Iran's One Condition For Negotiating With Trump

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.42 -1.68 -3.05%
Brent Crude 10 mins 57.75 -0.91 -1.55%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.358 +0.073 +3.19%
Mars US 4 days 55.80 -1.61 -2.80%
Opec Basket 1 day 58.76 -1.35 -2.25%
Urals 4 days 56.30 -1.75 -3.01%
Louisiana Light 5 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Louisiana Light 5 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.23 -0.45 -0.75%
Mexican Basket 4 days 49.54 -1.51 -2.96%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.358 +0.073 +3.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 57.74 -1.87 -3.14%
Murban 1 day 59.27 -2.23 -3.63%
Iran Heavy 1 day 51.95 -0.51 -0.97%
Basra Light 4 days 61.84 -1.40 -2.21%
Saharan Blend 1 day 58.24 -0.69 -1.17%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.23 -0.45 -0.75%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.23 -0.45 -0.75%
Girassol 1 day 60.40 -0.54 -0.89%
Opec Basket 1 day 58.76 -1.35 -2.25%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.83 -0.77 -1.85%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 43.25 -1.61 -3.59%
Canadian Condensate 14 days 49.10 -1.61 -3.17%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 55.50 -1.61 -2.82%
Sweet Crude 4 days 51.85 -1.61 -3.01%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.85 -1.61 -3.13%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.85 -1.61 -3.13%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 50.60 -1.61 -3.08%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 56.35 -1.61 -2.78%
Central Alberta 4 days 50.10 -1.61 -3.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 51.75 -1.50 -2.82%
Giddings 4 days 45.50 -1.50 -3.19%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.40 +0.67 +1.09%
West Texas Sour 4 days 49.05 -1.61 -3.18%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.00 -1.61 -2.95%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.00 -1.61 -2.95%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 51.75 -1.50 -2.82%
Kansas Common 4 days 45.25 -0.75 -1.63%
Buena Vista 4 days 63.23 -1.61 -2.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 7 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 9 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 11 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 2 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 15 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 29 mins ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 14 hours U.S. Vice President Pence Calls For Vigilance About Russia
  • 17 hours .
  • 38 mins Selected Society: The 25 Wealthiest Dynasties On The Planet Control $1.4 trillion
  • 1 hour Explosive documentary Ties between Chinese Communist Party and Huawei.
  • 1 day Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt
  • 15 hours Save the Earth: India Set To Outlaw Six Single-Use Plastic Products On October
  • 8 hours Pope urges politicians to take 'drastic measures' on climate change and reduce the use of fossil fuels
  • 1 day Bakken Crude Flash Point - Will This Fuel Transportation Worries?
  • 1 day EIA Crude Inventory drops 10mm bbls week ending 8/23. Analyst say tight supply. I DISAGREE. TOO MUCH SUPPLY.
  • 1 day Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 day Brexit Seems To Be Assured

Breaking News:

Iranian Oil Tanker Turns Off Positioning System Offshore Syria

Alt Text

New York Times: U.S. Hacked Iran To Prevent Oil Tanker Attacks

The United States hacked and…

Alt Text

The End Of An Era For Alaskan Oil

After six decades of operating…

Alt Text

China Eyes Stake In Southeast Asia’s Newest Oil Frontier

East Timor is looking to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran's One Condition For Negotiating With Trump

By Irina Slav - Sep 03, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Rouhani

Iran has no interest in holding bilateral talks with the United States, the country’s president, Hassan Rouhani, told the Iranian parliament, adding the only context in which Iran would sit at the negotiating table—with all signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan—would be when all U.S. sanctions are lifted.

“We’ve said it before time and again, and we say it again: We have no intention to hold bilateral talks with the United States. We never did and never will. It has been the case in the past year and a half, and even in previous years. There have been calls for talks, but we never responded to them,” Rouhani said as quoted by Mehr news agency.

"When we talk about negotiations, we only mean it under the situation where all sanctions have been lifted; that is, the situation we previously had under the JCPOA. Our stance is clear," the Iranian President also said.

The European signatories of the JCPOA, commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal, have been trying to find a way to reduce the tensions between Iran and the U.S., which pulled out of the deal last year, in order to save it and make sure Iran does not begin enriching uranium to weapon-grade levels. Related: Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt

Iran threatened this might happen earlier this year after France, Germany, and the UK failed to come up with a plan to offset the effect of U.S. sanctions on Iran’s economy.

Last month, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif made a surprise appearance at the G7 summit in France to discuss the nuclear deal with French President Emmanuel Macron. At the time, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources, Tehran would demand increased oil exports if it was to discuss the nuclear deal.

“As a goodwill gesture and a step toward creating space for negotiations, we have responded to France’s proposal. We want to export 700,000 bpd of oil and get paid in cash ... and that is just for a start. It should reach to 1.5 million bpd,” one of the sources said.

Another added that the ballistic missile program of the country was non-negotiable. “Iran’s ballistic missile program cannot and will not be negotiated. We have underlined it clearly and openly,” the source said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt

Next Post

Oil Plunges As Trade War Rages
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production

OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production
The CIA’s Dark Prince Doesn’t Want War With Iran

The CIA’s Dark Prince Doesn’t Want War With Iran

 Huge Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Huge Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Natural Gas Prices Poised For Dramatic Price Increase

Natural Gas Prices Poised For Dramatic Price Increase

 Oil Prices Crash As Hurricane Hurts Bullish Sentiment

Oil Prices Crash As Hurricane Hurts Bullish Sentiment

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com