Oil Prices Surge on Fears of an Imminent Iranian Attack

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.57 +2.55 +3.00%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.13 +2.39 +2.66%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 91.86 +2.12 +2.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.758 -0.006 -0.34%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.845 +0.071 +2.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%
Chart Mars US 161 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.845 +0.071 +2.55%

Graph up Marine 1 day 90.28 +0.15 +0.17%
Graph up Murban 1 day 91.09 +0.31 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.10 +0.79 +0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 864 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.29 +0.64 +0.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.50 +0.29 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 317 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 71.32 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 87.17 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 85.42 -1.19 -1.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 80.97 -1.09 -1.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 81.77 -1.39 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 78.52 -1.19 -1.49%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 75.25 -1.19 -1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 90.17 -0.40 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 80.60 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.50 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 88.93 -1.30 -1.44%

Europe’s Sustainable Fund Flows Grow as U.S. ESG Market Shrinks

Iran Examines Options To Widen Israel-Hamas War After Strike on its Consulate

Russian Warships Enter The Red Sea amid Houthi Attacks

Russia and China Allegedly Broker Safe Passage Deal with Houthis

Oil Prices Surge on Fears of an Imminent Iranian Attack

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 12, 2024, 8:43 AM CDT
  • Intelligence reports suggest Iran is planning an attack on Israel within the next 48 hours.
  • This escalation in tensions follows an Israeli airstrike on an Iranian consulate in Syria.
  • Oil prices jumped by 2% as markets fear potential disruption to oil supplies from the Middle East.
Drone

Oil prices spiked on Friday morning following reports of heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, with the possibility of an Iranian attack on Israeli soil looming within the next 24 to 48 hours.

The Wall Street Journal, citing American intelligence reports, revealed this development, sending shockwaves through global oil markets.

Both the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude oil prices experienced significant jumps, with WTI rising by $2.02 and Brent climbing by $1.78 per barrel by 9:20 a.m. ET. This sharp increase underscores the sensitivity of oil markets to geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East, a region critical to global oil supply.

The catalyst behind the surge in tensions is the aftermath of an airstrike on April 1, targeting an Iranian consulate building in Damascus, Syria. The strike, reportedly carried out by Israel, resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders, including two generals. Iran views this attack as a direct provocation and is allegedly considering retaliatory measures against Israeli targets.

Israel, already on high alert due to multiple threats and intelligence assessments pointing to an imminent Iranian strike, now finds itself bracing for potential reprisals. The specter of conflict between these two regional adversaries has escalated concerns about stability in the Middle East and its implications for global energy markets.

Markets were already jittery this week, awaiting some retaliatory attack by Iran following the previous Israeli strike on Tehran’s embassy in Syria. While Tehran initially showed signs that it was eager to find a way to gracefully back down, fearing what is sure to be severe international blowback, today’s intelligence seems to suggest that Iran is keeping retaliation on the table.

Both WTI and Brent benchmarks were trading up roughly 2% on the day, with Brent reaching $91.56 and WTI reaching $87.05—the highest crude price the market has seen in nearly 7 months.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

