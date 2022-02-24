U.S. Sanctions Nord Stream 2 As Biden Pledges To “Hold Russia Responsible”

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 96.74 +4.64 +5.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 103.55 +6.71 +6.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 27 mins 4.860 +0.237 +5.13%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 3.001 +0.172 +6.09%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.861 +0.136 +4.99%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 94.64 +0.03 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 94.64 +0.03 +0.03%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.93 +0.27 +0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 96.10 -1.84 -1.88%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 89.90 +0.19 +0.21%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.861 +0.136 +4.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 93.15 -2.26 -2.37%
Graph down Murban 1 day 95.88 -2.57 -2.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 91.15 +0.46 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 86 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 99.33 +0.08 +0.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 96.93 +0.27 +0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.93 +0.27 +0.28%
Chart Girassol 1 day 97.68 +0.44 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 96.10 -1.84 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 78.00 +0.19 +0.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 94.25 +0.19 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 92.50 +0.19 +0.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 90.40 +0.19 +0.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 87.55 +0.19 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 87.55 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 89.65 +0.19 +0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 93.20 +0.19 +0.20%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 87.85 +0.19 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 94.64 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 88.50 -0.25 -0.28%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 82.25 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 93.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 86.49 +0.19 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 90.44 +0.19 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 90.44 +0.19 +0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 88.50 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 82.25 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 96.99 +3.03 +3.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 33 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 5 hours IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 1 hour The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 23 mins 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 16 hours BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 22 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days "Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable

Breaking News:

Global Equities Crash After Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Russia Vows A “Strong Response” To The First Tranche Of U.S. Sanctions

Russia Vows A “Strong Response” To The First Tranche Of U.S. Sanctions

Russia is speaking out against…

Putin And Xi Blast American “Antagonism” In Joint Statement

Putin And Xi Blast American “Antagonism” In Joint Statement

Russian President Putin and Chinese…

Russia’s Aggression Towards Ukraine Could Backfire

Russia’s Aggression Towards Ukraine Could Backfire

As Ukraine teeters on the…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Sanctions Nord Stream 2 As Biden Pledges To “Hold Russia Responsible”

By Irina Slav - Feb 24, 2022, 8:21 AM CST
  • The U.S. has slapped sanctions on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
  • U.S. President Joe Biden announced that the world will "hold Russia" responsible.
  • Biden is expected to unveil new sanctions later today. 
Join Our Community

The U.S. slapped sanctions on Swiss-registered Nord Stream 2, the consortium behind the pipeline of the same name that has come into the focus on sanction action following Russia's recognition of the two breakaway regions of Lugansk and Donetsk in Ukraine.

And more sanctions on Russia could be coming after Russia attacked Ukraine earlier on Thursday. President Joe Biden announced post-attack that the world will "hold Russia responsible". Biden is expected to unveil new sanctions at noon ET today.

The additional measures Biden could take include restrictions on large financial institutions, sanctions on more members of Putin's inner circle, or cutting Russia off from advanced tech.

Earlier this week, Germany's Chancellor announced the certification of the pipeline would be suspended even though previously he had noted that Nord Stream 2 would be kept separate from anything Germany decides to do with regard to the situation in Ukraine.

"We now have to reassess the dramatically changed situation: This also applies to Nord Stream 2," Scholz said on Tuesday, adding that "The certification cannot take place now."

"Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers," said President Joe Biden a day later.

"These steps are another piece of our initial tranche of sanctions in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine. As I have made clear, we will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate," he also said, as quoted by Reuters.

Reuters noted in its report on the news that the sanctions did not extend to former Germany Chancellor Gerhardt Schroeder, who is the head of the shareholder committee of Nord Stream AG.

Related: Australia Eyes Key Role In Booming Asian LNG Market

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told media that as a result of the sanctions, Nord Stream 2 is "no longer part of the equation," Al Jazeera reported.

"That is now an $11bn prize project that is a piece of steel at the bottom of the ocean," Price also said.

Nord Stream is a 55-billion-cu-m pipeline under the Baltic Sea and is the twin of the already operating Nord Stream 1. The project has been controversial since its inception, with Ukraine accusing Russia of building it in order to bypass Ukraine as a transit route and strip it of much-needed transit fees. Central European countries and the Baltics, for their part, claimed the new pipeline would increase European dependence on Russian gas.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Vows A “Strong Response” To The First Tranche Of U.S. Sanctions
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens
Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG

Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG
The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices

The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices
Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO

Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO
The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com