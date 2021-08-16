Islamic State Attacks Iraqi Oil Field

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 66.82 -1.62 -2.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 69.09 -1.50 -2.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.974 +0.113 +2.93%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.043 -0.035 -1.69%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.210 -0.053 -2.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 69.06 -0.81 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 69.06 -0.81 -1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 70.90 -0.42 -0.59%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 66.84 -0.55 -0.82%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.210 -0.053 -2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 69.58 -0.53 -0.76%
Graph down Murban 3 days 70.56 -0.46 -0.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 65.95 -0.83 -1.24%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 71.67 -0.76 -1.05%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 70.47 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 69.76 -0.32 -0.46%
Chart Girassol 3 days 69.64 -0.34 -0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 70.90 -0.42 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 54.86 -0.65 -1.17%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 55.44 -0.65 -1.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 67.44 -0.65 -0.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 68.84 -0.65 -0.94%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 64.74 -0.65 -0.99%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 61.44 -0.65 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 61.44 -0.65 -1.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 64.09 -0.65 -1.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 67.14 -0.65 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 62.44 -0.65 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 69.06 -0.81 -1.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 58.75 -0.75 -1.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 71.60 +0.98 +1.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 62.39 -0.65 -1.03%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 66.34 -0.65 -0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 66.34 -0.65 -0.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.00 -0.75 -1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 58.75 -0.50 -0.84%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 73.33 -0.65 -0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 28 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Breaking News:

Gazprom Neft Ready To Boost Production In Line With OPEC+ Deal

Iran Ready To Deliver Crushing Military Response After Tanker Attack

Iran Ready To Deliver "Crushing" Military Response After Tanker Attack

Iran on Sunday issued a…

Biden Faces Major Challenge As China Zeroes In On Iraq

Biden Faces Major Challenge As China Zeroes In On Iraq

A number of high profile…

France Pressures Iran To Rejoin The Nuclear Deal

France Pressures Iran To Rejoin The Nuclear Deal

Emmanuel Macron urged Iran to…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Islamic State Attacks Iraqi Oil Field

By Irina Slav - Aug 16, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

An attack with an explosive device on an oil field in the northern Iraqi region of Kirkuk was blamed on Islamic State militants, according to an unnamed source who spoke to Turkey's Anadolu Agency.

No damage was done to the field, Bai Hassan, according to the source.

Earlier this year, suspected Islamic State militants blew up two oil wells at the Bai Hassan field, killing at least one security officer and setting the oil wells ablaze.

The Bai Hassan field that can produce around 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil has more than 120 oil wells. Based on these reports, it is an attractive target for the Islamic State, which despite international efforts, is alive and well in Iraq and Syria.

A recent report by VOA News cited intelligence agencies as saying that the terrorist group remained resilient and ready to spring back out when the U.S. implemented its plans to "recede deep into the background."

"The group has evolved into an entrenched insurgency, exploiting weaknesses in local security to find safe havens and targeting forces engaged in counter-ISIL operations," a report by the UN sanctions monitoring team said.

"Attacks in Baghdad in January and April 2021 underscore the group's resilience despite heavy counter-terrorism pressure from Iraqi authorities," the report also said. Islamic State "is likely to continue attacking civilians and other soft targets in the capital whenever possible to garner media attention and embarrass the Government of Iraq."

Based on what we are currently witnessing happening in Afghanistan, the deeper in the background the U.S. recedes, the more emboldened IS will become, which could mean more attacks on oil fields in the oil-rich Kirkuk region. This would interfere with OPEC's second-largest exporter of crude with plans to boost its production considerably once the OPEC+ agreement expires.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

France Pressures Iran To Rejoin The Nuclear Deal
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine

Trouble Is Brewing At The World’s Largest Copper Mine
Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset
U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End
Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans
Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past

Cheap Natural Gas Is A Thing Of The Past



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com