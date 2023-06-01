WTI Screams Back Up Past $70 Despite Crude Inventory Builds

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.91 +2.82 +4.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.12 +2.52 +3.47%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.66 +2.62 +3.64%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.167 -0.099 -4.37%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.480 +0.037 +1.50%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 70.41 -1.39 -1.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 70.41 -1.39 -1.94%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.36 -1.43 -1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 73.07 -2.12 -2.82%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 67.49 -1.72 -2.49%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.480 +0.037 +1.50%

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.66 -2.80 -3.76%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.59 -2.25 -2.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 71.79 -1.04 -1.43%
Graph down Basra Light 548 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 72.97 -1.09 -1.47%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 72.36 -1.43 -1.94%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.36 -1.43 -1.94%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.10 -1.27 -1.69%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 73.07 -2.12 -2.82%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 46.84 -1.37 -2.84%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 70.24 -1.37 -1.91%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 68.49 -1.37 -1.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 65.64 -1.37 -2.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 62.34 -1.37 -2.15%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 62.34 -1.37 -2.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 63.64 -1.37 -2.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 72.59 -1.37 -1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 61.94 -1.37 -2.16%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 70.41 -1.39 -1.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 64.00 -2.00 -3.03%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 57.75 -2.00 -3.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 73.34 -3.13 -4.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 62.07 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 64.57 -1.37 -2.08%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 64.57 -1.37 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 64.00 -2.00 -3.03%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 58.25 -1.50 -2.51%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

WTI Screams Back Up Past $70 Despite Crude Inventory Builds

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 01, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT
  • WTI jumped back above $70 per barrel on Wednesday morning. 
  • Bearish EIA inventory data didn't keep crude prices from breaking out.
  • Crude prices recouped more than half of this week's losses.
Oil tanks

Crude oil prices turned around on Thursday, erasing most of the week’s earlier losses despite the latest EIA report that indicated crude oil inventories rose more than expected.

WTI was sent back up above the $70 threshold to $70.96—a $2.87 (+4.22%) rise on the day. The Brent crude oil benchmark had risen $2.58 (3.55%) per barrel to $75.18. While it hasn’t erased all of the week’s losses, it has recouped more than half.

This week has been a rollercoaster for crude oil prices, first sent spiraling downward at the beginning of the week before reclaiming much of the lost ground toward the end. Forces at play in the oil markets this week are the ever-present China demand outlook, OPEC+’s upcoming meeting, the Fed’s future interest rate plans, rising U.S. crude oil inventories, and Russia’s mysterious crude oil production levels. Another significant force is the signs that U.S. lawmakers are on track to come up with a deal on the debt ceiling that would allow it to keep paying its bills.

China’s oil demand has been somewhat of a disappointment compared to bullish manufacturing outlooks that have failed to materialize in full. While China’s oil demand has indeed been on the rise, manufacturing activity in the world’s top oil importer has been lackluster compared to projections. This has pulled down crude oil prices—or, at a minimum, capped gains.

OPEC+ has had a more ostentatious if not more important role in dictating crude oil pricing, with the group threatening speculators who bet against oil with further production cuts and kicking out media from OPEC+ press conferences next week. The overarching feeling in the market is that OPEC+ will not change production plans, but the $74 handle for Brent is likely below the comfort level of most OPEC+ levels, leaving some to believe another cut is inevitable.

Next the Feds signaled on Wednesday that it could pause rate hikes for June. On Wednesday, the EIA reported a significant jump in crude oil inventories that would typically have dragged prices down. But not today.

WTI stood at $70.67 at 12:07 pm ET.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

