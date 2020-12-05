The Worrying Truth About The New OPEC+ Agreement

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 46.26 +0.62 +1.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 49.25 +0.54 +1.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 2.575 +0.068 +2.71%
Graph up Mars US 1 day 47.06 +0.42 +0.90%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 47.45 +0.78 +1.67%
Graph up Urals 18 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 47.45 +0.47 +1.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 47.45 +0.47 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.94 +0.26 +0.53%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 44.04 +0.55 +1.26%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.575 +0.068 +2.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 48.89 +0.81 +1.68%
Graph up Murban 2 days 49.48 +0.98 +2.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 46.81 +0.48 +1.04%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 50.42 +0.04 +0.08%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 48.88 +0.20 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 48.94 +0.26 +0.53%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.94 +0.26 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 50.66 +0.65 +1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 47.45 +0.78 +1.67%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 13 days 33.07 +0.47 +1.44%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 33.34 -0.04 -0.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 44.64 +0.36 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 46.04 +0.36 +0.79%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 39.89 +0.16 +0.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 38.14 +0.11 +0.29%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 38.14 +0.11 +0.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 39.74 -0.04 -0.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 40.84 -0.19 -0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 38.14 -0.64 -1.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 47.45 +0.47 +1.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 42.75 +1.75 +4.27%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 36.50 +1.75 +5.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 47.21 +0.65 +1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 40.21 +1.71 +4.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 44.16 +1.71 +4.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 44.16 +1.71 +4.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 42.75 +1.75 +4.27%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 49.38 +0.36 +0.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 5 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 12 mins Tesla Semi
  • 6 hours Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 8 hours Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 18 hours British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
  • 2 days CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 2 days “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 82 days China Must Prepare for War Says State Media

Breaking News:

France’s Total Looks To Sell Its Stake In Kurdistan Oilfield

Oil Prices Inch Towards $50 On OPEC+ Agreement

Oil Prices Inch Towards $50 On OPEC+ Agreement

Oil prices rose early on…

Oil Prices Leap Higher On Fresh Vaccine Hopes

Oil Prices Leap Higher On Fresh Vaccine Hopes

Oil prices jumped by 4…

Why The Vaccine Oil Rally Won't Last

Why The Vaccine Oil Rally Won't Last

The oil market is riding…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Worrying Truth About The New OPEC+ Agreement

By Cyril Widdershoven - Dec 05, 2020, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

OPEC+ has finally managed to reach a production cut agreement after several days of increased internal dissent. In its statement, the group reiterated a continued commitment to a stable market, the mutual interest of producing nations, the efficient, economic and secure supply to consumers, and a fair return on invested capital. The production cut agreement that has been in place since April 12 2020 has been slightly adjusted. In light of the current oil market fundamentals and the outlook for 2021, the group has agreed to reconfirm the existing commitment under the DoC decision to gradually return 2 million bpd to the market. Members have decided to voluntarily adjust January production by 0.5 million bpd from 7.7 million bpd to 7.2 million bpd. At the same time, OPEC+ will be holding monthly OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meetings starting in January 2021 to assess market conditions and decide on further production adjustments for the following month, with further monthly adjustments being no larger than 0.5 million bpd. The outcome of the OPEC+ meeting has been welcomed by the media and speculators as a sign of stability. Optimism about oil prices and a global economic recovery has grown, with a multitude of future oil price graphics spreading like wildfire on the internet. Oil markets are relieved that OPEC+ will continue to cooperate and the group maintains the ability to move markets. Still, some observers remain skeptical as the eventual cooperation by members of the group only came after days of dissent. Continuing optimism about a possible oil market recovery in H1 2021 is largely based on the wishful thinking of OPEC leaders, such as Saudi Arabia, and an irrational view on the positive effects of COVID vaccines on the global economy. The economic effects of a global vaccination scheme, which will likely take 6-18 months due to logistics, financial restraints and political strategies, are going to be minimal in the short term. OECD markets are unlikely to recover in H1 2021, as the availability of the vaccine is going to be a major issue. At the same time, OPEC+ seems to misunderstand that OECD economies are on life-support, it is only financial support mechanisms that are keeping these countries afloat. In 2021 most of these financial injections or QE mechanisms will be put on ice, as debt levels are reaching disastrous levels. A major economic downturn should be expected, and such a downturn would have a direct effect on oil and gas demand. 

Related: Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
 At the same time, the market is still struggling with an extremely high oil storage level, which has only partially decreased due to high refinery runs. When looking at the demand for petroleum products, however, there is an imminent threat of a storage build up.

As some analysts have rightly indicated, the current oil price increase has nothing to do with OPEC+ strategies and decision-making, but instead is based on the (mis-)perception of investors, traders and speculators that the COVID-19 vaccine will be hitting the market and driving a major recovery. This wishful thinking appears to have infiltrated OPEC leadership as well, with the cartel’s statements likely to turn into self-fulfilling prophecies of deceit and defeat. 

Even more worrying is the fact that internal OPEC dissent is growing, as the organization aims to get to grips with the distress in the market. For several key powers inside or linked to OPEC, the media-success story is one-sided and does not reflect the facts on the ground. For almost all OPEC+ members, especially Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Russia, the agreement has become a double-edged sword. Being the market stabilizer and swing producer has not brought the rewards that the group hoped for. Government budgets have been hit, the burden of cuts is not being equally divided, and multiple participants are increasingly unwilling to comply anymore. As a Chatham House report already indicated last week, dissent is growing as the desire for new revenue streams grows stronger. The current deal is neither strong enough to drive a market recovery, or broad enough to ensure unity within OPEC. 

Related: UAE Oil Is A Vital Geopolitical Weapon Against China's Middle East Expansion

At the same time, the new additional volumes that have been agreed for January 2021 fail to take into account the resurgence of Libyan production. It also doesn’t include the possible negative effects of higher oil prices, which could lead to a spike in U.S. shale and other production. The exemption given by OPEC to some members and the freedom of non-OPEC members to produce only add more pressure to the deal. OPEC itself still doesn’t admit the threat of a re-emerging Iran, of strong Iraqi production, or of the potential lifting of sanctions by Joe Biden. The OPEC+ approach seems to be “if you don’t talk about it, it doesn’t exist”. 

Vienna based analysts and the OPEC leadership need to readjust their focus. The internal dissent within OPEC is clear, Abu Dhabi is just a primus-inter-pares in this discussion, but it’s actions make it clear that relations between Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the UAE are eroding. Others will follow, as national stability and survival always trumps international compliance.  With no real room for improvement, OPEC and oil markets should be bracing for a very difficult H1 2021. Oil price volatility will lead to disruption as the search for profit is the key short-term incentive for many OPEC members. The sooner Saudi Arabia and Russia come to terms with the reality of today’s oil markets the better. Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, must recognize that it is also playing with fire with its threats to leave the group. It seems OPEC members are trying to secure future market demand by forcing other producers to sit on stranded assets. Currently, however, the threat of a major oil glut is very high. Markets should realize that the  recent deal is a diplomatic effort to present a “success story to the press” while in reality members have been given the opportunity to do what they see fit to do. The cartel will be happy with $50 per barrel, but there is only so long prices can stay this high with the current market conditions. 

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Aramco CEO Sees Meaningful Oil Price Recovery In 2021
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently, he holds several advisory positions with international think tanks in the Middle…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation

The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation
OPEC+ Finally Reaches Deal On 2021 Oil Output Cuts

OPEC+ Finally Reaches Deal On 2021 Oil Output Cuts
How China Took Control Of Exxon’s Supergiant Iraqi Oilfield

How China Took Control Of Exxon’s Supergiant Iraqi Oilfield
The World’s Largest Trade Pact Could Crush U.S. Gas Exports

The World’s Largest Trade Pact Could Crush U.S. Gas Exports
Five Energy Stocks To Buy Before Christmas

Five Energy Stocks To Buy Before Christmas



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com