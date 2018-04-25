Will Higher Oil Prices Boost The Global Economy?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 31 mins 68.36 +0.31 +0.46%
Brent Crude 31 mins 73.67 +0.44 +0.60%
Natural Gas 31 mins 2.815 +0.008 +0.29%
Mars US 3 hours 67.75 +0.30 +0.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.34 +0.83 +1.18%
Urals 20 hours 69.84 -0.77 -1.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.86 +0.35 +0.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.86 +0.35 +0.50%
Bonny Light 20 hours 73.34 -1.34 -1.79%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.02 -0.31 -0.51%
Natural Gas 31 mins 2.815 +0.008 +0.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 69.93 -0.95 -1.34%
Murban 20 hours 73.18 -0.95 -1.28%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 68.14 -1.18 -1.70%
Basra Light 20 hours 70.79 +0.04 +0.06%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 73.30 -1.24 -1.66%
Bonny Light 20 hours 73.34 -1.34 -1.79%
Bonny Light 20 hours 73.34 -1.34 -1.79%
Girassol 20 hours 72.29 -1.34 -1.82%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.34 +0.83 +1.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 50.11 +0.05 +0.10%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.70 +0.56 +1.19%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.90 -1.64 -2.36%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.80 -0.94 -1.37%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.45 -3.19 -5.26%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.70 -0.94 -1.63%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.70 -0.94 -1.63%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.70 -0.94 -1.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.95 -2.19 -3.41%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.70 -0.94 -1.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.86 +0.35 +0.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 64.50 +0.25 +0.39%
Giddings 20 hours 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.99 +0.51 +0.69%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 62.00 +0.35 +0.57%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.95 +0.35 +0.53%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 65.95 +0.35 +0.53%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 64.50 +0.35 +0.55%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 -1.00 -1.69%
Buena Vista 3 days 74.90 +0.60 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?
  • 10 hours What happened to stocks yesterday?
  • 1 hour Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall
  • 1 hour Yemen's Rebels Step Up Attacks on Aramco Oil Facilities
  • 5 hours Saudi Arabia Looks To Raise $10bn In Privatization Scheme
  • 19 hours Wind, solar deliver stunning 98 percent of new U.S. power capacity in January, February
  • 7 hours China Has The Ultimate Population Control Weapon
  • 9 hours China's Yuan Oil Contracts: No Liquidity, but It Will be Built
  • 3 hours Electric Buses are Eating into Oil Demand
  • 1 day API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 5 hours Large-Cap Oil Earnings: What to Watch
  • 1 day Trump's Revenge: U.S. Oil Floods Europe, Hurting OPEC and Russia
  • 11 hours Trump Warns Iran Against Restarting Nuclear Program
  • 6 hours Most Likely Fossil Fuel Future
  • 9 hours Trump's top energy adviser resigns
  • 1 day Oil Falls As Trump Tweet Blasts OPEC

Breaking News:

Iran Claims Its Oil Exports To India Are Not Dropping

Alt Text

$100 Oil Is Back On The Table

There are once again whispers…

Alt Text

New Sanctions On Russia Could Lift Oil Prices Further

New sanctions on Russia combined…

Alt Text

Goldman: Oil Demand Will Continue To Soar

Saudi Arabia is aiming to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Will Higher Oil Prices Boost The Global Economy?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 25, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Oil tanker loading

The recent oil price rally is sure to boost petrodollar inflows into the government coffers and sovereign wealth funds of oil producing nations.

A part of those petrodollars could flow back into the global markets if oil producing countries boost investments in various asset classes, according to some large investment banks.

These potential new petrodollar inflows could be a shot in the arm for global markets at a time when central banks around the world are starting to normalize their monetary policies.

Yet, as oil producers struggle to patch up budget deficits caused by the oil price rout of 2014-2016, it shouldn’t be taken for granted that the increased petrodollar incomes at sovereign wealth funds and forex reserves of the oil nations will necessarily translate into a huge ‘recycling’ of the newly earned dollars into the global markets.

That’s because many of the oil exporters—especially those in the Middle East—still need to plug budget gaps and finance increasingly investment-intensive projects at home. Case in point—OPEC’s largest exporter and de facto leader Saudi Arabia, which plans hundreds of billions of U.S. dollars-worth of mega projects while it continues to run budget deficits and its net foreign assets struggle to post any significant gains.

Between 2014 and 2016, the combined oil revenues of the world’s oil producing nations plunged from US$1.6 trillion in 2014 to less than US$800 billion in 2016, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou. The plummeting revenues from oil in that period limited the ability of the sovereign wealth funds and central banks of the oil exporters to buy foreign assets. According to JPMorgan, the oil countries’ funds and FX reserve bodies may have spent US$160 billion less on equities and US$80 billion less on bonds in 2015-2016.

Now, “The increase in oil prices is generating a shift in flows and incomes across the world, effectively reversing the previous big shift seen between 2014 and 2016,” JPMorgan said in a note earlier this week, cited by Bloomberg. Related: Iran Pushes Back Against The OPEC Deal

According to JPMorgan and other analysts, the higher oil prices would benefit equity markets more than the bond markets, and in FX, the euro more than the U.S. dollar.

“The rise in oil prices should create a positive flow in equity markets this year,” JPMorgan reckons. “Where the rise in oil prices poses more risk is in bond markets as the squeeze in oil consumers is reversing their previous saving impulse of 2015/2016, creating a bearish flow for bond markets this year.”

According to Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, the rise in oil prices coupled with rising yields are helping to underpin equity markets for now.

“It’s this move higher in crude oil prices, along with the rise in demand, that is helping fuel the recent rise in yields as well as the positive tone for equity markets. However, if it continues too far, we could start to see it act as a drag on equity markets, if prices along with yields start to move even higher,” Hewson said in a commentary on Tuesday. Related: Higher Prices Set To Send U.S. Oil Stocks Soaring

In FX, with oil prices possibly rising further, to say $80 a barrel, the wealth funds of oil exporters could diversify their FX reserves, potentially pressuring the U.S. dollar, Mansoor Mohi-uddin, head of currency strategy at NatWest Markets in Singapore, told Bloomberg.

If oil prices continue to increase, the Brent price—which has typically had a positive correlation with the euro in the past decade but not in the past year—could again start having a positive correlation with the European currency. In this case, “all the Middle East’s largest energy producers are likely to build excess FX reserves increasing the risk of renewed dollar diversification out of the region,” Mohi-uddin said, adding that the U.S. dollar could struggle to appreciate versus the euro.

Higher oil prices are boosting oil producers’ coffers now, but it’s not clear yet if the petrodollars will be heavily reinvested in global asset classes as countries may need to address budgetary and monetary issues and policies at home first.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

World Bank: Oil Prices To Average $65 This Year
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The One Man Who Could Send Oil To $100

The One Man Who Could Send Oil To $100
A Crisis At The Heart Of U.S. Shale

A Crisis At The Heart Of U.S. Shale

 Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Is This The Most Bullish Oil Market Of All Time?

Is This The Most Bullish Oil Market Of All Time?

 19 Oil Tankers Held Hostage Off Yemeni Coast

19 Oil Tankers Held Hostage Off Yemeni Coast

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com