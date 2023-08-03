The Oil Price Rally Is Gaining Serious Momentum

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.78 +1.29 +1.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.36 +1.16 +1.39%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.29 +1.21 +1.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.557 +0.080 +3.23%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.748 -0.028 -1.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.66 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 79.94 -2.13 -2.60%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.748 -0.028 -1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.49 +0.42 +0.49%
Graph up Murban 1 day 87.22 +0.53 +0.61%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.30 -1.38 -1.63%
Graph down Basra Light 611 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.86 -1.30 -1.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.79 -1.33 -1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.66 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 64 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 58.24 -1.88 -3.13%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 81.64 -1.88 -2.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 79.89 -1.88 -2.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 77.04 -1.88 -2.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 73.74 -1.88 -2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 73.74 -1.88 -2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 75.04 -1.88 -2.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 83.99 -1.88 -2.19%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 73.34 -1.88 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 69.72 -1.88 -2.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 87.81 -0.31 -0.35%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 74.77 -1.88 -2.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 72.00 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 85.28 +1.00 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 10 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Jump As Saudi Arabia Extends Oil Production Cut

Goldman Sachs: China Is The Biggest Driver Of The Oil Price Rally

Goldman Sachs: China Is The Biggest Driver Of The Oil Price Rally

The prospects of China’s oil…

Texas Producers Expect Higher Oil Prices

Texas Producers Expect Higher Oil Prices

Tighter supply and robust oil…

Clean Energy Investor: OPEC+ Breakup Could Send Oil Down To $35

Clean Energy Investor: OPEC+ Breakup Could Send Oil Down To $35

Slowing global oil demand growth…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Oil Price Rally Is Gaining Serious Momentum

By Alex Kimani - Aug 03, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Oil prices have seen a rally, with Brent crude increasing by over $14 per barrel since June 28, hitting its highest level since April 17.
  • Analysts at Standard Chartered predict global supply deficits will continue until the first quarter of 2024, leading to falling inventories and higher oil prices.
  • Saudi Arabia is likely to extend its voluntary 1 million-barrel oil supply cut into September, supporting the rebound in oil prices, despite oil markets gradually tightening.
Join Our Community
Bulls

The oil markets were slow to react to obviously bullish catalysts such as supply cuts, falling inventories and growing demand when they first kicked in about three months ago. Indeed, it appeared that the bears were about to overrun the markets, with bearish positioning in the oil futures markets recently sinking to the extremes they last did during the 2009 financial crisis. 

However, just as Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman had warned speculators of an impending short squeeze, the oil markets have turned around and the ongoing  rally has gathered serious momentum: Front-month Brent has rallied by more than $14 per barrel since sinking to a 3-month low of $71.57/bbl on 28 June. September Brent has climbed to $85.80/bbl, the highest level since April 17. The settlement price and intra-day high  have moved higher in 17 days of the last 24 trading days while the intra-day low has risen on 18 days.

Meanwhile, the oil price rally has been accompanied by a decrease in volatility, with the 30-day annualized Brent volatility standing at 25.2% at settlement on 31 July, the lowest level since 24 February 2022, the day Russia invaded Ukraine.

The good news for the bulls: many commodity analysts are confident that the oil price rally has enough steam to continue running. Standard Chartered analysts have forecast that the largest global supply deficits this year will be in August and September, with deficits likely to continue till the first quarter of 2024. StanChart’s demand model projects a supply deficit of 2.81 million barrels per day in August; 2.43 mb/d in September and more than 2mb/d in November and December. The analysts have also projected that global inventories will fall by 310 mb by end-2023 and another 94 mb in the first quarter of 2024 thus keeping oil markets backwardated and pushing oil prices higher. According to the experts, Brent price will remain unchanged at USD 88/bbl for Q3 2024 but will climb to $93/bbl for Q4. Demand will hit an all-time high in the current month, set fresh highs in December 2023 and again in February, March, June and August 2024. However, they have forecast that global oil demand will fall to a seasonal low of 99.33 mb/d in January 2024, the only month in the current decade when demand is expected to plunge below 100 mb/d. 

The International Energy Agency (IEA) in Paris has predicted an oil shortage of about 1.7 million barrels a day during the second half of the year. 

Saudi Arabia Likely To Extend Oil Production Cuts

Another bullish catalyst: Saudi Arabia is expected to prolong its voluntary 1 million-barrel oil supply cut into September as it seeks to support the rebound in oil prices. The top OPEC producer introduced the additional cutback this month in a bid to support higher oil prices amid faltering demand. Six participants in a Bloomberg survey have predicted the Saudis will taper off their extra cut by restoring 250,000-500,000 barrels a day of halted production in September. 

There’s ample evidence for Saudi Arabia to start unwinding the cuts in September. The market is screaming out for these barrels, and refiners are scrambling to get hold of them,”James Davis, director of short-term global oil services at consultants FGE, has told Bloomberg

The production cuts appear to have worked, with oil prices climbing about 12% in the past month to about $83 a barrel. Still, current oil prices might be too low for Saudi Arabia since it needs $100-a-barrel crude to balance its books.

The kingdom will want to see a protracted rise toward $90 a barrel and possibly improvement in Chinese economic data to start considering putting the 1 million barrels per day back into the market,” Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokers PVM Oil Associates Ltd. in London, has told Bloomberg.

Nevertheless, oil markets are expected to gradually tighten, which should boost prices as the months roll on. 

Overall, crude and natural gas inventories have been moving in opposite directions, with crude inventories falling while those of natural gas have been increasing. Excess gas inventories in Europe and the U.S. remain the biggest bearish catalyst that’s capping gas prices, and it will take an extraordinarily black swan event for the situation to turn around. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Goldman Sachs: China Is The Biggest Driver Of The Oil Price Rally
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming
Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets
The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran

The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran
Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory

Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory
$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally

$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com