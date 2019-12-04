Saudi Arabia Threatens To Flood Oil Markets If OPEC Members Don’t Cut Output

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 55 mins 58.43 +2.33 +4.15%
Brent Crude 12 mins 63.00 +2.18 +3.58%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.399 -0.042 -1.72%
Mars US 1 hour 57.58 +2.18 +3.94%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.57 +0.07 +0.11%
Urals 2 days 56.45 -0.05 -0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.25 +0.28 +0.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.25 +0.28 +0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.33 -0.31 -0.49%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.95 -0.03 -0.06%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.399 -0.042 -1.72%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 61.30 +0.20 +0.33%
Murban 2 days 63.76 +0.36 +0.57%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.00 -0.47 -0.88%
Basra Light 2 days 65.41 -0.47 -0.71%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.64 -0.46 -0.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.33 -0.31 -0.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.33 -0.31 -0.49%
Girassol 2 days 63.29 -0.70 -1.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.57 +0.07 +0.11%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.96 +2.98 +8.28%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 35.10 +0.14 +0.40%
Canadian Condensate 106 days 50.10 +0.14 +0.28%
Premium Synthetic 96 days 56.50 +0.14 +0.25%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.30 +0.14 +0.28%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.10 +0.14 +0.30%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.10 +0.14 +0.30%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 50.35 +0.14 +0.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.10 +0.14 +0.25%
Central Alberta 2 days 47.85 +0.14 +0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.25 +0.28 +0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 46.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 83 days 63.73 -1.99 -3.03%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.05 +0.14 +0.28%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.00 +0.14 +0.26%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.00 +0.14 +0.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.33 -2.07 -3.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 8 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 12 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 2 hours Democrats through impeachment process helped Trump go out of China deal conundrum. Now Trump can safely postpone deal till after November 2020 elections
  • 3 hours Quotes from the Widowmaker
  • 2 days What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 18 hours You long it you short it it is Here for a long time since Trump signed it
  • 1 day Aramco to Drop $133B on Drilling over Decade
  • 9 hours Offshore is changing
  • 5 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 2 days The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 4 hours Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 2 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 2 days US shale production boom
  • 3 hours IEA predicts oil demand will grow annually at 1 million barrels a day for the next 5 years

Breaking News:

Russia-Ukraine Fallout Won’t Threaten Security Of EU Gas Supply

Alt Text

What’s Behind The Bounce In Oil Prices?

Oil prices saw some significant…

Alt Text

How To Invest In An Oil Contango

Given the ongoing volatility in…

Alt Text

Two Factors To Upend Oil Markets In 2020

While most analysts continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Threatens To Flood Oil Markets If OPEC Members Don’t Cut Output

Join Our Community
Riyadh

Three days after oil tumbled following a Bloomberg report that Saudi Arabia was angry at its (N)OPEC co-members for not complying with production quotas, and was no longer willing to compensate for excessive production by other members of the cartel, the WSJ reports that Riyadh, furious that the price of oil refuses to rise, is threatening to boost oil production and unilaterally flood the market if "some" OPEC nations continue to defy the group’s output curbs, cartel officials say.

The surprising ultimatum which reeks of what Saudi Arabia did in November 2014 when it effectively dissolved the cartel, and flooded the world with oil in hopes of putting shale producers out of business only to fail miserably as it never accounted for cheap money and the stupidity of US junk bond investors, comes one day ahead of a gathering between OPEC and non-OPEC nations including Russia on Thursday and Friday in Vienna.

Saudi Arabia, the argument goes, is contending with weak oil prices and members of the cartel who aren’t complying with the collective output cut they agreed to last summer. As a result, the Saudis are considering radical measures, including a new pact that would deepen production cuts although if there is one thing the cartel is notorious for, it is ignoring self-imposed production limits when it suits the individual member states as the Crown Prince is finding out now.

As the WSJ reports, at a technical meeting Tuesday, a Saudi delegate said his government is growing tired of indirectly benefiting the budgets of countries that are flouting the OPEC pact by overproducing oil, said a person who was present. If the noncompliance continues, "the Saudi official signaled that the kingdom would begin merely complying with its commitment—rather than overcutting to make up for laggards in the group." Related: How Much Crude Oil Do You Unknowingly Eat?

The target of Saudi ire are reportedly three specific nations, namely Iraq, Nigeria and Russia; this emerged during a slide presentation by a Saudi official who said the trio of oil-producing nations weren’t adhering to the pact that commits the 14 OPEC nations and 10 allied countries to a collective 1.2 million-barrel output curb.

The stakes for Riyadh are huge: the (N)OPEC spat comes as Saudi Arabia is finalizing the IPO of its national oil company, Aramco, and hopes to bring the company public at the highest possible price, however that also needs a much higher oil price. While the company wasn’t mentioned at the meeting, another delegate said the Saudi position was "all about the IPO of Aramco."

Meanwhile, in a paradoxical twist, with Saudi Arabia raging at Iraq for overproducing, the Iranian neighbor signaled that it, along with other cartel members, favor deepening collective cuts by 400,000 barrels a day. Which of course it is all for... as long as Iraq itself doesn't have to cut further.

Saudi Arabia indicated privately that it would support such a cut if it received watertight guarantees that current laggards would respect the deal, the WSJ said citing people familiar with the matter. What was left unsaid is that the only reason why the OPEC production cut worked as well as it did and as long as it did, is because Venezuela's and Iran's output has collapsed, not because it wanted to but because the two countries had no choice, being subject to US embargo. Related: Meet The Biggest Losers Of The U.S. Shale Bust

In further disappointment to Riyadh, the WSJ gloats that the kingdom "had hoped to keep such option a secret to create an upside surprise in oil prices", with officials instructed to discuss it face-to-face rather than electronically, one person said. Yet following the WSJ report, the price of oil actually slumped amid fears that Saudi Arabia may have no choice but to boost production as it squares off with increasingly hostile cartel members.

The irony: while a new, lower collective target wouldn’t force Saudi Arabia to carry more reductions, as it is already overcomplying, but others would be unlikely do any cutting, OPEC delegates said. The group has also been looking at extending curbs until end 2020 to avoid a glut. There is one other concern: Russia is emerging as a key obstacle to both deeper and extended cuts, according to OPEC officials. Moscow is seeking exemptions from cuts on its gas liquids and failing that, will stick to keeping curbs until March only, the OPEC delegates said.

What OPEC fails to grasp is that the price of oil is no longer determined by the marginal producer but by the secular decline in demand, and nothing OPEC does can boost that.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Will OPEC Really Risk An Oil Price Crash?
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse

This U.S. Shale Giant Is On The Brink Of Collapse
Why Oil Prices Just Jumped

Why Oil Prices Just Jumped

 Is Today’s Oil Price Plunge A Sign Of Things To Come?

Is Today’s Oil Price Plunge A Sign Of Things To Come?

 The Superpowers Battling Over Iraq's Giant Oil Field

The Superpowers Battling Over Iraq's Giant Oil Field

 Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting

Russia Ignores OPEC Commitment Two Weeks Before Landmark Meeting

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com