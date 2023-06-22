Iran’s Booming Oil Industry Adds Urgency To Nuclear Negotiations

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.02 -1.51 -2.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.60 -1.52 -1.97%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.68 -1.72 -2.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.580 -0.017 -0.65%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.563 -0.061 -2.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.99 +0.03 +0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.99 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.44 +1.89 +2.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.85 +0.96 +1.26%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 72.43 +1.74 +2.46%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.563 -0.061 -2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.11 -0.62 -0.81%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.43 -0.75 -0.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.92 +1.99 +2.69%
Graph down Basra Light 569 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 77.18 +1.99 +2.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.44 +1.89 +2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.44 +1.89 +2.54%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.15 +1.92 +2.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.85 +0.96 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 51.28 +1.34 +2.68%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 74.68 +1.34 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 72.93 +1.34 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 70.08 +1.34 +1.95%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 66.78 +1.34 +2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 66.78 +1.34 +2.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 68.08 +1.34 +2.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 77.03 +1.34 +1.77%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 66.38 +1.34 +2.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.99 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.00 -1.25 -1.83%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 60.75 -1.25 -2.02%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 76.97 -0.93 -1.19%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 64.73 -1.28 -1.94%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 66.98 -1.28 -1.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 66.98 -1.28 -1.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.00 -1.25 -1.83%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.95 -0.45 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 54 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Church Of England Ditches Big Oil Stocks Over Climate Goals Failure

Why The Middle East Will Be Vital In Any U.S.-China Conflict

Why The Middle East Will Be Vital In Any U.S.-China Conflict

While much has been made…

Saudi Oil Assets At High Risk From New Missile Strikes

Saudi Oil Assets At High Risk From New Missile Strikes

The 2019 attacks on Saudi…

Is The U.S. Preparing To Punish OPEC?

Is The U.S. Preparing To Punish OPEC?

The U.S. House of Representatives…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran’s Booming Oil Industry Adds Urgency To Nuclear Negotiations

By Felicity Bradstock - Jun 22, 2023, 6:55 AM CDT
  • Iran’s oil exports hit a five-year high in May as the country becomes increasingly effective at overcoming U.S. sanctions.
  • Recent reports that the U.S. and Iran have been holding closed-door negotiations about a renewed nuclear deal may be driven in part by these developments. 
  • While a return to a full nuclear deal looks increasingly unlikely, new geopolitical realities may mean that a different short-term deal could be an attractive alternative.
Join Our Community
oil

Over the last few years, Iran has increasingly ignored sanctions imposed on its oil and gas industry by the U.S. by choosing to develop new energy partnerships and increase its oil exports. The U.S. has largely overlooked these actions in the hope that Iran will eventually sign a new nuclear deal, a hope that is yet to come to fruition. And now Iran’s oil exports are reaching new highs. So, will the U.S. start imposing stronger sanctions on Iranian oil and gas if no progress is seen in nuclear talks or will it continue to look the other way?

In May, Iran’s oil exports hit a five-year high, reaching over 1.5 million bpd. This is the highest level seen since 2018 before the U.S. had imposed sanctions on Iranian oil. Iran announced in May that it has increased its oil output to over 3 million bpd, around 3% of the global supply, also the highest since 2018. Prior to the sanctions, Iran’s oil exports stood at around 2.5 million bpd.

Iran has been gradually fostering relationships with countries that may be interested in buying its oil. The purchase of Iranian crude is not without risk, as it continues to be heavily sanctioned, and the U.S. could choose to enforce those sanctions more strictly if Iran does not agree on a nuclear deal. But Iran has been developing partnerships with countries willing to take the risk, as well as with states that would likely import the crude should the sanctions be dropped. Iran has been selling oil at a discount for those open to buying it, including China. Its low-price oil has helped Chinese refiners overcome low profit margins.

Although tanker tracking shows that China has been Iran’s biggest oil importer, official data suggests there were no imports from Tehran in the last year. Sara Vakhshouri from SVB International, a consultant, stated: “Sanctions are in place but perhaps they are not fully implemented or monitored.” She explained, “Also all of these supply volumes are in the dark market, where there is no transparency and so they are not reflected in formal global supply and export data.”

Iran has also exported oil to Venezuela, which has U.S. sanctions on its energy products. The two countries have been working hand-in-hand over the last couple of years to circumvent sanctions and support economic growth. China has aided this trade by purchasing oil products from both Iran and Venezuela via alternative routes and ghost ships. In 2022, Venezuela agreed to trade its heavy oil for Iranian condensate, which was in short supply and is vital for the dilution of its crude. In 2022, Iran increased oil shipments to Venezuela following an agreement to renovate Venezuela’s El Palito refinery.

Earlier this year, the U.S. imposed sanctions on firms it said had transported or sold Iranian petroleum or petrochemical products in violation of existing sanctions, including two firms in China. This decision came after discussions on a new nuclear deal stalled once again, largely due to the strained relationship between Iran and the U.S. The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “These designations underscore our continued efforts to enforce our sanctions against Iran.” Yet experts question whether President Biden is serious about these sanctions considering Iran’s rising crude export levels.

In recent months, officials from Iran and the U.S. have been holding closed-door negotiations, including indirect talks in Oman, to reduce tensions in the region, curb Tehran’s nuclear program and release American prisoners, according to officials. After years of disagreement over a new nuclear deal, experts are suggesting that the two powers may be looking for a short-term agreement including key objectives, rather than holding out for a comprehensive nuclear deal. Former U.S. President Trump backed out of the previous nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2018, and imposed sanctions on Iranian oil and gas. Efforts by President Biden to revive the agreement have so far been unsuccessful.

But there is little clarity on the aim of the closed-door talks, with Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani telling media sources that there is no intention to negotiate an agreement separate from the JCPOA. Several geopolitical issues come into play when talking about a potential short-term deal, which could be why any discussions are being kept private. Under a comprehensive agreement, Iran wants to maintain its nuclear program, which it insists is in place for peaceful purposes, and that its ballistic missiles program should not be included in a new deal. Meanwhile, the U.S., as well as imposing nuclear program restrictions, would likely want Iran to release American prisoners, reduce its alleged role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and support the stabilization of oil prices. Any deal that seeks less than this could be viewed as giving Iran concessions. However, it could be much easier to achieve as it would not require the approval of the U.S. Congress.

With Iran’s rising crude exports and closed-door discussions between the White House and Tehran, uncertainty remains over Iran’s oil industry, U.S. sanctions, and a potential nuclear deal. President Biden appears willing to continue to overlook Iran’s oil exports, despite appearing to be no closer to a nuclear agreement with the Islamic State – at least publicly. However, an interim agreement could help both sides achieve some of the key objectives of a full nuclear deal but would undoubtedly upset several key groups.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why The Middle East Will Be Vital In Any U.S.-China Conflict
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets
The Permian Basin Is Out-Producing Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field

The Permian Basin Is Out-Producing Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field
Scientists Leap Forward In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

Scientists Leap Forward In Sustainable Hydrogen Production
Shell Under Fire For Doubling Down On Oil And Gas

Shell Under Fire For Doubling Down On Oil And Gas
China Is Quickly Becoming The World’s Largest Refiner

China Is Quickly Becoming The World’s Largest Refiner

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com