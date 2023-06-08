Interpreting China’s Enigmatic Commodity Market

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.84 -0.45 -0.63%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.50 -0.46 -0.61%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.15 -0.95 -1.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.315 -0.037 -1.57%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.599 -0.014 -0.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 71.59 -1.24 -1.70%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.599 -0.014 -0.52%

Graph up Marine 20 hours 75.80 +1.12 +1.50%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 77.28 +1.14 +1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 74.81 -1.01 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 556 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 75.77 -1.24 -1.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 78.20 -0.88 -1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.47 -1.62 -2.10%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 51.28 +0.79 +1.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 74.68 +0.79 +1.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 72.93 +0.79 +1.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 70.08 +0.79 +1.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 66.78 +0.79 +1.20%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 66.78 +0.79 +1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 68.08 +0.79 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 77.03 +0.79 +1.04%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 66.38 +0.79 +1.20%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.75 +0.32 +0.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.76 +0.79 +1.20%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.01 +0.79 +1.16%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.01 +0.79 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.00 +0.75 +1.10%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Interpreting China’s Enigmatic Commodity Market

By Irina Slav - Jun 08, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • China's economy exhibits inconsistent patterns, with record-high crude oil demand and shrinking manufacturing activity, creating an unclear picture for commodity traders.
  • Weak copper demand indicates a slower than expected expansion in construction activity, while increased crude oil imports may be a result of low prices rather than a booming economy.
  • Analysts' confident forecasts about post-pandemic China's economy were based on the government's ability to stimulate growth, but may have overlooked potential growth troubles in some of China's biggest markets.
Beijing

China has been at the forefront of all commodity forecasts after it decided to drop its zero-Covid policy and reopen late last year.

Initially, pretty much every analyst expected the country’s economy to come roaring back to strong growth. Then expectations began to be revised as the first post-pandemic figures emerged. And these figures are not painting as clear a picture as commodity traders would have liked.

Crude oil demand, for instance, hit a record high earlier in the year, topping 16 million barrels daily. Yet manufacturing activity shrank in May while everyone expected it to continue growing uninterrupted.

GDP for the first quarter stood at 4.5%, the fastest growth rate since early 2022. Yet some analysts had expected an even higher number, so many commodity traders started selling their holdings, expecting a reversal of growth.

Copper demand in China remains subdued, fueling concern that Asia’s largest economy is not moving back up in a smooth curve as analysts appear to have predicted it would, however unusual that would be in a real-life situation. 

The latest commodity import figures support the unequivocal picture of China’s economy: oil and iron ore imports in May suggested strong demand, while copper and coal imports cast doubt over the causes of that strength.

Reuters’ columnist Clyde Russell summarized the data in a recent column, noting crude oil imports of 12.11 million barrels daily as an average rate last month. This was an increase of about 800,000 bpd on the month and close to the two-year high booked in March.

If crude oil imports are that strong, then the economy should be firing on all cylinders, would be the obvious assumption. Yet if copper imports are weaker in the same period, the assumption is difficult to make. Copper imports in May marked an annual decline but a monthly increase, to reach a little over 444,000 tons.

Weak copper demand suggests construction activity is not expanding as fast as many would have hoped, and copper demand in China fell by 11% over the first five months of the year from 2022.

At the same time, the increase in crude oil exports could be driven by discount crude from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela, and Chinese refiners stocking up on the commodity while prices are low.

Iron ore is no good as an indicator of where China’s economy is going, either, according to Russell. He reports that iron ore demand has held up, but mostly because China produces so much of the world’s steel: over 50% of it.

It looks like it is impossible to get a clear picture of China’s economic prospects and, based on those, a clear picture of the outlook for the world’s most traded commodities. That’s probably unfortunate, but it should not have been a surprise.

The confident forecasts that analysts made about post-pandemic China seem to have all been based on the fact that the Chinese government can intervene directly in economic activity to stimulate growth. It has done so on numerous occasions.

What those analysts seem to have overlooked is two facts: first, that even the Chinese government cannot intervene all the time, everywhere; and second, that growth troubles in some of China’s biggest markets would not be without consequence for the Asian powerhouse.

Perhaps the key to solving the great China commodity conundrum is to revise expectations and strong government intervention.

If the EU is slipping into a recession because its biggest economy is already in one, then one might reasonably expect that Chinese companies supplying goods to the EU would not rush to ramp up production.

If industrial activity in the U.S. is shrinking, it would be safe to expect Chinese companies still doing business with the U.S. will not be making production expansion plans for the short term.

Assuming growth for growth’s sake and then getting surprised when it does not happen is perhaps not the best strategy for anticipating future market developments in any commodity.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

China’s Commodity Imports Are Under Pressure
