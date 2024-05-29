Signs of Weakening Oil Demand in China Multiply

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.84 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.22 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.03 -0.27 -0.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.504 -0.086 -3.32%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.496 -0.013 -0.51%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.26 +2.31 +2.85%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%
Chart Mars US 208 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.496 -0.013 -0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.01 +1.01 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.74 +1.08 +1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.35 +3.66 +4.65%
Graph down Basra Light 911 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.81 +2.41 +3.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.26 +2.31 +2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.26 +2.31 +2.85%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.14 +2.45 +2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 364 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 66.63 +2.11 +3.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 81.98 +2.11 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 80.23 +2.11 +2.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 76.33 +2.11 +2.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 73.03 +2.11 +2.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 73.03 +2.11 +2.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 76.08 +2.11 +2.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 83.03 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 73.43 +2.11 +2.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 67.95 +0.85 +1.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 73.95 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 12 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 10 days A question...
  • 9 hours The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry
  • 15 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 15 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas

Breaking News:

ConocoPhillips to Buy Marathon Oil in $22.5-Billion All-Stock Deal

China Threatens 25% Car Tariff Against US, EU Moves

China Threatens 25% Car Tariff Against US, EU Moves

Beijing is still mulling its…

Canada’s Oil Resurgence is Doomed Without Younger Workers

Canada’s Oil Resurgence is Doomed Without Younger Workers

Canada's oil industry faces a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Signs of Weakening Oil Demand in China Multiply

By Charles Kennedy - May 29, 2024, 8:30 AM CDT

Signs of emerging weakness in crude oil demand in the world’s biggest importer of the commodity, China, are casting a shadow over the success of OPEC+ to prop up prices.

According to a Bloomberg report, the decline in the housing market is one sign of this weakness, with eleven consecutive months of declines in home sales. This has in turn affected construction activity, which is a major driver of energy and fuel demand, the report also said, noting a decline in China’s apparent consumption of crude in April, which was the first such monthly decline since December 2022.

The suggestion of weakening demand supports an earlier report from state energy major CNPC, which projected that China’s demand for petroleum products may reach its peak before 2025. CNPC said it expected overall oil demand to grow this year—but it may be its last.

"With new productive forces — which refer to technological innovation, data, smart or intelligent technologies and the like — driving an overall increase in productivity and enhancing new dynamics for economic growth, overall demand for petroleum is on an upward trajectory this year," the CNPC Economics and Technology Research Institute said in March.

Bloomberg, meanwhile, notes that refining rates in China declined by 4% last month, to 14.36 million barrels daily, and that independent refiners had reduced their run rates to an average of 55%, down from 62% this time last year.

The report further cited tanker-tracking data as showing the number of supertankers heading for Chinese ports was at a seven-week low as one more sign of a potential oil demand weakening. On top of it all, state refiners do not seem eager to crank up their run rates after maintenance season, with Energy Aspects forecasting a modest increase in throughput this year of less than 100,000 barrels daily.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

ConocoPhillips in Talks to Buy Marathon Oil in All-Stock Deal

Next Post

ConocoPhillips to Buy Marathon Oil in $22.5-Billion All-Stock Deal

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com