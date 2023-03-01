Supply Chain Snarls Finally Appear To Be Easing

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.31 +0.26 +0.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.91 +0.46 +0.55%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.56 -0.32 -0.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.739 -0.008 -0.29%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.665 +0.023 +0.88%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.91 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 75.60 +1.37 +1.85%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.665 +0.023 +0.88%

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.14 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.87 -0.34 -0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.83 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Basra Light 456 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.10 +1.65 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.34 +1.40 +1.69%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.91 +0.27 +0.33%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 61.48 +0.82 +1.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 55.80 +1.37 +2.52%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.20 +1.37 +1.76%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.45 +1.37 +1.80%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 74.60 +1.37 +1.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 71.30 +1.37 +1.96%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 71.30 +1.37 +1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 72.60 +1.37 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 81.55 +1.37 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 70.90 +1.37 +1.97%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.50 +1.50 +2.08%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 67.25 +1.50 +2.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 79.16 -0.64 -0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 69.58 +1.37 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 73.53 +1.37 +1.90%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.53 +1.37 +1.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.50 +1.50 +2.08%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 63.88 -7.37 -10.34%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 82.71 +1.37 +1.68%

All Charts
Oil Demand Set To Climb As China's Economy Finally Rebounds

Supply Chain Snarls Finally Appear To Be Easing

By ZeroHedge - Mar 01, 2023, 9:00 AM CST
  • Supply chain concerns finally appear to be letting up.
  • Bloomberg is reporting a “large number” of container ships positioned near China.
  • The ships are waiting for a renewed flow of Chinese exports.
The global economy is proving resilient in the first two months of 2023. Supply chain snarls are easing, while demand conditions are neither hot nor cold. The post–Covid-19 recovery is on shaky ground as the world awaits a China recovery. 

Bloomberg pointed out that "a large number" of container ships are "positioned near China, waiting for a renewed flow of exports as the world's second-largest economy recovers from Covid Zero restrictions." 

"It makes sense to be close to the main export centers, to be in a ready-to-go position," Simon Heaney, senior manager of container research at maritime consultant Drewry, said. 

Drewry data shows unused vessel capacity began inching up in the second half of 2022 and has since hit the highest level since late 2020. 

Container ships idle on slower trade

Source: Bloomberg 

A slowdown in shipping comes as major central banks sent interest rates sky-high to tackle out-of-control inflation. This has led to falling global demand for goods and services. 

Spot container freight rates have crashed in the last year. 

Container ships wait for Chinese demand rebound

Source: Bloomberg 

Many investors have bet on a Chinese recovery since Beijing disbanded Covid restrictions late last year. But on Tuesday, the Chinese Communist Party warned the foundation of economic recovery is not yet solid, according to Reuters

After a three-day meeting, a communique released by the Communist Party's Central Committee said the economy still faces triple pressures, including demand contraction, supply shock, and sliding expectations. 

FreightWaves pointed out last week, "an unprecedented flood of new container ships is about to enter service." This would further increase unused vessel capacity as a welcoming sign of lower container rates. 

One thing is clear: The world has entered a period of immense economic uncertainty with no definitive timeline for a robust China recovery. Plus, ultra-hawkish central banks worldwide are dampening demand. 

Frank Andersen, head of Asia at maritime data provider Shipfix, believes a rebound in vessel use is coming, though "these will slowly get activated, although we could see that taking a few more months." 

Perhaps the China recovery everyone has been expecting won't be as strong as initially thought. 

By Zerohedge.com

