Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours SellBuy 60.97 +2.41 +4.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 64.57 +2.62 +4.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours SellBuy 2.557 -0.013 -0.51%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours SellBuy 1.810 +0.062 +3.56%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 1.967 +0.046 +2.42%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.63 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 61.07 +2.41 +4.11%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 1.967 +0.046 +2.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 62.16 -0.11 -0.18%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 62.53 -0.09 -0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 59.80 +2.71 +4.75%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 65.38 +3.12 +5.01%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 62.31 +2.58 +4.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 63.00 +2.69 +4.46%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 63.52 +2.72 +4.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.63 +0.02 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 50.63 +2.57 +5.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 47.41 -2.82 -5.61%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 57.56 -2.62 -4.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 58.96 -2.62 -4.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 55.91 -3.27 -5.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 54.51 -2.62 -4.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 54.51 -2.62 -4.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 55.31 -2.62 -4.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 60.66 -2.62 -4.14%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 54.81 -2.62 -4.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 60.77 -2.40 -3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 57.50 +2.50 +4.55%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 51.25 +2.50 +5.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 64.38 +3.22 +5.26%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.92 +2.41 +4.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.87 +2.41 +4.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.87 +2.41 +4.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 57.50 +2.50 +4.55%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 48.75 -2.75 -5.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 64.95 -2.62 -3.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 16 hours North Face gets Powned
  • 3 hours Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 5 hours Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 2 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 days Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 4 days Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Minnestota forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 3 days Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques

Breaking News:

Gazprom: Nord Stream 2 Construction To Be Completed In 2021

Saudi Arabia Proposes Ceasefire In Yemen Conflict

Saudi Arabia Proposes Ceasefire In Yemen Conflict

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal…

Saudi Arabia Must Prepare For More Attacks On Its Oil Industry

Saudi Arabia Must Prepare For More Attacks On Its Oil Industry

Oil markets have been shocked…

Saudi Arabia Sidelined By Biden's Middle East Strategy

Saudi Arabia Sidelined By Biden's Middle East Strategy

Saudi Arabia is sidelining itself…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 26, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

A petroleum products distribution terminal in Jizan, Saudi Arabia, was attacked late on Thursday local time, the Kingdom said, blaming the Iran-aligned Houthi movement and vowing to take measures to preserve the stability of the global oil supply.  

Late on Thursday, an attack with a projectile was made on the petroleum products distribution terminal in Jizan, an official spokesman at the Saudi Ministry of Energy said, as carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The attack caused a fire in one of the petroleum tanks at the terminal on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia, close to the border with Yemen. There were no casualties, the Saudi agency reported.

“The Kingdom strongly condemns this cowardly attack against vital installations. The attack does not only target the Kingdom, but also petroleum exports, the stability of energy supply to the world, freedom of world trade, as well as the global economy,” Saudi Arabia said.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense said that “the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia’s attempt to target Jazan’s petroleum products distribution terminal Thursday evening (25 March 2021) is a cowardly act of vandalism, which does not target the Kingdom and its economic installations, in fact it targets the core of global economy, the security of oil exports and stability of petroleum supplies, as well as the security of maritime navigation and international trade.”

The ministry added it would “undertake all necessary, deterrent measures to safeguard its national assets in a manner that preserves the security of global energy, and puts an end to these assaults.”

The attack on the Jizan terminal follows attacks in recent weeks, in which the Houthis claimed a drone attack on the Riyadh refinery and a drone-and-ballistic-missile attack at oil facilities at the Saudi port of Ras Tanura, one of the world’s largest oil ports.

Thursday’s attack also comes amid concerns that global oil supply could be disrupted by the ongoing blockage of the Suez Canal, which could take weeks to clear for shipping after a giant container ship got stuck sideways in the narrowest section of the canal. Oil prices were rising by around 3% on Friday, supported by the Suez Canal disruption and the latest Houthi attack in the world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Sidelined By Biden's Middle East Strategy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?
The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance

The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance
Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging

Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging
OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality
The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is About To Release Its 2020 Results

The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is About To Release Its 2020 Results



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com