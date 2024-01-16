Europe Stands Divided on U.S.-Led Bombing Campaign of Yemen

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.18 -0.50 -0.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.05 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.37 -0.59 -0.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.930 -0.383 -11.56%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.129 +0.009 +0.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 74.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 74.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.48 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.17 -1.01 -1.26%
Chart Mars US 74 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.129 +0.009 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 76.93 -1.19 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.18 -1.15 -1.45%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 75.47 -0.96 -1.26%
Graph down Basra Light 778 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 79.15 -1.17 -1.46%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 78.48 -0.60 -0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.48 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.04 -1.00 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.17 -1.01 -1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 231 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 53.88 +0.66 +1.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 74.83 +0.66 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 73.08 +0.66 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 63.23 +0.66 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 57.78 +0.66 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 57.78 +0.66 +1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 62.18 +0.66 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 63.93 +0.66 +1.04%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 57.68 +0.66 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 74.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 69.16 +0.66 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 62.91 +0.66 +1.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 78.38 +1.25 +1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 67.46 +0.66 +0.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 69.16 +0.66 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 69.16 +0.66 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 62.25 +0.75 +1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 77.98 +0.15 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Shell To Sell its Onshore Oil Business in Nigeria

Iran’s Latest Move Brings A New Nuclear Deal With The U.S. Closer

Iran’s Latest Move Brings A New Nuclear Deal With The U.S. Closer

A recent release of US…

Escalation In Israel-Hamas Conflict May Doom Oil Markets

Escalation In Israel-Hamas Conflict May Doom Oil Markets

The potential for oil and…

Will The Saudi-Iranian Diplomatic Deal Bring Oil Prices Down?

Will The Saudi-Iranian Diplomatic Deal Bring Oil Prices Down?

Saudi and Iran agreed to…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe Stands Divided on U.S.-Led Bombing Campaign of Yemen

By ZeroHedge - Jan 16, 2024, 10:00 AM CST
  • The US and UK are seeking to target Yemen's Ansarallah-led forces for their efforts to target Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea in response to Israel's brutal bombing campaign in Gaza.
  • Europe's major powers, France, Italy, and Spain, refused to take part in the strikes and declined to sign the statement in support of them.
  • The Italian deputy prime minister said Italy could not have participated at such short notice "because the constitution does not allow us to commit acts of war without a debate in parliament.".
Join Our Community
Navy

By The Cradle

Europe is divided over the US-UK bombing of Yemen, one of the world's poorest countries, as Italy, Spain, and France have refused to take part in the operation...

Washington and London carried out late-night strikes on Yemen Thursday evening, which targeted several areas of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

The US and UK are seeking to target Yemen's Ansarallah-led forces for their efforts to target Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea in response to Israel's brutal bombing campaign in Gaza, which many view as genocide.

The US-UK strikes were supported by Germany, Denmark, The Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, South Korea, and Bahrain, who all signed a joint statement backing the bombing.

Spanish Minister of Defense Margarita Robles (Photo credit: Jorge Zapata/Efe)

However, Europe's major powers, France, Italy, and Spain, refused to take part in the strikes and declined to sign the statement in support of them.

The Italian government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, said it was not asked to participate in the US-UK attacks on Yemen. It stated further that even if a request had been made, it could not have participated without a debate and vote in parliament to authorize military action.

The Italian deputy prime minister said Italy could not have participated at such short notice "because the constitution does not allow us to commit acts of war without a debate in parliament."

However, a government source told Reuters that Rome had been asked to participate but refused because it preferred a "calming policy."

The French government, led by Emmanuel Macron, also ruled out joint action with the US and UK, unlike in Libya in 2011 and against ISIS in Syria in 2015.

French Rear Admiral Emmanuel Slaars said on Thursday that although the French Navy is active in protecting French ships in the Red Sea, Paris's current mandate did not include striking Ansarallah directly.

The Telegraph reported that an anonymous French official said Paris feared that by joining the US-led assault on Yemen's Ansarallah-led forces, it would lose any leverage it had in mediating between Hezbollah and Israel.

France says it is focusing its diplomatic efforts on avoiding an escalation in Lebanon, where Hezbollah has been fighting Israel on the border since 7 October, also in support of Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Spain, Minister of Defense Margarita Robles reiterated Friday that Spain will not participate in any military operation against Yemen. She said this included a rejection of participating in a European Union operation in the Red Sea, which is expected to be announced in the coming days.

"Spain is a country firmly committed to peace in the world, precisely for that reason we have 17 missions and more than 3,000 people in many places," Robles acknowledged. "From the beginning we have said that in the Red Sea we understand that Spain is not going to participate at this time."

Via Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output
Traders Speculate on $110 Oil As Middle East Tensions Escalate

Traders Speculate on $110 Oil As Middle East Tensions Escalate
China’s Export Controls Might Trigger a U.S. Graphite Boom

China’s Export Controls Might Trigger a U.S. Graphite Boom
Tensions Rise in the Horn of Africa

Tensions Rise in the Horn of Africa
Oil Slides on Large Builds in Fuel Inventories

Oil Slides on Large Builds in Fuel Inventories

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com