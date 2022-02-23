Russia Vows A “Strong Response” To The First Tranche Of U.S. Sanctions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 91.81 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 96.55 -0.29 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.560 +0.062 +1.38%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.811 -0.007 -0.27%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.707 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.61 -1.67 -1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.61 -1.67 -1.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.94 +3.66 +3.88%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 89.71 +1.90 +2.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.707 -0.004 -0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 95.41 +4.02 +4.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 98.45 +4.35 +4.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 90.69 +1.31 +1.47%
Graph down Basra Light 86 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 99.25 +1.40 +1.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.66 +1.03 +1.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 97.24 +1.22 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.94 +3.66 +3.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 77.81 +1.70 +2.23%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 94.06 +1.70 +1.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 92.31 +1.70 +1.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 90.21 +1.70 +1.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 87.36 +1.70 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 87.36 +1.70 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 89.46 +1.70 +1.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 93.01 +1.70 +1.86%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 87.66 +1.70 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.61 -1.67 -1.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.75 +1.25 +1.43%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 82.50 +1.25 +1.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 93.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 86.30 +0.51 +0.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 90.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 90.25 +0.51 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.75 +1.25 +1.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 82.50 +1.25 +1.54%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 93.96 -1.89 -1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 26 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 1 hour The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 min IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters
  • 2 days Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 21 mins 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 18 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 17 hours "Yachts To Be Exempt From EU's Carbon Pricing Plan" - Zero Hedge
  • 15 hours America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 1 day "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 1 day BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.

Breaking News:

Rio Tinto Faces Headwinds Despite Record-Breaking Profits

The Geopolitical Impact Of Cryptocurrency

The Geopolitical Impact Of Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency, because it’s lack of…

Major Hack On Ukraine Infrastructure Highlights The Reality Of Modern Warfare

Major Hack On Ukraine Infrastructure Highlights The Reality Of Modern Warfare

A major hack on Ukraine…

Possible Iran Nuclear Deal Could Reverse Oil Rally

Possible Iran Nuclear Deal Could Reverse Oil Rally

U.S. and Iran may soon…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Vows A “Strong Response” To The First Tranche Of U.S. Sanctions

By RFE/RL staff - Feb 23, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
  • This week, the West has pushed out a coordinated effort to punish Russia following its move into separatist territories in Ukraine.
  • Moscow is now vowing a “strong” and “well-calibrated” response to the West’s actions.
  • Ukraine took a series of steps on February 23 to bolster its security, calling up military reservists aged 18-60 and preparing to declare a 30-day state of emergency.
Join Our Community

Moscow lashed back angrily against sanctions announced by the United States, vowing a “strong response” to a series of measures unveiled by President Joe Biden against Russian banks and individuals.

"There should be no doubt -- sanctions will meet a strong response, not necessarily symmetrical, but well-calibrated and sensitive for the American side," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on February 23.

Over the past two days, the United States and its Western allies have set a coordinated effort to punish Moscow with sanctions after President Vladimir Putin said he would recognize the independence bids of territories held by separatists in eastern Ukraine and send troops there.

The move came after Russia amassed at least 150,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, prompting fears of a full-scale invasion.

Fading hopes for a diplomatic solution to the crisis took another blow on February 22 when the White House said that a potential summit between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin was off the table for now.

That came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was calling off his scheduled meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in view of Moscow’s actions against Ukraine.

Other Western allies, including the European Union, Britain, Australia, Canada, and Japan, have also set sanctions against Moscow, often after consultations with Washington.

The United States said it was prepared to respond to further Russian aggression by withholding technology and resources.

"We're going to cut him off from Western technology, cut him off from Western financial resources that will be critical for feeding his economy and also to enriching himself," U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNBC.

The United States said on February 22 that it would impose its “first tranche" of sanctions on Russia for what Biden said was the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine.

The measures included blocking sanctions on two Russian banks and sanctions to block Moscow’s access to Western financial institutions, Biden said, declaring that Moscow's actions against Ukraine had violated international law.

Related: Middle Eastern Oil Nations Hike Prices As Production Falters

The two banks designated are Russia's Promsvyazbank, the bank of the armed forces, and Kremlin-controlled VEB bank, the nation's development bank. Together the two banks hold $80 billion in assets, a senior administration official said in a call with reporters after Biden announced the sanctions.

The United States also sanctioned Aleksandr Bortnikov, the head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB); Kremlin First Deputy Chief of Staff Sergei Kirienko; and Promsvyazbank CEO Pyotr Fradkov. Their families are also sanctioned.

The official said that, if the invasion proceeds, Washington is ready to take further action on the largest Russian financial institutions, including Sberbank and VTB, which collectively hold almost $750 billion in assets or more than half of all the assets held by Russian banks.

"This was the beginning of an invasion and this is the beginning of our response. If Putin escalates further, we will escalate further, using both financial sanctions and export controls," the senior administration official said.

Russia invaded and seized Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014 and has since aided separatists in eastern Ukraine in their bloody conflict with the government in Kyiv.

Moscow had denied it was planning to invade Ukraine prior to Putin’s order on February 21 to send troops into the separatist areas, saying they were needed to keep the peace and protect civilians -- claims the West quickly dismissed.

Ukraine took a series of steps on February 23 to bolster its security, calling up military reservists aged 18-60 and preparing to declare a 30-day state of emergency.

However, the country's leaders also strived to ensure that calm was maintained, saying there was no need for a general mobilization of troops at this time and vowing not to give up any of its territories.

It also urged its citizens to avoid travel to Russia and for those there to leave "immediately," citing a possible disruption of consular assistance amid rising tensions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in comments on February 23 that he and his army were ready to stand against any possible moves by Russia and Russia-backed separatists.

He also said he expects further sanctions on Russia against Ukraine from Kyiv's Western partners.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Major Hack On Ukraine Infrastructure Highlights The Reality Of Modern Warfare
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens
Why Isn’t U.S. Shale Production Soaring?

Why Isn’t U.S. Shale Production Soaring?
Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG

Europe Is Running Out Of Space For LNG
The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices

The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices
Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO

Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com