The Two Billionaires Reimagining Nuclear Energy

The Two Billionaires Reimagining Nuclear Energy

Tiny Reactors Could Make Nuclear Power 50% Cheaper

Tiny Reactors Could Make Nuclear Power 50% Cheaper

Nuclear Power Will Play A Key Role In Emerging Economies' Energy Transition

Nuclear Power Will Play A Key Role In Emerging Economies’ Energy Transition

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Iran Nuclear Talks Off To A Difficult Restart

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 04, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
  • The indirect talks between Iran and Western Partners ended on Friday with very little progress
  • The talks restarted on Monday following several months of hiatus
  • Iran is signaling it would not curb its nuclear program until all sanctions are lifted
A week of resumed talks between Iranian and western diplomats about Iran’s nuclear program and the potential for lifting most international sanctions on the Islamic Republic, including on its oil exports, ends on Friday with little progress, with both the U.S. and Iran pessimistic about a successful outcome soon.

The indirect talks between the United States and Iran—via the other parties to the so-called Iranian nuclear deal, which former U.S. President Donald Trump ditched in 2018—restarted on Monday following several months of hiatus until Iran elects a new president and new administration.

A successful outcome of the talks would bring the U.S. and Iran back to the deal and lead to the removal of the U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil industry and exports. Now it looks like a possible successful outcome is months away, and a legitimate return of Iranian barrels to the oil market, further still.

Iran is signaling it would not curb its nuclear program until all sanctions are lifted, while the U.S. and western powers want the reduction of uranium enrichment activities to happen before the potential removal of any sanctions.

Iran has stuck to its demands in this week’s talks, The Wall Street Journal reported, quoting Western and Iranian officials.

“What Iran can’t do is sustain the status quo of building their nuclear program while dragging their feet on talks. That will not happen. That’s also not our view alone. It’s very clearly the view of our European partners,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

“I have to tell you, recent moves, recent rhetoric don’t give us a lot of cause for optimism,” Secretary Blinken added.

Iran also signaled it is “not optimistic” about the way the talks resumed.

“We went to Vienna with serious determination, but we are not optimistic about the will and the intention of the United Staets and the three European parties to the deal,” Iranian media quoted Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian as saying in a conversation with his Japanese counterpart.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

The Two Billionaires Reimagining Nuclear Energy
