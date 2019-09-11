Oil Slides As Trump Considers Easing Sanctions On Iran

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.82 -1.58 -2.75%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.78 -1.60 -2.56%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.560 -0.020 -0.78%
Mars US 18 hours 58.05 -0.55 -0.94%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Urals 2 days 57.95 +0.90 +1.58%
Louisiana Light 3 days 61.13 +1.48 +2.48%
Louisiana Light 3 days 61.13 +1.48 +2.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.65 +1.11 +1.75%
Mexican Basket 3 days 57.54 +0.41 +0.72%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.560 -0.020 -0.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 60.71 +0.75 +1.25%
Murban 2 days 62.85 +0.95 +1.53%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.75 +0.73 +1.30%
Basra Light 2 days 63.74 -0.37 -0.58%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.95 +0.84 +1.33%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.65 +1.11 +1.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.65 +1.11 +1.75%
Girassol 2 days 65.49 +0.66 +1.02%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.73 -1.64 -3.87%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 44.85 -0.45 -0.99%
Canadian Condensate 22 days 51.40 -0.45 -0.87%
Premium Synthetic 12 days 57.80 -0.45 -0.77%
Sweet Crude 5 days 52.80 -0.45 -0.85%
Peace Sour 5 days 50.10 -0.45 -0.89%
Peace Sour 5 days 50.10 -0.45 -0.89%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 52.15 -0.45 -0.86%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 58.20 -0.45 -0.77%
Central Alberta 5 days 52.15 -0.45 -0.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 61.13 +1.48 +2.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.75 -0.50 -0.92%
Giddings 2 days 47.50 -0.50 -1.04%
ANS West Coast 6 days 62.70 +0.43 +0.69%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.35 -0.45 -0.87%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.30 -0.45 -0.81%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.30 -0.45 -0.81%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.75 -0.50 -0.92%
Kansas Common 3 days 48.00 +1.25 +2.67%
Buena Vista 3 days 65.98 +1.33 +2.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 7 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 12 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 14 minutes Oil Prices Have Become Unpredictable
  • 4 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 1 hour Senator Elizabeth Warren Promises to Rebuild Russian Economy, Grow China’s Influence and Support Maduro Regime in Venezuela
  • 2 hours Renewable Energy for Weapon Systems of the Future
  • 11 hours Getting Weight to the Bit in a Long Lateral
  • 3 hours Iran says tanker oil sold at sea, buyer sets destination
  • 12 hours Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 4 hours Visualizing US Oil & Gas Production (Through May 2019)
  • 2 hours End Game for Petroleum Engineering?
  • 2 hours The Meaning Of The Iran-China Deal (and how it affects oil)
  • 55 mins How to get barred from visiting the Canadian Senate
  • 14 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 13 hours China, U.S. Hold 'Productive' Trade Talks In Beijing
  • 12 hours Swedish Behavioral Scientist Suggests Eating Humans to ‘Save the Planet’ from Climate Change. What could possibly go wrong?
  • 22 mins Iran in the world market
  • 1 hour NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel

Breaking News:

Aramco Gives Top IPO Roles To Nine Of The World’s Biggest Banks

Alt Text

Oil Prices Plunge As China Retaliates With Tariffs On U.S. Goods

China sent oil prices diving…

Alt Text

Oil Jumps 4% On Positive Chinese Economic Data

Oil prices surged on Wednesday…

Alt Text

World’s Top Oil Trader Sees Oil Prices Weakening This Year

Vitol, the world’s biggest independent…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Slides As Trump Considers Easing Sanctions On Iran

By ZeroHedge - Sep 11, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Trump Bolton

WTI prices were jittery on Wednesday morning, rising initially, but falling back below yesterday's lows, after headlines suggesting Bolton was fired after disagreeing with Trump's desire to ease Iran sanctions to get a meeting with Rouhani.

As Bloomberg reports, President Trump discussed easing sanctions on Iran to help secure a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani later this month, prompting now former National Security Advisor John Bolton to erupt, and "argue forcefully" against such a step, according to the report.

More notably, there already was support for de-escalation of sanctions with Iran, because during the Monday Oval Office meeting, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin voiced his support for the move as a way to restart negotiations with Iran, the Bloomberg sources said. At this point, Bolton exploded.

“Bolton made sure to block any and all avenues for diplomacy w/ Iran, including a plan being brokered by Macron,” Suzanne DiMaggio, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said on Twitter.

“The French are offering Trump a facing-saving way out of a mess of his creation. He should grab it.”

The reaction in crude (more supply) was instant...

(Click to enlarge)

As Bloomberg further notes, the White House has started preparations for Trump to meet with Rouhani this month in New York on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly the week of Sept. 23, according to the people. It’s far from clear if the Iranians would agree to talks while tough American sanctions remain in place. Related: The Biggest Tech Play Of The Year Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

According to sources, one floated scenario would be that Trump joins a meeting between Rouhani and French President Emmanuel Macron. The people said they had no indication it would actually happen.

Whether or not Iran and the US end up meeting this month, or next, is irrelevant: the implicit signal for an olive branch is now in the open. More importantly, we now know how Bolton's attempt to scuttle the de-escalation ended: one day later, Trump announced Bolton's termination.

Charles Kupchan, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, said that at the very least, Bolton’s exit reduces the chances of a military escalation.

“It’s too hard to say if a meeting will happen given the question of whether it’s politically palatable for both leaders,” said Kupchan.

“But the likelihood of a meeting has gone up because one of its main detractors is now out of a job.”

Of course, easing any sanctions without major concessions from Iran would undercut the pressure campaign that not only Bolton, but also Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Trump have said is the only effective way to make Iran change its behavior.

Asked on Tuesday if he could foresee a meeting between Trump and Rouhani during the UN meeting, Pompeo responded: “Sure,” adding, “The president’s made very clear, he is prepared to meet with no preconditions.”

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Flashcrashes After Trump Fires Security Advisor Bolton
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

2020 Election Could Put Oil Out Of Business

2020 Election Could Put Oil Out Of Business
Shale Slowdown Could Trigger Major New Oil Price Rally

Shale Slowdown Could Trigger Major New Oil Price Rally

 U.S. Oil Market Suffering As The Trade War Escalates

U.S. Oil Market Suffering As The Trade War Escalates

 Russia Considers Possibility Of $25 Oil Next Year

Russia Considers Possibility Of $25 Oil Next Year

 Oil Rises After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Rises After EIA Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com