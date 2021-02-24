Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil Following Texas Freeze

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 63.14 +1.47 +2.38%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 66.92 +1.55 +2.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 2.866 -0.013 -0.45%
Graph up Mars US 17 hours 61.37 +1.86 +3.13%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 63.73 +1.73 +2.79%
Graph up Urals 64 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.31 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.31 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.73 +0.90 +1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 60.53 +0.43 +0.72%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 2.866 -0.013 -0.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 63.43 +2.09 +3.41%
Graph up Murban 2 days 63.86 +2.38 +3.87%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.29 +0.55 +0.91%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 64.27 -0.14 -0.22%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 64.20 +0.81 +1.28%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 63.73 +0.90 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.73 +0.90 +1.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.50 +0.66 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.73 +1.73 +2.79%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.60 +0.42 +0.84%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 50.17 +0.22 +0.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 60.67 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 62.07 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 59.17 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 56.17 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 56.17 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 58.42 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 60.17 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 56.32 -0.03 -0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.31 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 64.60 +2.45 +3.94%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 55.62 +0.18 +0.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 59.57 +0.18 +0.30%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 59.57 +0.18 +0.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 68.06 +0.18 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 13 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 14 hours Wednesday Nikki Haley reached out to Trump for meeting at Mar-a-lago. Trump said No ! You blew it Nikki . . .
  • 20 hours NYT:  The Supreme Court’s order (Re:  Trump’s tax returns) set in motion a series of events that could lead to the startling possibility of a criminal trial of a former U.S. president
  • 1 min Speaker Pelosi, "Tear Down This Wall"
  • 18 mins Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 4 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 6 hours Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm
  • 23 hours The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want
  • 5 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 51 mins Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes

Breaking News:

Iran And Venezuela Swap Jet Fuel And Gasoline Cargoes

Oil Dips As Texas Producers Slowly Move To Restore Output

Oil Dips As Texas Producers Slowly Move To Restore Output

Oil prices extended Thursday’s losses…

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning

$100 Oil: Big Banks Believe A New Oil Supercycle Is Beginning

Oil has seen a very…

Robust Asian Demand Prompts Middle East Producers To Roll Over Oil Prices

Robust Asian Demand Prompts Middle East Producers To Roll Over Oil Prices

Middle Eastern national oil companies…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil Following Texas Freeze

By ZeroHedge - Feb 24, 2021, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Amid all the issues ignited in the Texas turmoil, and as oil prices roar to post-COVID highs, analysts across the energy space appear to be outdoing each other with their bullish forecasts.

Source: Bloomberg

Brent Crude prices could hit $70 a barrel in the second quarter of 2021, while they are set to average $60 this year, Bank of America said this week, raising its average price outlook by $10 a barrel from its previous projection.

Echoing Bank of America, Morgan Stanley also sees Brent touching the $70 mark this year, but a bit later - in the third quarter, expecting “a much-improved market,” including on the demand side.

On Sunday, Goldman Sachs started the investment banks’ upgrades of oil price forecasts, expecting Brent Crude prices to hit $75 a barrel in the third quarter this year, on the back of faster market rebalancing, lower expected inventories, and traders hedging against inflation.

But those forecasts all pale in comparison to Azerbaijan’s Socar Trading SA predicts global benchmark Brent could hit triple digits in the next 18 to 24 months, and Bank of America sees potential spikes above $100 over the next few years on improving fundamentals and global stimulus.

Related Video: Goldman Calls $70 Oil in Q2, But Jet Fuel Is The Joker

And, even with the WTI curve deep in backwardation...

Source: Bloomberg

Bloomberg reports, speculators are also getting in on the action, increasing bets in the options market that oil will reach the vaunted level by December 2022.

As the chart below shows, the open interest in these $100 strike Dec 2022 calls has exploded higher since the turmoil in the Texas energy markets.

Source: Bloomberg

However, as Bloomberg notes, these forecasts for $100 are far from the current consensus. The median analyst forecast compiled by Bloomberg has Brent staying below $65 a barrel through 2025. And there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical of such a resurgence. For one, the OPEC cuts that have limited supply are artificial, and the cartel has enough spare capacity to meet any shortfall should demand rocket following a worldwide recovery from the pandemic, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Shale’s Struggles Will Be Help OPEC Stabilize Oil Prices

Next Post

A Key Fracking Indicator Just Hit Record Lows
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors
Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket

Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket
What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?

What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?
Big Oil Invests In Geothermal Energy Breakthrough

Big Oil Invests In Geothermal Energy Breakthrough
Gas Companies “Hit the Jackpot” On Deep Freeze

Gas Companies “Hit the Jackpot” On Deep Freeze



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com