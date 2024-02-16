Exxon Carries on Drilling Off Essequibo Despite Venezuela's Objections

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.72 +0.69 +0.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.28 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.59 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.614 +0.033 +2.09%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.315 -0.004 -0.16%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.52 +1.09 +1.34%
Chart Mars US 105 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.315 -0.004 -0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.58 -1.78 -2.19%
Graph down Murban 1 day 80.79 -1.92 -2.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.63 +1.75 +2.25%
Graph down Basra Light 808 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.67 +0.50 +0.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.31 +0.13 +0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.52 +1.09 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 262 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 58.09 +1.23 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.74 +1.23 +1.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.99 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 69.59 +1.23 +1.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 67.34 +1.23 +1.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 73.09 +1.23 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 64.34 +1.23 +1.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.12 -1.23 -1.65%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.87 -1.23 -1.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 81.81 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.52 -1.23 -1.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.34 +0.95 +1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 7 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 4 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 5 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 6 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 18 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 19 hours Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 6 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 6 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 6 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Opposition Leader and Putin Critic Alexey Navalny Dies in Prison

China’s Diplomatic Gesture to Taliban Stirs International Debate

China’s Diplomatic Gesture to Taliban Stirs International Debate

Chinese President Xi Jinping accepted…

90,000 NATO Troops Mobilize in Biggest Exercise Since Cold War

90,000 NATO Troops Mobilize in "Biggest Exercise" Since Cold War

NATO launched its "largest military…

Red Sea Crisis Tests China’s Sway in the Middle East

Red Sea Crisis Tests China’s Sway in the Middle East

The Red Sea crisis has…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Exxon Carries on Drilling Off Essequibo Despite Venezuela's Objections

By Editorial Dept - Feb 16, 2024, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
Texas space

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

-Ukraine said this week that it had destroyed a Russian warship off the coast of occupied Crimea, sinking the vessel with navy drones. This comes amid a number of developments related to the war in Ukraine this week, including a Ukrainian strike on a Russian border town, Belgorod, near a shopping center, in which seven people were killed on Thursday. The flashpoint, frontline city in Ukraine is now Avdiivka, near occupied Donetsk, which the Russians have turned their attention to. The Russians have yet to make any decisive breakthrough.

-Estonian intelligence warning that Russia is preparing for a military confrontation with the West in the next decade–analysis derived from the fact that Russia is planning to double its military troops at its borders with Finland and the Baltics.

-In Guyana, we view Venezuela’s deploying more troops to the border as tensions over Maduro’s claim on the oil-rich Essequibo area rise. Venezuela is building up its troop presence on Ankoko Island, a disputed territory on the border area with Guyana. The build-up is likely more of a smokescreen for Maduro, who has launched an all-out war with the opposition in Caracas in the face of presidential elections that are planned for this year. The buildup itself is unimpressive in terms of scale.

-On Thursday, U.S. Centcom said its forces had seized a weapons shipment from Iran en route to Yemen’s Houthis, who continue their bombardment of the Red Sea shipping lane. U.S. forces seized unmanned underwater surface vehicle components, anti-tank launcher assemblies and medium-range ballistic missile components, among other weaponry.

Deals, Mergers & Acquisitions

-BP and ADNOC will form a natural gas JV in Egypt, in line with ADNOC’s goal of growing its presence internationally, as evidenced by other international projects such as in Azerbaijan. The JV will also further cement Egypt’s ties with the UAE, which has been a supporter of El-Sisi. As part of the new deal, BP will contribute towards three development concessions, and ADNOC will help foot the bill for growth opportunities in an unspecified amount. The deal will give the UAE a foothold in the European LNG market, of which Egypt is a supplier.

-Diamondback Energy will purchase privately held Endeavor Energy in a $26B deal, comprising $17.8B of Diamondback stock and $8B in cash. The resulting entity will be 60.5% by Diamondback and 39.5% by Endeavor, boasting a market cap of $50B.

Discovery & Development

-Cyprus’ first natural gas production could begin as soon as 2026, and the presidential republic also plans to participate in a high-powered electricity cable project that would link the eastern Mediterranean to continental Europe. The island would greatly benefit from a hook-up to overseas power markets, and domestic gas production could also change. The gas discovery that will be first to production will likely be TotalEnergy and Eni’s 2022 discovery known as Cronos, which is thought to hold 2.5 tcf of gas. The project would see nat gas delivered to Eni’z Zohr facilities in Egypt. Eni completed the drilling of a second appraisal well at Cronos this week.

-Wintershall Dea will drill more appraisal wells in its shallow-water discovery known as Kan-1EXP in Block 30 of the Sureste basin offshore Mexico, with last year’s pre-drill estimating the wildcat’s resource potential to be 78.5 million boe with a 40% probability of success.

ADVERTISEMENT

-Var Energi ASA drilled two dry wells at its Hubert and Magellan prospects in PL 917 off the coast of Norway. The wells were the third and fourth in the license, and have since been permanently plugged. Var Energi is the operator of PL 917 at 40%. Its partners are Aker BP (40%) and Equinor (20%).

-Despite Venezuela’s objections, Exxon said it would carry on with its drilling in Essequibo in Guyana’s Stabroek block. Venezuela’s pushback and insistence that the area in question rightfully belongs to Venezuela likely brings back bad memories for Exxon following the country’s nationalization of Exxon’s oil assets back in 2007–a move that the World Bank said in 2014 would cost PDVSA $1.6B.


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Starlink Terminals Are Falling Into the Hands of the Russian Military
Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets

Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets
Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024
Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest

Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest
Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch

Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch
Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com