Oil Prices Rise As Fears Of Omicron Lockdowns Subside

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.00 +2.51 +3.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.44 +2.36 +3.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.688 +0.031 +0.85%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.224 +0.053 +2.45%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.100 +0.057 +2.78%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.41 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 68.29 +3.28 +5.05%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.100 +0.057 +2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 70.02 -0.91 -1.28%
Graph down Murban 2 days 71.07 -0.77 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 67.69 +0.48 +0.71%
Graph down Basra Light 8 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.21 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.26 +0.58 +0.82%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.32 +0.46 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.41 -0.20 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.21 +4.27 +8.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 50.69 +3.23 +6.81%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 68.49 +3.23 +4.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 69.89 +3.23 +4.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 63.54 +3.23 +5.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 60.49 +3.23 +5.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 60.49 +3.23 +5.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 62.79 +3.23 +5.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 63.79 +3.23 +5.33%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 60.99 +3.23 +5.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.00 +3.25 +5.18%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.75 +3.25 +5.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 70.78 -0.47 -0.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.44 +3.23 +5.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 67.39 +3.23 +5.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.39 +3.23 +5.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.00 +3.25 +5.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 +3.25 +5.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.23 +2.99 +4.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 14 minutes NordStream2
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 mins Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 17 hours Delta variant in European Union
  • 3 mins President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 4 days OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite
  • 4 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa

Breaking News:

U.S. Coal Stockpiles In September Lowest Since At Least 2001

JPMorgan: $80 Oil Is 'Remarkably Cheap'

JPMorgan: $80 Oil Is 'Remarkably Cheap'

Oil prices are cheap compared…

Jefferies: Fully Reopened World Could See $150 Oil

Jefferies: Fully Reopened World Could See $150 Oil

Low investment in oil while…

Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals

Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals

The recent oil price decline…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Rise As Fears Of Omicron Lockdowns Subside

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 07, 2021, 9:30 AM CST
  • Oil rallies for second consecutive day
  • Oil prices had started to rebound on Monday after Saudi Arabia signaled optimism about demand
  • Investors have begun to recalibrate their assessment of the economic impact of the Omicron
Join Our Community

Oil prices rose early on Tuesday for the second day in a row, as traders are cautiously optimistic that the new Omicron COVID variant would not lead to massive lockdowns around the world to the point of severely reducing global oil demand.  

As of 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, WTI Crude was up 2.85% at $71.55 and Brent Crude had gained 2.30% to $74.86.

Oil prices had started to rebound on Monday after Saudi Arabia signaled optimism about demand by hiking its official January crude oil selling prices for Asia and the United States—its biggest markets. Amid heightened worry about the course of the pandemic after the emergence of Omicron, Saudi Arabia injected a dose of confidence in markets by raising its official selling price for its flagship Arab Light to a nearly two-year high.

The market was also relieved on Monday that early reports into Omicron have shown milder symptoms, although the variant is thought to be much more transmissible.

“Although it’s too early to make any definitive statements about it, thus far it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it,” the White House’s chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN on Monday, but cautioned it was still too early to make sweeping assessments of the severity of the variant. “The signals are a bit encouraging,” he added.

“Investors have begun to recalibrate their assessment of the economic impact of the Omicron, setting aside the worst fears triggered by news of the heavily-mutated variant about 10 days ago,” Vanda Insights said in a note on Tuesday.

“Yesterday’s optimism can quickly turn into gloom again unless scientific evidence confirms that the economic impact of the latest variant is, in fact, negligible. Yesterday’s impressive performance is being followed-through this morning, partly due to a decent jump in Chinese crude oil imports last month,” broker PVM Oil Associates commented on the oil market on Tuesday.

Finally, a stalemate in the Iran nuclear talks is also bullish for the market, with Germany saying on Monday that Iran should return to the talks with realistic proposals that don’t breach previously reached compromises.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Rise After Six-Week Losing Streak
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on December 07 2021 said:
    The minute reports began to emerge that the Omicron variant isn’t more dangerous than previous variants and that no deaths have so far been reported from it, the global economy relaxed with the knowledge that no global lockdown is likely and crude oil prices began to surge with Brent crude hitting $75.31 a barrel a few minutes ago.

    And with a global economy growing at 6.3% this year, the biggest growth rate in the last fifteen years and a robust global oil demand, Brent crude could hit $85 before the end of the year.

    Prices were also helped by Saudi Arabia raising the price of its light crude to customers in Asia and the United States thus signalling a vote of confidence in global oil demand.

    Other than initial concerns about the Omicron that led to fears of a possible return to lockdown, I am now becoming convinced that there could have been deliberate efforts by vested interests to fan fears about the Omicron as a way to force prices down to help President Biden whose decision to release 50 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) was ignored by both prices and the market.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson
China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices
The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom

The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom
Guyana To Become The 11th Country To Produce Over 1 Million Bpd

Guyana To Become The 11th Country To Produce Over 1 Million Bpd
OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022

OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com