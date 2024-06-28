What's In Store for Markets in the Second Half of 2024?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 81.54 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 4 hours 86.41 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.90 +0.34 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 2.601 -0.084 -3.13%
Graph down Gasoline 4 hours 2.529 -0.017 -0.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.87 +3.78 +4.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.87 +3.78 +4.60%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.62 +1.77 +2.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.05 +0.59 +0.69%
Chart Mars US 238 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.529 -0.017 -0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.31 +0.35 +0.42%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.05 +0.52 +0.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.96 +1.55 +1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 942 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.72 +1.81 +2.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.62 +1.77 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.62 +1.77 +2.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.65 +1.41 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.05 +0.59 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 395 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 67.64 +0.84 +1.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 83.89 +0.84 +1.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 82.14 +0.84 +1.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 77.14 +0.84 +1.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 74.99 +0.84 +1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 74.99 +0.84 +1.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 77.24 +0.84 +1.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 81.34 +0.84 +1.04%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 75.99 +0.84 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.87 +3.78 +4.60%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.22 +0.84 +1.09%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.97 +0.84 +1.18%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.37 +0.84 +1.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.22 +0.84 +1.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.22 +0.84 +1.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 +0.75 +0.97%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +0.75 +1.05%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.21 +1.09 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days e-truck insanity
  • 9 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 11 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 11 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Supreme Court Overturns Chevron Doctrine in Landmark Decision

Tech Hardware Stocks Primed for Another AI-Fueled Liftoff

Tech Hardware Stocks Primed for Another AI-Fueled Liftoff

The PC industry is poised…

Geopolitics and Inflation Threaten to Derail Booming Stock Market

Geopolitics and Inflation Threaten to Derail Booming Stock Market

The S&P 500 reached record…

Automakers Reel as EV Demand Plummets

Automakers Reel as EV Demand Plummets

The EV industry is facing…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Markets
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What's In Store for Markets in the Second Half of 2024?

By Metal Miner - Jun 28, 2024, 4:00 PM CDT
Wall Street

Via Metal Miner

 

Overall, June 2024 financial market conditions showcased significant market stabilization for the global economy. The World Bank’s projection of a 2.6% growth rate for the year signals the first steady market expansion and stabilization period in over three years. This comes despite various uncertainties and adjustments in the market following COVID-19 pandemic disruptions.

Market indices such as the NASDAQ Composite Index and the S&P 500 Index experienced substantial positive gains in June. Meanwhile, precious metal prices remained resilient, trading above their March highs despite coming off their peak earlier in Q2. Conversely, non-ferrous base metals faced bearish headwinds. As the month continued on, prices for base metals like copper and lead trended downward, with both lower lows and highs. All in all, increasing uncertainty and speculation will keep volatility high despite ongoing market expansion.

S&P, NASDAQ Demonstrate Market Expansion

A series of solid economic indicators drove June’s stock market performance gains. The U.S. economy demonstrated notable resilience, fueled by strong consumer spending, which prompted the Federal Reserve to maintain a cautious approach. With the Fed holding interest rates steady and pushing any potential cuts to later this year, experts anticipate that the U.S. GDP will grow at approximately 2.3%.

Consequently, the NASDAQ Composite Index saw significant gains, increasing by just over 4.7% for the month. Investor confidence in tech stocks and high buyer volume also helped to push prices upward. Similarly, the S&P 500 Index recorded a growth of just over 2.5% for the month. Meanwhile, positive earnings reports and sustained consumer spending boosted the index’s performance amid global uncertainties in other assets.

Unlike other markets, gold and silver prices saw modest declines from their peak last month. As prices continue to retreat from their all-time highs, investors and market participants face headwinds due to ongoing uncertainty. Despite the decline, prices remained stable above their March 2024 highs. This indicates robust industrial demand, particularly from the electronics and renewable energy sectors. Base metals like copper and lead also faced bearish headwinds, with pressure driving prices into uncertainty.

However, solid demand from the construction and energy sectors kept prices relatively stable, even as Chinese demand continues to signal potential market weakness.

What’s In Store For the Rest of 2024?

Treasury yields futures experienced bearish pressure as prices fell from their May peak. Like precious metals, price action formed lower highs and failed to sustain even modest earlier gains. Meanwhile, ongoing economic adjustments and the Federal Reserve’s cautious monetary stance continued to pressure the 10-year yield rate.

Shorter-term yields also saw significant volatility, with the 2-year Treasury yield closing the month at nearly 4.67%. This performance remains closely tied to Fed policy changes and economic data releases. Longer-term yields, like the 30-year Treasury, closed at 4.34% for the month, indicating potential future economic conditions, including a cooling inflation trend and possible monetary policy shifts.

Overall, markets will likely remain optimistic and stable, supported by significant job gains and low unemployment. Although inflation appears to have eased, elevated levels will likely prompt the Federal Reserve to remain cautious and keep rates steady. Meanwhile, stable interest rates, declining inflation, and sustained consumer spending should support continued investment. On the other hand, global conflict and uncertainties could create headwinds and volatility across financial markets.

Projections for the remainder of the year suggest a cautious approach, with a potential rate change if economic data remains strong and inflation continues to decline.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Jimmy Chiguil

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Bitcoin Stumbles as Germany Liquidates $150 Million in Seized Crypto
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canada, The Unexpected Winner in the Global Oil Boom

Canada, The Unexpected Winner in the Global Oil Boom
Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Team Up to Transform Nuclear Power

Bill Gates and Warren Buffett Team Up to Transform Nuclear Power
Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025

Citi Forecasts Oil Price Drop to $60s by 2025
Is This The Beginning Of A Reconciliation Between The U.S. And Saudi Arabia?

Is This The Beginning Of A Reconciliation Between The U.S. And Saudi Arabia?
Why Big Investors Are Doubling Down Right Now on Oil & Gas Stocks

Why Big Investors Are Doubling Down Right Now on Oil & Gas Stocks

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com