Oil Prices Fall As Druzbha Pipeline Resumes Flows

Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 85.31 -1.61 -1.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 92.54 -1.32 -1.41%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 92.38 +0.37 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 5.863 -0.171 -2.83%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.485 -0.031 -1.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.16 -3.26 -3.45%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 82.97 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.485 -0.031 -1.24%

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.34 -4.23 -4.67%
Graph down Murban 2 days 91.09 -3.89 -4.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.67 -1.04 -1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 352 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 94.82 -1.53 -1.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 93.84 -1.32 -1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.16 -3.26 -3.45%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.15 +1.28 +2.21%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 65.67 +1.05 +1.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 89.07 +1.05 +1.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 87.32 +1.05 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 84.47 +1.05 +1.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 81.17 +1.05 +1.31%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 81.17 +1.05 +1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 82.47 +1.05 +1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 91.42 +1.05 +1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 80.77 +1.05 +1.32%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.25 +1.00 +1.22%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.00 +1.00 +1.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.05 +1.05 +1.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.40 +1.05 +1.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.40 +1.05 +1.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 +1.00 +1.22%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 96.23 -2.54 -2.57%

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

Oil Prices Fall As Druzbha Pipeline Resumes Flows

By Alex Kimani - Nov 16, 2022, 11:11 AM CST
  • Druzhba pipeline flows resume after having been temporarily suspended.
  • Hungary's oil and gas giant MOL says its Ukrainian partner told the company that the disruption was triggered after a Russian rocket hit a power station close to the Belarus border.
  • The Druzhba pipeline network originates in Russia and splits in Belarus into Ukraine.
Oil prices have been falling in Wednesday’s session after oil flows on the Druzhba pipeline from Russia to Eastern Europe resumed after having been temporarily suspended following repairs on electrical infrastructure damaged in Moscow’s latest assault on Ukraine. 

Brent crude was trading down 2.11% at 11:50 a.m. EST, while WTI was down 2.83%. 

The extent of the disruption is yet to be determined, but came concurrent with a big explosion in eastern Poland near the Ukrainian border that raised widespread alarm especially among NATO countries.

Hungary's oil and gas giant MOL says its Ukrainian partner told the company that the disruption was triggered after a Russian rocket hit a power station close to the Belarus border that provides electricity for a pump station. Slovakia's Transpetrol has similarly confirmed the suspension, citing "technical reasons on the Ukrainian side" but failed to provide details of the rocket strike.

"The reason for the suspension of supplies has not yet been officially confirmed by the Ukrainian side," said Transpetrol in a statement, adding that it is still gathering more information on the strike and will reveal more details.

The Druzhba pipeline network originates in Russia and splits in Belarus into Ukraine, where it supplies several countries in Eastern and Central Europe including refineries in landlocked Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Russia's state-owned pipeline monopoly Transneft was notified by Ukraine that the supply to Hungary had been temporarily suspended.

Meanwhile, natural gas and power prices have also eased after NATO and Poland’s leaders ruled out the possibility that a missile strike on Polish territory was an intentional Russian attack. 

World leaders gathering at the G20 summit in Bali have been desperate to diffuse a potential escalation in the Ukraine war after a “Russian-made” missile struck NATO-member Poland killing two people. 

The missile landed outside the rural Polish village of Przewodow, about four miles west from the Ukrainian border on Tuesday afternoon. Poland’s president Andrzej Duda says the missile strike appears to be an “unfortunate accident” and the Russian-made missile was likely used by the UKrainian air defense.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

