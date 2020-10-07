Saudi Arabia Boosts Prices Of Flagship Crude Oil Blend

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.45 -1.22 -3.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 41.50 -1.15 -2.70%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 +0.057 +2.26%
Graph up Mars US 17 hours 41.22 +1.70 +4.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 40.33 +1.25 +3.20%
Graph up Urals 1 day 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 41.42 +1.40 +3.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 41.42 +1.40 +3.50%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 41.38 +0.99 +2.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 37.38 +1.36 +3.78%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.577 +0.057 +2.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 40.42 +1.07 +2.72%
Graph up Murban 1 day 41.10 +1.36 +3.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 39.88 +1.12 +2.89%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 43.58 +1.23 +2.90%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 40.84 +0.87 +2.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 41.38 +0.99 +2.45%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 41.38 +0.99 +2.45%
Chart Girassol 1 day 42.29 +0.76 +1.83%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 40.33 +1.25 +3.20%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 days 29.08 +1.19 +4.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 30.77 +1.15 +3.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 39.67 +1.45 +3.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 41.07 +1.45 +3.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 36.92 +1.70 +4.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 36.22 +1.60 +4.62%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 36.22 +1.60 +4.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 37.17 +1.45 +4.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 37.72 +1.85 +5.16%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 36.32 +1.70 +4.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 41.42 +1.40 +3.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 37.25 +1.50 +4.20%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 31.00 +1.50 +5.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 39.84 +2.20 +5.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 34.62 +1.45 +4.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 38.57 +1.45 +3.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 38.57 +1.45 +3.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 37.25 +1.50 +4.20%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 31.00 +1.50 +5.08%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 45.41 +3.87 +9.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 18 hours Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 8 hours Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 14 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 1 day Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 17 hours Is there a lack of demand for oil or just over-supply?
  • 7 mins Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 4 hours Biden Single Issue Campaign "Face Masks" is a brilliant marketing strategy
  • 2 hours Oct 5th - Natural Gas Prices surge in early trading
  • 15 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 16 hours .
  • 16 hours Tesla Model 3 Is September's Top Selling Car of All Vehicles in Switzerland
  • 2 days California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 2 days NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 12 hours Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 2 days Fossil fuels account for the largest share of U.S. energy production and consumption

Breaking News:

Poland Fines Gazprom $7.6 Billion Over Nord Stream 2

Oil Prices Soar As Trump’s Condition Improves

Oil Prices Soar As Trump’s Condition Improves

Oil prices skyrocketed on Monday…

Oil Falls As Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19

Oil Falls As Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19

Crude oil prices took a…

Oil Rallies As Trump Returns To The White House

Oil Rallies As Trump Returns To The White House

After soaring on Monday, oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Boosts Prices Of Flagship Crude Oil Blend

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 07, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil markets might be looking up, if Saudi’s official oil selling price actions are any indication—and they usually are.

Saudi Arabia has raised the official selling price of its Arab Light crude oil sold to Asia for the month of November, according to Bloomberg.

Saudi Arabia’s price hike of its flagship crude grade to its most prolific market is a sign that the market might be looking up—or at least that Aramco thinks it is looking up, as Asia refining markets increased over the last week of September.

Asian refineries’ profit markets for jet fuel, in particular, have reached their highest levels in months, according to Reuters, as demand picks up in the runup to the winter months. Margins are still depressed, however, compared to usual margins, with Asian jet fuel demand expected to be 700,000 bpd lower in the fourth quarter than this time last year

It is this winter heating season in Asia that is expected to bolster, albeit temporarily, demand for refined products and, ultimately crude oil.

Traders have long followed the world’s largest oil exporter’s pricing actions to Asia for indications of what’s to come. Other Middle Eastern crude exporters also typically follow Aramco’s lead.  

Aramco is lowering November prices for crude headed to the Mediterranean region, suggesting a softening might be on the horizon there. It’s price to the United States will be held steady.

Aramco cut its OSP for Asia for the months of September and October, but renewed bullishness in the markets have changed minds in Riyadh.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Rallies As Trump Returns To The White House
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

MIT Scientists: Nuclear Fusion Energy Could Be Closer Than Thought

MIT Scientists: Nuclear Fusion Energy Could Be Closer Than Thought
Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves

Oil Prices Slide As OPEC Opens The Valves
Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall
Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard

Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard
Oil Prices Soar As Trump’s Condition Improves

Oil Prices Soar As Trump’s Condition Improves



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com