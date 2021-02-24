A Key Fracking Indicator Just Hit Record Lows

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 63.13 +1.46 +2.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 66.92 +1.55 +2.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 2.866 -0.013 -0.45%
Graph up Mars US 17 hours 61.37 +1.86 +3.13%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 63.73 +1.73 +2.79%
Graph up Urals 64 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.31 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.31 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.73 +0.90 +1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 60.53 +0.43 +0.72%
Chart Natural Gas 56 mins 2.866 -0.013 -0.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 63.43 +2.09 +3.41%
Graph up Murban 2 days 63.86 +2.38 +3.87%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.29 +0.55 +0.91%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 64.27 -0.14 -0.22%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 64.20 +0.81 +1.28%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 63.73 +0.90 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.73 +0.90 +1.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.50 +0.66 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.73 +1.73 +2.79%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.60 +0.42 +0.84%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 50.17 +0.22 +0.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 60.67 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 62.07 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 59.17 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 56.17 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 56.17 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 58.42 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 60.17 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 56.32 -0.03 -0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.31 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 64.60 +2.45 +3.94%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 55.62 +0.18 +0.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 59.57 +0.18 +0.30%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 59.57 +0.18 +0.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.25 +0.25 +0.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 68.06 +0.18 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 8 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 14 hours Wednesday Nikki Haley reached out to Trump for meeting at Mar-a-lago. Trump said No ! You blew it Nikki . . .
  • 20 hours NYT:  The Supreme Court’s order (Re:  Trump’s tax returns) set in motion a series of events that could lead to the startling possibility of a criminal trial of a former U.S. president
  • 15 mins Speaker Pelosi, "Tear Down This Wall"
  • 13 mins Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 4 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 6 hours Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm
  • 23 hours The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want
  • 5 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 46 mins Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 1 day U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes

Breaking News:

Iran And Venezuela Swap Jet Fuel And Gasoline Cargoes

Oil Prices Retreat As Deadly Winter Storm Moves East

Oil Prices Retreat As Deadly Winter Storm Moves East

Oil prices gave up earlier…

Oil Dips As Texas Producers Slowly Move To Restore Output

Oil Dips As Texas Producers Slowly Move To Restore Output

Oil prices extended Thursday’s losses…

Oil Prices Spike As U.S. Outages Tighten Supply

Oil Prices Spike As U.S. Outages Tighten Supply

Oil prices spiked to 13-month…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi is an economic and global oil market analyst who brings in a holistic point of view connecting geopolitics, economy and politics. He has…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Key Fracking Indicator Just Hit Record Lows

By Osama Rizvi - Feb 24, 2021, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Oil prices have staged an extraordinary rally in the last three months, rising by 50%. Biden’s presidency, the vaccine rollout, a weak dollar, low interest rates, no inflation, and hopes of more stimulus in the future have all played a part in sending oil prices higher. Now, the recent Polar Vortex in Texas has taken prices to a new 13 month high, with WTI rising 3 percent on Monday the 22nd February. The storm in Texas, which killed at least 25 people, pushed an estimated 4 mbpd of U.S. oil production offline, output that will take an estimated two weeks to return.

Primary Vision Network’s Frac Spread Count, which calculates the number of active spreads across the U.S./Alberta market, fell to a record low from 161 to 41, a weekly reduction of 120. Evidently, the cause of this steep fall was Texas’ Polar Vortex that caused a severe power shortage and other issues. As fracking requires a large amount of water, producers were forced to shut some of their equipment down. According to PVN, the Frac Spread will eventually return to 160, but the complicated process of restarting this equipment will mean that the rebound may take a while.  

The Frac Spread Count will return back to where it was over the course of two to three weeks according to Mark Rossano of C6 Capital Holdings. Due to the storm in Texas, almost 5 million barrels per day of refinery throughput has been lost, which will take more than 4 weeks to recover, as damage to pipes, valves and other apparatus will have to be repaired.

Related Video: Goldman Calls $70 Oil in Q2, But Jet Fuel Is The Joker

U.S. drillers will, given the lack of demand from refineries, be faced with two choices: store the excess oil or export it. The latter would involve reducing the price slightly to incentivize buyers, forcing spreads to open up.

In another important development, Saudi Arabia is expected to increase production in the coming months according to the Wall Street Journal. Goldman Sachs recently said that (Brent) prices will soon surpass $70 on the back of a “resilient demand”. Oil prices, along with other commodities, are rallying rapidly, so traders should be wary of a correction.

By Osama Rizvi for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

  •  

Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil Following Texas Freeze
Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi is an economic and global oil market analyst who brings in a holistic point of view connecting geopolitics, economy and politics. He has…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors
Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket

Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket
What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?

What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?
Big Oil Invests In Geothermal Energy Breakthrough

Big Oil Invests In Geothermal Energy Breakthrough
Gas Companies “Hit the Jackpot” On Deep Freeze

Gas Companies “Hit the Jackpot” On Deep Freeze



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com