States failed to lead the charge toward global decarbonization, it’s actually steadily losing ground. For three consecutive years, from 2019 to 2021, the United States slid in the WEF rankings that measure key issues at the national level such as energy security, environmental sustainability and preparedness for the energy transition. As of the last ranking of the Energy Transition Index, the United States was in 24th place. 

The Biden administration has made unprecedented efforts to bring the United States up to speed, most notably through last year’s Inflation Reduction Act. While the Act does little, if anything, to actually curb inflation, it is a milestone piece of legislation representing the single biggest and most aggressive climate policy ever passed by the  United States congress. While this marks a major leap forward for the United States (and for mankind), however, it’s nowhere near enough to bring the United States’ clean energy sector up to speed with the rest of the developed world after decades of neglect. 

In fact, despite the major price tag associated with last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, the United States’ spending on clean energy didn’t hold a candle to China. According to recent figures from a BloombergNEF analysis, China alone was responsible for nearly half of global spending in the renewable energy sector in 2022, at a whopping $546 billion. That’s nearly four times the $141 billion that the U.S. spent. The European Union came in second place, at $180 billion. Together, these three entities were responsible for more than 80% of global clean energy spending for the year, according to the WEF 2022 Fostering Effective Energy Transition report

Of course, all of this spending is great news for the global fight against climate change. It’s still not nearly the amount needed to curb emissions enough to meet the goals set by the Paris climate accord, but it marks a major turning point: the world is finally getting serious about the clean energy transition. However, the change is taking place extremely unevenly, and the lopsided competition is creating a whole new set of geopolitical problems and imbalances, pushing more and more power into the hands of Beijing and leaving the developing world behind

China isn’t just crushing the competition in terms of clean energy spending. Beijing is also dominating a number of key clean energy infrastructure supply chains and rare earth minerals markets – essential components for electric vehicle batteries, solar panels, and more. “China has managed to nurture these really integrated, efficient value chains for making things like solar panels, for making things like battery cells,” Antoine Vagneur-Jones, head of trade and supply chains research at BloombergNEF, was recently quoted by Scientific American. Vagneur-Jones went on to say that he thinks China will continue to dominate for at least the next decade, if not longer.

While the United States is finally making a concerted effort to begin closing this gap, they have a very long way to go, and it’s not going to be easy. China is years ahead of the curve and still making gains. What’s more, the Inflation Reduction Act’s major incentives for domestic clean energy production and manufacturing is creating new geopolitical tensions. According to European leaders, the bill’s focus on domestic production over trade smacks of protectionism and flies in the face of free market trading and the economic ties between the United States and Europe. Indeed, the Act has a very ‘America first’ flavor to it, as President Biden has proclaimed that “the supply chains are going to start here.”

But clean energy investment in the United States is simply not as easy as it is in China. The Inflation Reduction Act was barely passed in congress, and that was only after the bill was watered down to gain the support of West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who pushed for greater support for fossil fuels in the legislation. In China, there are no such political hurdles. An authoritarian regime and a laser-focus on energy security and independence have allowed Beijing to pour ever-increasing amounts of cash into dominating clean energy markets. And so far, it’s paying off. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Next Leg Of The Space Race Is All About Solar Power
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023

The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough

Engineers Reveal Flow Battery Cell Breakthrough
Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil

Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil
Scientists Successfully Split Seawater To Produce Green Hydrogen

Scientists Successfully Split Seawater To Produce Green Hydrogen

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com