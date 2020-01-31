Oil Major Earnings Disappoint

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 51.40 -0.74 -1.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 56.44 -0.89 -1.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.839 +0.010 +0.55%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 52.79 -1.24 -2.30%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 58.80 -2.24 -3.67%
Graph down Urals 3 days 54.40 -1.30 -2.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 49.86 +0.36 +0.73%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.839 +0.010 +0.55%
Graph down Marine 2 days 58.06 -1.65 -2.76%
Graph down Murban 2 days 59.77 -1.60 -2.61%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 47.18 -1.47 -3.02%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 61.81 -1.89 -2.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 59.83 -1.53 -2.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Girassol 2 days 58.84 -2.00 -3.29%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 58.80 -2.24 -3.67%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 32.35 -0.70 -2.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 29.64 -1.19 -3.86%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 50.54 -1.19 -2.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 52.54 -1.19 -2.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 44.74 -1.19 -2.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 44.14 -1.19 -2.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 48.64 -1.19 -2.39%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 48.50 -1.25 -2.51%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 42.25 -1.25 -2.87%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 61.25 -0.20 -0.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 46.09 -1.19 -2.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 50.04 -1.19 -2.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 50.04 -1.19 -2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 48.50 -1.25 -2.51%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 42.50 -1.00 -2.30%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 61.37 -1.19 -1.90%
Oil Major Earnings Disappoint

By Editorial Dept - Jan 31, 2020, 1:00 PM CST
Market Movers

The biggest thing moving the market this week continues to be the China-originating coronavirus as flight cancellations pick up momentum, cutting down massively on jet fuel demand, while some analysts have predicted oil could slip dangerously close to $50 a barrel before the crisis is over. Russia has now closed its 2,600-mile border in the Far East, and airlines are suspending China services. British Airways, United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta and others are all reducing the number of or suspending flights to China.

Brazil is opting out of potential OPEC membership after all, deciding instead to go it alone in order to avoid production restrictions as it seeks to expand output.

Oil traders in Europe are noting increasing pressure on sweet crude as 1 million bpd of Libyan production remains offline for two weeks now, particularly considering that this gap in supply represents more than 20% of the Mediterranean’s refinery throughout.

Earnings

Shell’s Q4 results were nothing shy of disastrous. Shell has done pretty well at beating analyst forecasts for its quarterlies, but this time it failed to live up to expectations. Its Q4 profits took a beating, falling by 48%, with earnings attributable to shareholders falling to $2.9 billion (compared to $4.8 billion a year ago). Its balance sheet carried $1.6 billion in impairment charges. Full year earnings fell by 23% to $16.5 billion. Shell also announced it would be slowing…

