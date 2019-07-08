‘‘Psychological War’’ With Iran Fails To Move Oil Markets

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.52 -0.14 -0.24%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.97 -0.14 -0.22%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.398 -0.005 -0.21%
Mars US 3 hours 59.96 +0.30 +0.50%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.55 +0.12 +0.19%
Urals 21 hours 60.85 +0.90 +1.50%
Louisiana Light 7 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Louisiana Light 7 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Bonny Light 21 hours 65.49 +0.42 +0.65%
Mexican Basket 6 days 59.33 +0.64 +1.09%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.398 -0.005 -0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 63.21 +1.56 +2.53%
Murban 21 hours 64.75 +1.40 +2.21%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 57.95 +0.34 +0.59%
Basra Light 21 hours 65.27 +0.85 +1.32%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 63.86 +0.50 +0.79%
Bonny Light 21 hours 65.49 +0.42 +0.65%
Bonny Light 21 hours 65.49 +0.42 +0.65%
Girassol 21 hours 65.67 +0.64 +0.98%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.55 +0.12 +0.19%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 40.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 45.51 +0.37 +0.82%
Canadian Condensate 21 days 53.16 +0.17 +0.32%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 58.01 +0.17 +0.29%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 53.26 -0.08 -0.15%
Peace Sour 3 hours 51.66 +0.07 +0.14%
Peace Sour 3 hours 51.66 +0.07 +0.14%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 53.86 +0.52 +0.97%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 58.46 +0.02 +0.03%
Central Alberta 3 hours 53.01 +0.17 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 7 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
Giddings 21 hours 48.00 +0.25 +0.52%
ANS West Coast 8 days 68.07 -0.37 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 51.61 +0.15 +0.29%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 55.56 +0.15 +0.27%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 55.56 +0.15 +0.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.75 +1.25 +2.69%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.39 +0.17 +0.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 13 minutes US Trade Deficit Rises To 5-Month High of $55.5B in May
  • 34 mins LA Solar Power/Storage Contract
  • 4 hours Sound Of Rattling Weapons: Iran's Zarif Calls On UK To Immediately Release Captured Oil Tanker
  • 1 hour Trump should move quickly!
  • 7 hours British Airways Faces Record $230 million Fine Over Data Theft
  • 10 hours Painful Cuts: Deutsche Bank Cuts Mark End To Failed Bid For Global Scale
  • 2 hours Maximizing solar cells on a Prius
  • 12 hours China Threatens to Withhold Rare Earth Metals
  • 2 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 9 hours On time, no excuses: France Urges Iran To Reverse Breach Of Nuclear Deal
  • 1 day For all the trump fans out there
  • 4 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 4 hours The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint
  • 26 mins Norway's Already In Future: Electric Cars Grab Almost Half Of Sales
  • 9 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House

Breaking News:

Seized Iranian Tanker Fully Laden With Crude Oil

Alt Text

Trade Truce Sends Oil Prices Higher

The intention of Presidents Trump…

Alt Text

Survey: Oil Experts See WTI In $50-70 Range This Summer

The vast majority of 22…

Alt Text

Trade Deal Could Send Oil To $75

One of the decisive factors…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

‘‘Psychological War’’ With Iran Fails To Move Oil Markets

By Nick Cunningham - Jul 08, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Rouhani Iran

The Trump administration refrained from a military strike last month, but the U.S. and Iran’s cycle of escalation continues.

Iran announced its latest plans to reduce its commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal, raising enrichment levels beyond 4.5 percent and promising to take additional steps every 60 days until Europe delivers on its promise to offer the benefits of the nuclear accord. Europe is unable to offer safe passage for Iranian oil, and the meager trade that it can secure through its nascent financial entity is not enough for Tehran.

China put the blame on Washington. “The U.S. side not only unilaterally withdrew from the agreement but also created more and more obstacles for Iran and other parties to implement the agreement through unilateral sanctions and long-armed jurisdiction,” a spokesman for China’s foreign minister said. “It has been proven that unilateral bullying has become a worsening ‘tumor’ and is creating more problems and greater crises on a global scale.”

No longer content on waiting out the Trump administration, particularly with oil exports plunging, Iran has decided to take more assertive steps. Because the U.S. withdrew from the nuclear accord last year, Iran says it is no longer bound to uphold its end of the bargain.

Iran’s new strategy involves a series of incremental but escalatory measures to put pressure on Europe to deliver. “Iran’s violation of the agreement could now prompt Europe to impose sanctions on Iran, too,” Commerzbank wrote in a note. However, France has said it would not take punitive action on Iran for now. Related: The Biggest Oil & Gas Winners In Q2 2019

But the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker last week by the UK in Gibraltar opens up another point of contention. The UK said the tanker was shipping oil to Syria, which ran afoul of EU sanctions (the incident was unrelated to U.S. sanctions). But because Iran is not a member of the European Union, Tehran says it should not be subjected to EU sanctions on oil traveling to Syria. As such, Iran argues the seizure of the oil tanker is illegal. “We will not put up with this act of marine piracy by the U.K.,” Iran’s defense minister Amir Hatami said, according to Mehr News.

The standoff could spoil the EU-Iran relationship. Bloomberg reports that an oil tanker run by BP is holding off the Saudi coast inside the Persian Gulf over fears that it could be seized by Iran as a form of retaliation. BP’s tanker had been sailing for Iraq’s Basrah terminal last week but quickly rerouted to Saudi waters.

“It’s a psychological game that’s being played,” Olivier Jakob, managing director of energy consultant Petromatrix GmbH, told Bloomberg. “Nobody wants to be that one whose vessel is seized in a ‘tit-for-tat’.” It’s unclear what happens next, but it should be a worrying sign for the oil market if Iraq’s oil exports are suddenly facing questions, although it’s likely that only British tankers would be at risk until the tanker standoff is resolved. The latest wrinkle, nevertheless, is yet another problem for shippers traveling through the Strait of Hormuz. Related: Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

Iran’s oil production is reportedly down to 2.28 million barrels per day, a three-decade low. But exports are a small fraction of that amount. “According to Bloomberg data, the US sanctions had driven Iranian oil exports to just under 300,000 barrels per day in June,” Commerzbank wrote in a note.

While calculations in both Tehran and Washington are mostly calibrated on the near-term, Iran has a longer-term problem from sanctions and isolation. Its oil fields are older and require more investment in order to keep production going, and can suffer from more serious depletion without upkeep. “With its oil exports further curtailed this year, Iran should worry about not only losing market share today (and for however long it takes to restore its position in the global economy), but also the possibility that output drops could cause it to lose productive capacity more permanently if oil fields are damaged from forced production curtailment or reduced spending on maintenance over time,” Amy M. Jaffe, Senior Fellow for Energy and the Environment at the Council on Foreign Relations, wrote last week.

Still, oil prices were up only slightly on Monday. Even as tensions continue to rise, traders are not overly concerned. “That the market reacts so little to the tense situation in the Middle East is a reflection of a very well-supplied market in general and a very relaxed market,” said SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop. “Concern for global growth is at the back of the mind of the whole market all the time these days.”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Barely Budges On Slew Of Bullish News
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Plans Move To Seize Market Share From US Shale

OPEC Plans Move To Seize Market Share From US Shale
Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

 Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

 Why Natural Gas Prices Collapsed

Why Natural Gas Prices Collapsed

 Trade Deal Could Send Oil To $75

Trade Deal Could Send Oil To $75

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com