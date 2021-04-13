Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 3 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 6 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 32 mins Fukushima
  • 20 hours Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.
  • 17 hours CO2 Mitigation on Earth and Magnesium Civilization on Mars – Just Add Water
  • 12 hours New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A
  • 3 days U.S. and Chinese investors to buy Saudi pipelines , $10 Billion deal.
  • 5 days Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 2 days Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!
  • 20 hours Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 2 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 3 days NG spot prices hit triple digits for weekend delivery
  • 4 days Create a new law "Postericide" to prosecute and imprison Climate Change "Deniers"

Rising Middle East Production May Trigger A New Oil Price War

By Irina Slav - Apr 13, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Rising Middle Eastern oil production is making the commodity that comes out of this region cheaper compared to Brent-linked grades, which may lead to a price war, Bloomberg has reported, citing an FGE analyst.

“There’s much cheaper crude, and a lot of it coming from the Middle East,” Grayson Lim, a senior oil analyst at the energy consultancy, told Bloomberg.

“Those Brent-linked cargoes will need to be offered at a huge discount for buyers in the [Asia] region to snap up the barrels,” he explained. “But if they’re heavily discounted, there’s a chance that Chinese buyers may come out to buy.”

The warning comes as OPEC+ prepares to start boosting production in response to higher oil prices and the prospect of improving oil demand. However, uncertainty remains heightened as the pandemic shows no signs of subsiding in many parts of the world, including in key markets such as India and the United States.

On the supply side, however, there seems to be a clear upward tendency, with Iran ramping up production as it negotiates with the U.S. the latter’s return to the nuclear deal, and with Saudi Arabia’s easing its voluntary 1-million-bpd output cut next month.

Other OPEC members, notably Iraq and the UAE, will also probably ramp up production quickly after signaling they were eager to start reversing the deep cuts.

Meanwhile, North Sea fields are entering maintenance season, which has reduced the availability of Brent-linked crude oil grades, pushing their prices higher. As a result, according to Lim, the spread between Middle Eastern and Brent-linked crude oil has widened to the most in more than 16 months, Bloomberg reports. With this kind of spread, producers of oil priced on the basis of Brent will need to start discounting their product to make it competitive with the Middle Eastern grades.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

