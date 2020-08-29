Will U.S. Elections Impact The Gold Rally?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 21 hours 42.97 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph up Brent Crude 18 hours 45.81 +0.21 +0.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 21 hours 2.657 -0.053 -1.96%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 44.22 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 45.81 -0.24 -0.52%
Graph down Urals 2 days 45.70 -0.30 -0.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 44.63 -0.33 -0.73%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 44.63 -0.33 -0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 40.73 -0.38 -0.92%
Chart Natural Gas 21 hours 2.657 -0.053 -1.96%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 44.28 -0.61 -1.36%
Graph down Murban 2 days 44.68 -0.89 -1.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 43.41 +0.36 +0.84%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 48.02 +0.17 +0.36%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 44.34 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.21 +0.45 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 45.81 -0.24 -0.52%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 30.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 33.39 -0.35 -1.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 42.04 -0.35 -0.83%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 43.44 -0.35 -0.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 hours 40.04 -0.35 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 hours 38.54 -0.35 -0.90%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 38.54 -0.35 -0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 39.79 -0.35 -0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 41.54 -0.35 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 38.54 -0.35 -0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 44.63 -0.33 -0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 33.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 44.17 -0.06 -0.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 36.92 -0.07 -0.19%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 40.87 -0.07 -0.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 40.87 -0.07 -0.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 33.25 -0.50 -1.48%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 47.78 -0.35 -0.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 2 hours End of an Era?
  • 5 hours CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART
  • 20 hours RASMUSSEN POLL : Biden Democratic Convention Bump . . . Turned out to be a BIDEN CONVENTION SLUMP ! National Numbers DROPPED
  • 1 day Solar Industry Outperforms S&P 500 YTD
  • 2 hours Flooding Reaches New Record in China. Still Coming
  • 33 mins 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 2 days Nikki Haley: Trump has earned four more years as president - Biden was part of the last failed Administration and would be more dangerous now with Nancy Pelosi and the "Squad" calling the shots
  • 20 hours The Beginning of a New Era in China Relations
  • 2 days Modi Hits at China's Expansionism
  • 2 days Trump Admin. Approves Plan for Drilling in Alaska

Breaking News:

Canadian Oil And Gas Spending Plummets 54%

Wall Street’s Big Coronavirus Mistake

Wall Street’s Big Coronavirus Mistake

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc…

Will This Be The Slowest Year Ever For Oil & Gas Mergers?

Will This Be The Slowest Year Ever For Oil & Gas Mergers?

Last year’s oil and gas…

Energy Stocks Battered As Market Meltdown Continues

Energy Stocks Battered As Market Meltdown Continues

Oil stocks took yet another…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Markets
Arkadiusz Sieron

Arkadiusz Sieron

Arkadiusz Siero? is a certified Investment Adviser. He is a long-time precious metals market enthusiast, currently a Ph.D. candidate, dissertation on the redistributive effects of…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will U.S. Elections Impact The Gold Rally?

By Arkadiusz Sieron - Aug 29, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Over the past few months, we have focused – for obvious reasons – on the pandemic and the following economic crisis. However, there are also other important developments happening in the background, apart from media attention that still focuses on the coronavirus. As they can substantially affect the gold prices, precious metals investors should be aware of them. One of the most important of such issues is the U.S. presidential election that is approaching fast. And the polls suggest that we could see the change of the President in the White House. As the chart below shows, Joe Biden (blue line) has an average polling margin of 9 percent over incumbent President Donald Trump (red line).

Will Biden win? That’s a great question. Polls say so, but who trusts polls these days? We believe that it is certainly possible, given that some voters could be dissatisfied with Trump administration’s handling of the epidemic, and especially if the second wave of the coronavirus is not contained quickly and the double-dip recession arrives. Trump could share then the fate of George H.W. Bush, who lost to Bill Clinton amid the early 1990s recession following jobless recovery. However, if the economy improves, the race could tighten between now and election day.

What would President Biden imply for the US economy and the gold market? Well, although I don’t support Trump’s trade policy, I’m neither impressed with Biden’s economic agenda. Under his economic revival plan, the federal government would spend $700 billion on research and development for new technologies and energy initiatives and on American goods and services. What is key here is that Biden plans to pay for these and other programs by raising taxes “on corporations and the wealthy”. In particular, he wants to hike the corporate tax rate from the current 21 to 28 percent. I can be wrong, but Wall Street would not welcome lifting taxes, especially during the fragile recovery from the economic crisis. So, the stock market could tank, if Biden wins

But it does not have to... So far, investors are totally unfazed by the polls giving Biden higher chances. After all, still a lot can happen before November, so the markets can be waiting until the outcome of the presidential race looks more certain. It’s also possible that investors expect that Biden would moderate his proposals after elections or that they focus more on other parts of Biden’s agenda. For instance, Biden’s trade policy is less protectionist than Trump’s and he could end the trade wars with China (and other countries) that worried the markets so much last year. 

Hence, the possible effect of Biden’s triumph on equities and gold market is ambiguous. Theoretically, given that the stock market rallied, while the price of the yellow metal plunged, after Trump’s victory in 2016 (see the chart below), we should expect the reverse if Trump loses. 

But it should be too simplistic reasoning and both the stock and gold market could easily interpret Biden’s possible victory in a bullish manner, as investors tend to do during bull markets. Or, after an initial, short-term volatility, the underlying upward trends could resume. After all, Biden is generally acceptable to the investors. He is not as radical as Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren. He is actually more mainstream in several aspects than Trump. And the financial markets managed to operate or even thrive under both Trump and Obama, whose vice-president was Biden.  

Related: 3 Energy Stocks To Consider Even As Markets Remain Stagnant

In other words, no matter who will reside in the White House, the current macroeconomic conditions should remain generally favorably for the precious metals. We mean here the environment of the soaring fiscal deficits (according to the CBO, the federal budget deficit was $2.7 trillion in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020, $2.0 trillion more than the deficit recorded during the same period last year!) and federal debt (according to the IMF, general government debt is expected to rise to 160 percent of GDP by 2030 even without further rounds of fiscal stimulus!), as well as negative real interest rates, and the fastest pace of growth in the money supply in the modern history, as the chart below shows. 

Moreover, no matter who wins, we do not expect radical changes in the accommodative fiscal and monetary policies, and the overall macroeconomic outlook, until the economy fully recovers from the coronavirus crisis. Investors should remember that although politics is important, what the Fed does is also, if not more, important for the stock and gold markets – and the U.S. central bank will not abandon its dovish bias, no matter who would reside in the White House. Neither Trump nor Biden would give up extravagant government spending and stimulus packages. If there is no difference, maybe we should vote for gold?

By Arkadiusz Sieron via Sunshine Profits

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will This Be The Slowest Year Ever For Oil & Gas Mergers?
Arkadiusz Sieron

Arkadiusz Sieron

Arkadiusz Siero? is a certified Investment Adviser. He is a long-time precious metals market enthusiast, currently a Ph.D. candidate, dissertation on the redistributive effects of…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Building The World’s First Nuclear Fusion Reactor

Building The World’s First Nuclear Fusion Reactor
The Biggest Oil Discovery Of The Year Could Happen Here

The Biggest Oil Discovery Of The Year Could Happen Here
The U.S. Energy Storage Boom Is About To Begin

The U.S. Energy Storage Boom Is About To Begin
Is A Wave Of Bankruptcies Heading For The Offshore Oil Industry?

Is A Wave Of Bankruptcies Heading For The Offshore Oil Industry?
3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com