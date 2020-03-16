Wall Street’s Big Coronavirus Mistake

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 28.86 -2.87 -9.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 4 hours 31.41 -4.03 -11.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 1.818 -0.051 -2.73%
Graph up Mars US 3 days 28.28 +0.43 +1.54%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 34.13 +0.88 +2.65%
Graph down Urals 4 days 29.15 -3.15 -9.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 31.87 -0.89 -2.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 31.87 -0.89 -2.72%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 24.19 +0.61 +2.59%
Chart Natural Gas 4 hours 1.818 -0.051 -2.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 33.98 +1.28 +3.91%
Graph up Murban 4 days 35.20 +1.22 +3.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 25.63 +0.20 +0.79%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 43.25 +4.85 +12.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 32.28 +0.82 +2.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Girassol 4 days 33.56 +0.67 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 34.13 +0.88 +2.65%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 15.82 -2.54 -13.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 16.33 +0.23 +1.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 32.58 +0.23 +0.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 32.13 +0.23 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 27.48 +0.23 +0.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 21.73 +0.23 +1.07%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 21.73 +0.23 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 25.98 +0.23 +0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 30.73 +0.23 +0.75%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 22.23 +0.23 +1.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 31.87 -0.89 -2.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 28.25 +0.25 +0.89%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 22.00 +0.25 +1.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 33.47 -4.14 -11.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 25.68 +0.23 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 29.63 +0.23 +0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 29.63 +0.23 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 28.25 +0.25 +0.89%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 22.00 +0.25 +1.15%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 37.96 -3.63 -8.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 5 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 8 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 11 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 14 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 10 hours Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 16 mins Saudi ARAMCO earnings conference call. Said will continue production increases. Cost $2.80 bbl to lift oil. Upstream capex $4.75 bbl.
  • 10 hours MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Minister Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 21 hours Saudi Aramco intends to declare a cash dividend of $75 billion in 2020, paid quarterly. Good luck with that.
  • 1 day U.S. Shale Oil wants Trump to change Jones Act. Just a ploy so they pay no U.S. corporate income taxes.
  • 1 hour The Rush on Toilet Paper
  • 8 hours Out. Even GILD's getting Smacked
  • 11 hours Oil bankrupts will lead to production increase
  • 7 hours COVID19: evidence USA origin
  • 1 day CCP holding back virus data . . . . . . Spanish Flu 1918 MUTATED, Came in 3 waves, Lasted 14 months and killed upward 5% World population
  • 1 day Natural Gas Is A Bad Investment. Invest instead in Magical Green Unicorn Farts.

Breaking News:

Azerbaijani Economy At Stake As Oil Prices Plummet

Alt Text

European Markets Defy The Biggest Oil Rally In A Decade

Crude has enjoyed a massive…

Alt Text

What Beijing’s Retaliation Means For Oil

China has fired back against…

Alt Text

Energy Stocks Battered As Market Meltdown Continues

Oil stocks took yet another…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Markets
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Wall Street’s Big Coronavirus Mistake

By Kurt Cobb - Mar 16, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Wall Street

Investment professionals on Wall Street spend their days reading financial reports and looking at numbers flash on screens. These numbers record the moment-to-moment changes in the collective wisdom of markets about the value of stocks, bonds, commodities and a distressing array of derivative financial products.

From the comfort of the sealed caverns of Wall Street the actual physical and social world is just an abstraction to be quantified and analyzed. One of Wall Street's most prominent investment research and management firms released an analysis that says the coronavirus won't be all that bad for the economy.

Analysts from Morningstar Inc.—which is actually headquartered in Chicago's cavernous downtown—say that this pandemic will be a "mild pandemic." I'm not sure how pandemics can be mild, but the analysts outline cases for "moderate" and "severe pandemics."

One of the things that gives these analysts such a sanguine view, particularly in the United States, is the country's advanced health care system which is "likely much more prepared for the taxing of our hospital system, as we appear to have a massive lead over other developed nations in the number of intensive care unit beds per citizen."

And yet, a first-hand report from a physician in those hospitals suggests that there will be very little room for severe corona virus cases in any hospital ICU. Those beds are already being used by patients and not just waiting empty. In all likelihood, hospitals will be quickly overwhelmed and forced to decide who gets critical live-saving treatment and who does not. The "who does not" number could be very large if the Italian experience is anything to go by. Related: Traders Are Making A Killing In The Oil Price War

The analysts do admit that lack of health insurance and paid sick leave will likely lead to higher infection rates in the United States than would otherwise be the case. Naturally, people without insurance will be reluctant to seek treatment, and those without paid sick leave may come to work even when ill in order to make enough money to pay their bills.

The surprisingly upbeat report is based on the idea of a return to business as usual. The assumption is that the coronavirus pandemic will not shatter confidence in our institutions which are so clearly incompetent and/or inadequate to the task of fighting this pandemic.

For the first two months of this year the U.S. markets virtually ignored the growing dangers of a pandemic and assumed that any economic problems would be confined to China. In fact, even as infections spread like wildfire in China, market averages touched new highs. The idea that novel infectious diseases for which there is no treatment do not recognize national boundaries just didn't occur to most investors and investment advisors. Reality, however, began to sink in by late February and led to the historic stock market collapse. Related: Energy Stocks Battered As Market Meltdown Continues

Even now, a friend of mine who is retired reports that the week before last her investment advisor responded sharply when she called to dump half of her portfolio of stocks. The advisor won the argument saying that this is just a temporary slide, and that in the long term all will be well.

The political and social implications of the current meltdown seem lost on the Wall Street crowd. They cannot see that when all is said and done, it is unlikely that very many people will have faith in an advisor who tells them that stocks always return to previous levels and move higher. This will be an indirect result of shattered faith in government institutions that are supposed to protect us in such emergencies and shattered faith in an economic system that leaves so many without the means to respond to such a life-and-death situation.

Large-scale and dramatic rearrangements of our current system worldwide and in the United States are likely to come in the wake of the season of death that is upon us—and in the wake of the economic carnage that results from the breakdown of a system so vulnerable that a tiny virus could topple it at its base. That virus is now calling into question deeply held assumptions about basic security, protection, health care, and also economic and political arrangements that do not seem able to respond in ways that preserve life in the face of one of the most obvious and fundamental threats to it: epidemic infections.

By Kurt Cobb

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Energy Stocks Battered As Market Meltdown Continues
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers
U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

 Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

 The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

 Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com