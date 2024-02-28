Kyrgyzstan’s Explosive Car Market Growth Raises Eyebrows

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.38 -0.49 -0.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 83.55 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.57 -1.40 -1.69%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.874 +0.066 +3.65%
Graph down Gasoline 20 mins 2.266 -0.078 -3.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.75 +0.89%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.83 -1.40 -1.70%
Chart Mars US 117 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.266 -0.078 -3.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.38 +1.71 +2.15%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.51 +1.61 +1.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.40 +1.02 +1.30%
Graph down Basra Light 821 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.54 +1.02 +1.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.75 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.03 +0.75 +0.89%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.01 +0.84 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.83 -1.40 -1.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 274 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 59.62 +1.29 +2.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 81.02 +1.29 +1.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.27 +1.29 +1.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 71.12 +1.29 +1.85%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 66.87 +1.29 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 66.87 +1.29 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 68.87 +1.29 +1.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 75.37 +1.29 +1.74%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 66.87 +1.29 +1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 67.81 +1.09 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.46 +1.09 +1.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.00 +1.00 +1.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.00 +1.25 +1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.88 +1.09 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 54 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 3 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 9 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 11 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 6 hours Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 11 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 12 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 12 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

U.S. Has Launched 230 Attacks on Houthis Over Red Sea Disruption

A Look Inside Iran’s Shadowy ‘Axis of Resistance’

A Look Inside Iran’s Shadowy ‘Axis of Resistance’

Iran is using a network…

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Diplomatic Dance Continues

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Diplomatic Dance Continues

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan and…

Starlink Terminals Are Falling Into the Hands of the Russian Military

Starlink Terminals Are Falling Into the Hands of the Russian Military

Russian troops in Ukraine are…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Kyrgyzstan’s Explosive Car Market Growth Raises Eyebrows

By Eurasianet - Feb 28, 2024, 3:00 PM CST
  • Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover sees a notable 30 percent increase in 2023, reaching $15.7 billion, with imports surpassing exports nearly fourfold.
  • The auto market witnesses a striking surge in imports, with over 184,000 cars brought into the country in 2023, while export figures remain modest, sparking doubts about the accuracy of government data.
  • Kyrgyzstan is looking to diversify its exports, securing deals like exporting 10,000 tons of walnuts to China, as part of efforts to expand markets for domestic products.
Join Our Community
Car Market

Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade is expanding, but the growth numbers aren’t necessarily a cause for celebration in Bishkek.

Overall trade turnover rose by 30 percent in 2023, compared with the previous year’s total, amounting to $15.7 billion, according to the official Chinese Xinhua news agency. However, imports outpaced exports in 2023 by almost four times, with goods and services totaling $12.4 billion being purchased and $3.3 billion being sold.

Not surprisingly, Kyrgyzstan is heavily dependent on Beijing and Moscow for trade. China accounted for over one-third of Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover in 2023, the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union was responsible for another 28 percent.

Speaking of trade turnover, a questionable trend is evident in Kyrgyzstan’s auto market. Auto imports from East Asia spiked last year, the Kyrgyz National Statistics Committee reported. More than 79,000 Chinese vehicles were shipped to Kyrgyzstan in 2023, compared with only 1,773 the previous year. Kyrgyzstan also imported over 50,000 cars from South Korea, a 10-fold increase over 2022’s figure. 

Overall, Kyrgyzstan imported 184,789 cars in 2023, compared with 41,241 the previous year. Official numbers for auto exports were modest over the same two-year period: 8,733 in 2023 and 1,008 in 2022. Some local observers question the accuracy of the government figures, especially export totals, noting that a Russian website that tracks the region’s auto industry earlier reported that Kyrgyzstan exported at least 60,000 vehicles to Russia in 2023. Since the start of the Ukraine war, Kyrgyzstan has faced criticism in Washington and Brussels for serving as a back-door trade route that helps Russia evade Western sanctions.

Meanwhile, the Kyrgyz Agriculture Ministry announced a deal to export 10,000 tons of walnuts to China, the Sputnik.kg outlet reported. In 2023, Kyrgyzstan exported over 21,000 tons of nuts. The Chinese deal is part of a Kyrgyz government push “to increase exports and find new markets for domestic products,” according to the Sputnik report. 

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Houthis Knock Out Undersea Internet Connections in Red Sea
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage

California Startup Boasts Breakthrough in Hydrogen Storage
Canada Oil Faces Fresh Pipeline Shortage

Canada Oil Faces Fresh Pipeline Shortage
Natural Gas Price Drop Could Spell Doom for Producers

Natural Gas Price Drop Could Spell Doom for Producers
Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled

Iran’s Syria Strategy Is Coming Unravelled
Green Chemistry Breakthrough: Researchers Create Ethylene from CO2

Green Chemistry Breakthrough: Researchers Create Ethylene from CO2

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com