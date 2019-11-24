Two Factors To Upend Oil Markets In 2020

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.87 +0.10 +0.17%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.45 +0.08 +0.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.701 -0.009 -0.33%
Mars US 2 days 57.57 -0.81 -1.39%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.68 +1.46 +2.35%
Urals 3 days 59.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.61 +2.00 +3.25%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.61 +2.00 +3.25%
Bonny Light 3 days 63.64 -0.26 -0.41%
Mexican Basket 4 days 51.25 +1.67 +3.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.701 -0.009 -0.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 64.08 +1.66 +2.66%
Murban 3 days 65.60 +1.48 +2.31%
Iran Heavy 3 days 64.78 +9.79 +17.80%
Basra Light 3 days 68.46 -0.06 -0.09%
Saharan Blend 3 days 64.27 -0.31 -0.48%
Bonny Light 3 days 63.64 -0.26 -0.41%
Bonny Light 3 days 63.64 -0.26 -0.41%
Girassol 3 days 64.91 -0.19 -0.29%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.68 +1.46 +2.35%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 39.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.18 +1.67 +4.84%
Canadian Condensate 96 days 52.58 +1.57 +3.08%
Premium Synthetic 86 days 58.98 +1.57 +2.73%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.88 +1.62 +3.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.33 +1.57 +3.36%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.33 +1.57 +3.36%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 51.83 +1.57 +3.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.58 +1.57 +2.85%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.83 +1.57 +3.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.61 +2.00 +3.25%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 54.25 -0.75 -1.36%
Giddings 3 days 48.00 -0.75 -1.54%
ANS West Coast 73 days 62.83 -1.61 -2.50%
West Texas Sour 3 days 52.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 3 days 56.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 3 days 56.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 54.25 -0.75 -1.36%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.75 +1.50 +3.17%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.16 +1.47 +2.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 7 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 10 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 13 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 18 hours The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 23 mins Pope Proposes New Sin: Thou Shalt Not Destroy The Harmony Of The Environment
  • 2 hours Hydrogen Hurdles in Japan
  • 7 hours "Leaked" request by some Democrats that asked Nancy to coordinate censure vote instead of impeachment vote.
  • 3 hours Putin: ‘We’ll Never Frack’
  • 2 hours China Ramps Up Coal Fired Energy Production
  • 2 days Winter Storms Hitting Continental US
  • 21 mins More dumbed down? re Hong Kong Act of Congress
  • 2 days U.S. Shale To Break Records Despite Bearish Rhetoric
  • 3 days NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 1 day Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 2 days Aramco IPO magic trick
  • 3 days Impeachment S**te
  • 3 days Contaminated Oil

Breaking News:

Russia’s Gazprom Raises $3B From Stake Sale To Mystery Buyer

Alt Text

What’s Behind The Bounce In Oil Prices?

Oil prices saw some significant…

Alt Text

World’s Most Optimistic Oil Trader Turns Bearish

One of the world's most…

Alt Text

Aramco’s Breakeven Costs Are The Lowest In The World

Aramco has some of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Two Factors To Upend Oil Markets In 2020

By Nick Cunningham - Nov 24, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Trade War

The major forecasters see an oil supply surplus next year, but those bearish outlooks largely depend on the health of U.S. shale growth in 2020, an assumption that is looking increasingly fanciful.  

Financial struggles are well-known, but the dominoes continue to fall. As Bloomberg reported, some drillers have recently seen their credit lines reduced, limiting their access to fresh capital. Twice a year in the spring and fall, banks reassess their credit lines to shale drillers, and decide how much they will authorize companies to borrow. This time around is expected to be the first time in roughly three years that lenders tighten up lending capacities.

The curtailment in lending comes at a time when scrutiny on shale finances is increasing. Share prices have fallen sharply this year as investors lose interest. The industry continues to burn cash, and lenders and investors shunning the industry.

Of course, if drillers cannot borrow to cover their financing gaps, they may be forced into bankruptcy. The cutting of the borrowing base “can be a good precursor to potential bankruptcy because as capital markets stay closed off for these companies, the borrowing base serves as the only source of liquidity,” Billy Bailey, Saltstone Capital Management LLC portfolio manager, told Bloomberg.

Not every company is entirely cut off from capital markets. As Liam Denning points out, Diamondback Energy was able to issue $3 billion in new bonds at low interest rates, which highlights the case of “haves and have nots” within the industry.

But the financial stress helps explain the slowdown in U.S. oil production this year. The U.S. added about 2 million barrels per day (mb/d) between January 2018 and the end of last year; but output is only up a few hundred thousand barrels per day in 2019 from January through August.

Confusingly, the IEA still forecasts a substantial increase in U.S. oil production in 2020 at 1.2 mb/d, but not everyone agrees with that optimistic outlook. The credit crunch and financial stress in the shale sector could lead to a disappointment in 2020. Related: Is The Aramco IPO The Ultimate Pump And Dump?

It is against this bewildering backdrop that OPEC+ must decide its next move. The IEA says that OPEC+ is in for some trouble as a supply glut looms – in large part because of shale growth. Others agree, to be sure. Commerzbank said that OPEC’s efforts to focus on laggards such as Iraq and Nigeria will be insufficient. “It is a mystery why OPEC should believe that it can avoid this oversupply by making just a few cosmetic adjustments,” the investment bank said. “By early next year at the latest OPEC thus risks being rudely awakened.”

However, at the same time, the physical market is showing some slightly bullish signs. In the oil futures market, front-month contracts for Brent are trading at a premium to longer-dated ones. The six-month premium rose to $3.50 per barrel recently, up from $1.90 last month, Reuters reports. A large premium is typically associated with a tighter market.

Moreover, there is a chance of a thaw in the U.S.-China trade war, which could provide some tailwinds to the global economy. It’s become impossible to trust the daily rumors coming from Washington and Beijing, but the two sides have shown some desire to at least call a truce and not step up the tariffs. Related: 99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

Still, the economy has slowed. The OECD warned that global GDP will decelerate to just 2.9 percent this year, and remain within a 2.9-3.0 percent range through 2021. This is the weakest rate of growth in a decade, and is down sharply from the 3.8 percent seen last year. “Two years of escalating conflict over tariffs, principally between the US and China, has hit trade, is undermining business investment and is putting jobs at risk,” the OECD said.

The U.S. and China, then, have a great deal of influence over the near-term prospects for oil. As mentioned, there is still a wide range of opinions on the magnitude of the oil supply surplus in 2020, but a breakthrough in the trade war would immediately shift growth projections, oil demand trajectories, and, importantly, sentiment. Even the mere expectation of an economic rebound would send oil prices rising, at least for a little while.

On the other hand, the thaw in the trade war is far from inevitable. The two sides have shown little evidence, if any, that they are actually making progress on some of the structural issues at hand. There is still the possibility that the talks fall apart and the trade war marches on, or even grows worse.

Because it is generally assumed that the oil market has already factored in some degree of optimism around tariff reduction, which has likely added a few dollars to the barrel of oil, a reassessment to the downside would surely send oil prices tumbling.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

What’s Behind The Bounce In Oil Prices?
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”
Could Bill Gates’ Secret Startup Kill Fossil Fuels?

Could Bill Gates’ Secret Startup Kill Fossil Fuels?

 Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets

Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets

 99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Gas Prices Languish As Storage Falls To Near-Record Lows

Gas Prices Languish As Storage Falls To Near-Record Lows

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com