Iran Looks To Barter Oil As U.S. Sanctions Bite

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 72.79 -0.15 -0.21%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.11 -0.28 -0.36%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.829 -0.008 -0.28%
Mars US 4 hours 70.64 -0.50 -0.70%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.62 -0.76 -1.01%
Urals 21 hours 75.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Bonny Light 21 hours 78.22 +0.11 +0.14%
Mexican Basket 2 days 68.96 -6.66 -8.81%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.829 -0.008 -0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 74.28 -0.25 -0.34%
Murban 21 hours 77.58 -0.20 -0.26%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 73.92 +0.04 +0.05%
Basra Light 21 hours 74.94 -0.58 -0.77%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 77.46 -0.10 -0.13%
Bonny Light 21 hours 78.22 +0.11 +0.14%
Bonny Light 21 hours 78.22 +0.11 +0.14%
Girassol 21 hours 77.32 +0.01 +0.01%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.62 -0.76 -1.01%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 46.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.14 +0.20 +0.41%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 69.14 +0.20 +0.29%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.34 +0.20 +0.27%
Sweet Crude 2 days 69.39 +0.20 +0.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 66.14 +0.20 +0.30%
Peace Sour 2 days 66.14 +0.20 +0.30%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 69.64 +0.20 +0.29%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 76.14 +0.20 +0.26%
Central Alberta 2 days 66.14 +0.20 +0.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 69.50 -1.25 -1.77%
Giddings 21 hours 63.25 -1.25 -1.94%
ANS West Coast 4 days 79.54 +0.07 +0.09%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 66.89 -1.20 -1.76%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 70.84 -1.20 -1.67%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 70.84 -1.20 -1.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 69.39 -1.20 -1.70%
Kansas Common 2 days 64.50 +0.25 +0.39%
Buena Vista 7 days 82.16 +0.20 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes India going solar?
  • 9 minutes Trump Pressed Aides On Venezuela Invasion, US Official Says
  • 14 minutes US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 46 mins Good sign: Merkel Ready To Back Lower EU Tariffs On U.S. Cars
  • 1 hour Is Trump's longer oil game the breakup of OPEC as well as Iran's government?
  • 10 hours EU rejects controversial copyright law
  • 7 hours Qatar poised to win the race for new LNG projects
  • 5 hours Oil will hit 60s again
  • 2 hours Elon Musk's Boring Company To Build High-Speed Chicago Airport Link
  • 12 hours Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 6 hours Natural gas is the future of clean energy.
  • 11 hours Technology Disrupter may reduce US oil demand 10%
  • 11 hours Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 11 hours Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 8 hours Greenpeace Crashes Drone Into Nuclear Power Plant
  • 1 hour Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 39 mins Ahead Of Summit: NATO Allies Defend Their Military Spending In the Face of President Trump's Criticism

Breaking News:

East Libyan Government Accuses Qatar Of Aiding Militants

Alt Text

The OPEC Agreement Puts A Floor Under Oil Prices

OPEC’s agreement to raise production…

Alt Text

Oil Rallies On Libyan Oil Crisis

The supply disruptions in Libya…

Alt Text

The Most Important Geopolitical Meeting This Year

Russian President Vladimir Putin and…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Iran Looks To Barter Oil As U.S. Sanctions Bite

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 05, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Iran

Faced with the return of U.S. sanctions, Iran is studying a revival of a plan to barter crude oil for goods, possibly resuming the scheme that it used to try to blunt the impact of the previous round of sanctions between 2012 and 2016.

Unable to bring in U.S. dollars and euros ahead of the new U.S. sanctions that kick in in early November, Iran is open to accepting agricultural products and medical equipment in exchange for its crude oil, Iranian Labor News Agency (ILNA) quoted the spokesman of the Parliament’s energy committee, Asadollah Gharekhani, as saying.

According to Gharekhani, Iran will only trade with countries that buy its oil.

Considering that the U.S. is pushing for “zero” Iranian oil exports and is pressing other countries to stop importing Iran’s oil, Tehran may not have many countries left to trade with.

“We have informed our oil customers that we will only buy their commodities if they buy our crude,” Gharekhani said.  

In the previous sanctions on Iran between 2012 and early 2016, when Europe also imposed sanctions alongside the U.S. to punish Iran for its nuclear program, Tehran resorted to barter and was offering gold bullions in vaults overseas or crude oil in exchange for food. Back then, the sanctions severely limited Iran’s ability to pay for imports of basic goods, which led to a spike in food prices. Those sanctions were not banning companies from selling food to Iran, but the transactions with banks were very difficult.

This time around, the U.S. sanctions and the tough U.S. approach to try to cut off as many Iranian oil barrels as possible have spooked banks, insurers, and shippers, who have started to wind down business with Iran for fear of coming under secondary sanctions.

Related: What Trump’s Tweet Actually Means For Oil

In June, Iran’s crude oil exports stood at 2.280 million bpd, and condensate exports were 330,000 bpd, Iran’s oil ministry news service Shana reported earlier this week. Those levels are lower than the record-high in April and the still-high exports in May—the month in which U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal and announced fresh sanctions on Iran.  

Just after President Trump’s announcement, oil prices jumped, and analysts started to guesstimate how much Iranian oil barrels could be taken off the market by the end of this year. Few thought it would be 1 million bpd or more.

But the tough U.S. stance on Iranian oil exports over the past two weeks has had even India—Iran’s second-largest oil customer after China—preparing for a drastic reduction of oil imports from Iran, as its companies and the sovereign are reportedly worried that they would lose access to the U.S. banking system if they continue to import Iranian oil.  

According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, oil prices will hit $90 a barrel by the second quarter of 2019, as Iranian oil barrels are removed from the market and other supply disruption risks threaten the tightening oil market.

Morgan Stanley thinks that oil prices will jump to $85 a barrel as early as the second half of this year, because of the U.S. push to remove as much Iranian oil from the market as possible. Morgan Stanley expects that Brent Crude will average $85 a barrel over the next six months—$7.50 higher than its previous estimate. Early on Thursday, Brent Crude was down 0.5 percent at $77.77.

Before lifting its oil price forecast this week, Morgan Stanley had expected that Iran would lose 700,000 bpd in oil exports through 2019 from the sanctions. But the tougher U.S. approach now makes the bank’s analysts think that Iran’s exports to Europe, Japan, and South Korea—a total of 1 million bpd—would “fall to minimal levels.”

“Over the course of last week, downside risk to future Iranian oil supply has increased rapidly,” Martijn Rats, global oil strategist and head of the bank’s European oil and gas equity research, told CNBC.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Rallies On Libyan Oil Crisis
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC
This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Confirmed: ISIS Sold Oil To Assad & Turkey

Confirmed: ISIS Sold Oil To Assad & Turkey

 Oil Rallies Towards $80

Oil Rallies Towards $80

 Libya Stops Pumping Oil

Libya Stops Pumping Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com