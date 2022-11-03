The World Is Racing To Break China's Rare Earth Dominance

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.62 -1.38 -1.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 95.18 -0.98 -1.02%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.73 -1.20 -1.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.141 -0.127 -2.03%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.665 -0.033 -1.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.14 +1.29 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.43 +1.26 +1.35%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 85.20 +1.93 +2.32%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.665 -0.033 -1.21%

Graph down Marine 1 day 90.23 -0.28 -0.31%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.20 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 92.13 +1.93 +2.14%
Graph down Basra Light 338 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 99.25 +2.39 +2.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 97.14 +1.29 +1.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.14 +1.29 +1.35%
Chart Girassol 1 day 97.73 +1.42 +1.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.43 +1.26 +1.35%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.41 +1.93 +3.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 68.75 +1.63 +2.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 92.15 +1.63 +1.80%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 90.40 +1.63 +1.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 87.55 +1.63 +1.90%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 84.25 +1.63 +1.97%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 84.25 +1.63 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 85.55 +1.63 +1.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 94.50 +1.63 +1.76%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 83.85 +1.63 +1.98%

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 83.50 +1.75 +2.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.85 +1.65 +1.98%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.85 +1.65 +1.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.93 +0.84 +0.87%

The World Is Racing To Break China's Rare Earth Dominance

By Ag Metal Miner - Nov 03, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • As demand for battery metals rise, the world is pushing to break its dependence on China for raw materials used to make rare earth magnets.
  • China managed to develop a powerful monopoly on the global rare earths market.
  • Aside from the US, countries like Japan, South Korea, Italy, and the Netherlands heavily rely on Chinese rare earth imports.
Via AG Metal Miner

The November Rare Earth MMI (Monthly MetalMiner Index) broke its short-term downward trend and traded sideways month-over-month. Altogether, the index dropped a modest 0.97%. Rare earths managed to hold their steady trend over most of 2022. This was due to the high demand for EV’s, electronics, and rare earth magnets. Indeed, the global market for all of these products continues to grow rapidly. 

Another factor playing into the slight upward trend was pinched global supplies. With fewer exports coming out of China, many countries are searching for alternative sources. For years, China managed to dominate the global supply of materials for rare earth magnets. Now, some want to break their dependence on Chinese rare earths completely.

World Seeks to Break Dependency on Chinese Rare Earths

For the past couple of months, MetalMiner frequently posted about the world’s dependence on China for raw materials used to make rare earth magnets. Aside from the US, countries like Japan, South Korea, Italy, and the Netherlands heavily rely on Chinese rare earth imports.

It’s clear why. China boasts extensive rare earth reserves. As the world increases its demand for such products, China managed to develope a powerful monopoly on the global market. So, to prevent China from wielding too much geopolitical power in rare earth trading, it’s becoming crucial to find alternative sources.

It’s true that most of the world’s rare earth processing takes place in China. However, many raw rare earth materials are actually extracted from other parts of the globe. Common sources include Myanmar (Burma), the US, Canada, and Australia. And with demand for rare earth magnets expected to double by 2030, tapping into these supplies has become more important than ever.

Other Countries Catching up With Chinese Rare Earth Production

Fortunately, many nations continue to ramp up their own rare earth production. In Japan, miners have gone to impressive lengths to compete against China in the global rare earth magnet marketplace. In fact, researchers recently explored beneath the Pacific Ocean (right outside of the Ogasawara islands) at a depth of 6,000 meters to excavate materials for rare earth magnets. The Japanese government plans to start excavating these raw rare earth materials as early as April of 2023.

Japan isn’t alone. Australia, another nation abundant in raw materials for rare earth magnets, continues to step up its rare earth mining game. Arafura, a mining project located in Central Australia, recently announced plans to increase investments in its mining endeavors. Many of these take place in the hottest, most sun-parched areas of the nation. But according to Arafura it’s worth it. Apparently, the company sees a huge opportunity due to the large amounts of neodymium and praseodymium located in the region. These elements are frequently used in producing rare earth magnets. Currently, the company claims their mines could satisfy up to 5% of the world’s demand.

By Jennifer Kary

Previous Post

European Natural Gas Prices Jump As Cold Weather Closes In
Ag Metal Miner

