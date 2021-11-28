3 Chip Stocks To Watch As The Semiconductor Shortage Worsens

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.15 +3.00 +4.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.30 +2.58 +3.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.087 -0.390 -7.12%
Graph up Heating Oil 18 mins 2.156 +0.062 +2.94%
Graph up Gasoline 23 mins 2.100 +0.071 +3.48%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 72.05 -8.69 -10.76%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.31 -0.44 -0.54%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 64.65 -10.24 -13.67%
Chart Gasoline 23 mins 2.100 +0.071 +3.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 77.31 -4.02 -4.94%
Graph down Murban 3 days 79.47 -3.73 -4.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 68.51 -8.39 -10.91%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 83.15 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 73.05 -8.66 -10.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 72.05 -8.69 -10.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 72.05 -8.69 -10.76%
Chart Girassol 3 days 72.89 -8.46 -10.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.31 -0.44 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 49.37 -10.16 -17.07%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 56.39 +0.89 +1.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 77.39 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 78.79 -0.11 -0.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 69.09 -4.41 -6.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 68.89 -1.71 -2.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 68.89 -1.71 -2.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 72.39 -1.11 -1.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 72.39 -2.11 -2.83%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 69.39 -1.11 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 64.75 -10.25 -13.67%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 58.50 -10.25 -14.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 82.52 +2.11 +2.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 72.34 -0.11 -0.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 76.29 -0.11 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 76.29 -0.11 -0.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 64.75 -10.25 -13.67%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.75 +1.75 +2.61%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.13 +2.94 +3.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 1 hour Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 1 hour Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 2 days Is anything ever sold at break-even ? There is a 100% markup on lipstick but Kuwait can't break-even.
  • 2 days Modest drop in oil price: SPRs vs US crude inventory build
  • 3 days 2019 - Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities.
  • 3 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 5 days Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 5 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 5 days NordStream2
  • 6 days "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Industrial Metals Rise As China’s Property Market Bounces Back

Why Nikola Was Never Actually A Tesla Challenger

Why Nikola Was Never Actually A Tesla Challenger

Nikola took the markets by…

Another OPEC Producer Looks To Back The Aramco IPO

Another OPEC Producer Looks To Back The Aramco IPO

As the world’s largest initial…

Saudi Aramco Shoots For The Highest Possible Valuation

Saudi Aramco Shoots For The Highest Possible Valuation

Saudi Aramco is wrapping up…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. Investing & Trading Reports
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

3 Chip Stocks To Watch As The Semiconductor Shortage Worsens

By Michael Kern - Nov 28, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

A global shortage in semiconductor chips has been wreaking havoc on the tech sector, automotive industry, consumer electronics industry, and everything in between thanks to massive supply chain snarl ups. The global Covid-induced supply crunch for chips has badly hurt production across a number of industries, ranging from cars to consumer appliances, smartphones and personal computers. The trade war between the United States and China has only served to make a bad situation worse.

About a year ago, the U.S. Commerce Department declared Chinese chip manufacturer Semiconductor Manufacturing International, or SMIC, persona non grata after determining the company supplies the Chinese military with chips thus making it a threat to national security. The federal government restricted SMIC from obtaining some U.S.-regulated chip-making equipment leading to U.S. buyers cutting back orders from the company. SMIC is one of the largest manufacturers of semiconductor chips, accounting for about 5% of global semiconductor supply. Although the Biden administration recently granted SMIC and Huawei suppliers billions of dollars worth of licenses from November through April that allows them to sell them goods and technology despite their remaining on the U.S. trade blacklist, it remains to be seen if the move will ease the shortages.

The alarming part: Some experts expect the supply chain glitches to drag on into 2022.

But whereas the global chip shortage has been a nightmare for businesses that make cars and home appliances as well as people who buy them, semiconductor stock investors are hardly complaining as they continue to see outsized gains on their investments.

For instance, shares of gaming and auto chip manufacturer Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have gained 40% over the past 30 days; those of smartphone chip maker Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) are up 38% while those of computer chip maker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have added 25%. 

Overall, the biggest semiconductor benchmark, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is up 15% over the past months compared to a modest 4% gain by the S&P 500.

Investment bank JPMorgan is recommending that investors pursue longer-term trends in the semiconductor space that are more structural than cyclical. Structural trends tend to be longer-term, permanent changes in an industry whereas cyclical trends are influenced by the business cycle and tend to be short-lived.

JPM recommends investing in very high-end computing segments, noting there’s ongoing disruption in high-end computing globally, which used to be very monolithic but is now being fragmented as more companies enter the space.

Related: Aramco And Reliance Industries Scrap $15 Billion Refinery Deal

JPMorgan also recommends investing in semiconductor companies that focus on legacy, long-tail technologies. These companies manufacture a variety of less advanced chips in areas like power management, microcontrollers, sensors and other consumer-related segments.

Bearing this in mind, here are our top semiconductor chip stocks for long-term investors.

#1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE:TSM) is the world’s largest contract manufacturer for semiconductor chips. The company counts tech heavyweights such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nvidia and Qualcomm as its clients. In fact, TSMC is so dominant that it accounted for 54% of total foundry revenue globally last year as per TrendForce data.

Source: CNBC

TSMC manufactures some of the most advanced chips for fabless tech companies that do not own their own foundries. Last month, Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, had this to say about TSMC:

"Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing detracted from performance as the market attempted to price in a downturn in the semiconductor cycle. Although there are some signs that memory markets might be somewhat oversupplied, we have yet to see any tangible signs that logic semiconductors – particularly at the leading-nodes where the Company dominates – are in anything but short supply. In addition, and as a result of this strong demand, the Company should be able to pass through price increases to help fund very attractive returns on the rare leading-edge capacity that serves this demand."

Related: Biden's Bid To Lower Oil Prices Fails

Indeed, TSMC is reportedly raising prices by 10% for advanced chips, while less advanced chips–used commonly by automakers--would cost 20% more. 

#2. ASML Holding

ASML Holdings (NASDAQ:ASML) is a Dutch semiconductor equipment maker. ASML develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company is the world's largest manufacturer of lithography machines used to etch circuit patterns onto silicon wafers. Indeed, ASML is the world’s sole manufacturer of high-end extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines required to manufacture the smallest and most advanced chips.

It’s, therefore, hardly surprising that ASML counts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing , Intel (NASDAQINTC) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) as top customers for its EUV machines. ASML has been recording robust demand for its advanced chip-making machines, helping the company to grow the topline by 35% in the current year compared to 18% growth in 2020. Further, a product mix that increasingly lean towards high-end machines has helped boost its gross margins by 75 basis points to 52.2% in 2021 compared to 2019.

#3. UMC Corporation

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) is another Taiwan-based wafer foundry with operations in the United States, Europe, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan. The company serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers and provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Unlike TSMC which manufactures some of the world’s most advanced chips, UMC primarily manufactures larger, and cheaper auto and IoT chips for cars, and other gadgets. You can think of UMC as TSMC’s smaller, less glamorous peer.

UMC has reported that YTD sales were up 17.89% Y/Y to NT$173.07B, with October net sales growing 25.36% Y/Y to NT$19.16B, compared to NT$18.75B in September. Wall Street remains fairly bullish on UMC with a $13.77 price target, good for 21% upside.

By Michael Kern via Safehaven.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Overlooked Stocks Set To Win Big In Biden’s Infrastructure Plan
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100
The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare
OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves

OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves
Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t

Oil Prices Crash As Covid Does What Biden Couldn’t
Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals

Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com