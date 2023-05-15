Oil Prices Rise As Canada Wildfires Rage On

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.22 +1.18 +1.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.35 +1.18 +1.59%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.53 +1.08 +1.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.378 +0.112 +4.94%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.474 +0.044 +1.82%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.52 -1.44 -1.95%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.52 -1.44 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 74.03 -0.97 -1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.45 -2.24 -2.92%
Chart Mars US 3 days 70.19 -1.28 -1.79%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.474 +0.044 +1.82%

Graph down Marine 4 days 72.70 -2.82 -3.73%
Graph down Murban 4 days 73.94 -2.51 -3.28%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 72.01 -1.04 -1.42%
Graph down Basra Light 532 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 74.91 -0.58 -0.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 74.03 -0.97 -1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 74.03 -0.97 -1.29%
Chart Girassol 4 days 76.24 -1.13 -1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.45 -2.24 -2.92%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.06 -0.71 -1.25%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 48.79 -0.83 -1.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 72.19 -0.83 -1.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 70.44 -0.83 -1.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 67.59 -0.83 -1.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 64.29 -0.83 -1.27%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 64.29 -0.83 -1.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 65.59 -0.83 -1.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 74.54 -0.83 -1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 63.89 -0.83 -1.28%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.52 -1.44 -1.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.50 -1.00 -1.48%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 60.25 -1.00 -1.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 76.20 -1.43 -1.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 62.57 -0.83 -1.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 66.52 -0.83 -1.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.52 -0.83 -1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.50 -1.00 -1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 18 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 76.47 -1.15 -1.48%

Oil Prices Rise As Canada Wildfires Rage On

By Julianne Geiger - May 15, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Crude oil prices were trading up 1.5% on Monday afternoon.
  • This weekend, there still were more than 300,000 boepd of Canadian oil production shut in due to the fires.
  • The market is also eyeing OPEC+’s production cut plans which were set to go into effect as of May 1.
Crude oil prices were on the rise on Monday as the market continued to fear a tightening of crude supplies on Canadian wildfires.

Crude oil prices were trading up 1.5% on Monday afternoon, with WTI trading at $71.12 per barrel, up $1.08 per barrel (+1.54%) as the oil-producing province of Alberta sees more hot and dry weather, triggering an increase in wildfires, with no sign of abating.

The number of wildfires labeled as out of control as of Saturday is 21, with more than 16,000 people displaced.

There still were more than 300,000 boepd of Canadian oil production shut in due to the fires.

“Our peak burning period, which is when the temperatures are at the highest and the fuels are at their driest, is still in front of us,” Alberta Wildfires official Josee St-Onge said on Sunday afternoon. “It’s too soon to say when we’re going to see the peak of this wildfire season.”

St. Onge added that Alberta would “continue to be challenged.”

Brent crude oil prices were also trading up $1.06 per barrel, at $75.23 per barrel (+1.43%).

In the United States, crude oil inventories are 1% below the five year average for this time of year at 462.6 million barrels.

The market is also eyeing OPEC+’s production cut plans which were set to go into effect as of May 1, with speculation that the group would continue to cut production to bolster prices.

Meanwhile, fears of a recession are capping the price gains for oil as discussions around the U.S. borrowing cap limit have so far failed to resolve.

The Treasury could run out of funds to make payments on its debt, resulting in significant losses in production and jobs.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

