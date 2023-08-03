Oil Markets On Edge Ahead Of Saudi Arabia’s Next Production Cut Announcement

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.78 +0.29 +0.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.40 +0.20 +0.24%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 85.20 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.514 +0.037 +1.49%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.733 -0.043 -1.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 -0.43 -0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 -0.43 -0.51%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.60 +0.15 +0.17%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 79.94 -2.13 -2.60%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.733 -0.043 -1.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.49 +0.42 +0.49%
Graph up Murban 1 day 87.22 +0.53 +0.61%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.30 -1.38 -1.63%
Graph down Basra Light 611 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.86 -1.30 -1.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.79 -1.33 -1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.60 +0.15 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 64 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 58.24 -1.88 -3.13%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 81.64 -1.88 -2.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 79.89 -1.88 -2.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 77.04 -1.88 -2.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 73.74 -1.88 -2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 73.74 -1.88 -2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 75.04 -1.88 -2.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 83.99 -1.88 -2.19%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 73.34 -1.88 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.47 -0.43 -0.51%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.85 -0.43 -0.55%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.60 -0.43 -0.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 88.12 +1.12 +1.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.65 +0.17 +0.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.85 -0.43 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.85 -0.43 -0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.75 -0.50 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 72.00 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 85.28 +1.00 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 10 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

Phillips 66 Sees Profit Plunge 46% As Refiners Are Hit By Lower Margins

China Is Leading The Global Battery Electric Vehicle Race

China Is Leading The Global Battery Electric Vehicle Race

China has emerged as a…

Oil Buyers Brace For Saudi Arabia To Boost Prices Once Again

Oil Buyers Brace For Saudi Arabia To Boost Prices Once Again

Oil buyers are bracing for…

Rising Gasoline Prices Boost Inflation Concerns

Rising Gasoline Prices Boost Inflation Concerns

As gasoline prices rise, the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Markets On Edge Ahead Of Saudi Arabia’s Next Production Cut Announcement

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 03, 2023, 7:42 AM CDT
  • The OPEC+ panel is preparing to meet on Friday, and oil traders will be watching closely for any comments regarding Saudi Arabia’s production.
  • OPEC+ is not expected to alter its current policy, but Saudi Arabia may signal its intention regarding its 1 million bpd unilateral cut.
  • Oil prices were slightly up on Thursday morning, with WTI trading at $79.60 and Brent up to $83.27.
Join Our Community
Saudi Arabia

As the OPEC+ panel prepares to meet virtually on Friday, the oil market is more closely watching the next move from Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s top producer and de facto leader.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the OPEC+ group, which regularly discusses the situation on the market and the need for OPEC+ intervention, is meeting in the early afternoon Vienna time on August 4 to take stock of the most recent market developments.

While the panel is not expected to make recommendations to the OPEC+ ministers to change current supply, all eyes will be on Saudi Arabia and whether the Kingdom will decide to extend its unilateral 1 million bpd cut for July and August into September, too.

Most analysts are inclined to believe that Saudi Arabia would extend the cut into September, as it would not be willing to rock the boat just as Brent Crude prices have recently rallied and stabilized above $80 per barrel.

“Having overseen a price recovery and a shift in market sentiment, Riyadh will not want to rock the ship by restoring 1 million barrels a day of supply that markets are now expecting to remain shut in,” Raad Alkadiri, managing director at consultant Eurasia Group, told Bloomberg on Thursday.

The JMMC is unlikely to change the current oil production policy of the alliance at the Friday meeting, several sources in the group told Reuters on Wednesday, as prices rallied to more than a three-month high.

Some analysts expect Saudi Arabia to announce the one-month extension of the 1-million-bpd cut after the JMMC meeting on Friday and ahead of the announcement of the official selling prices (OSPs) for Saudi crude grades loading in September. This announcement of the OSPs from Saudi Aramco is usually issued around the 5th of each month preceding the month of loading and is not accompanied by any comments on the price changes.

Early on Thursday, oil prices were slightly lower, following a sell-off on Wednesday that was prompted by a risk-off sentiment after Fitch downgraded the U.S. Long-Term Ratings to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. Oil prices recovered quickly however and were soon trading flat.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming

Gasoline: The Price Rally That Nobody Saw Coming
Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Is Cooking Up A Surprise For The Oil Markets
The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran

The U.S.’s Hopes In Iraq Have Ended With The Oil-For-Gas Deal With Iran
Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory

Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory
Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?

Modi's Oil Strategy: Is India Rethinking Its Russian Crude Imports?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com