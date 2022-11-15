Russia’s Oil Production Could Drop By 1.4 Million Bpd In 2023

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 86.26 +0.39 +0.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 93.44 +0.30 +0.32%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 90.80 -1.03 -1.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 6.040 +0.107 +1.80%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.523 -0.005 -0.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.85 +0.81 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.85 +0.81 +0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.69 -1.46 -1.52%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.42 -0.43 -0.45%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 82.37 -3.09 -3.62%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.528 -0.001 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 90.57 -0.23 -0.25%
Graph up Murban 1 day 94.98 +0.14 +0.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 89.71 -1.16 -1.28%
Graph down Basra Light 350 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 96.35 -1.28 -1.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.69 -1.46 -1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.69 -1.46 -1.52%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.16 -1.58 -1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 94.42 -0.43 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.87 +0.22 +0.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 64.62 -3.09 -4.56%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 88.02 -3.09 -3.39%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 86.27 -3.09 -3.46%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 83.42 -3.09 -3.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 80.12 -3.09 -3.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 80.12 -3.09 -3.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 81.42 -3.09 -3.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 90.37 -3.09 -3.31%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 79.72 -3.09 -3.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 89.85 +0.81 +0.91%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 82.25 -3.25 -3.80%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 76.00 -3.25 -4.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 81.00 -3.09 -3.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 82.35 -3.09 -3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 82.35 -3.09 -3.62%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 82.25 -3.25 -3.80%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 98.77 +2.49 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 7 mins 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day "#NewWorldNextWeek NEWS- COP27 Creating a New World Economic Model and Tracking Your Personal Carbon Footprint"
  • 10 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 7 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 10 hours Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Production Could Drop By 1.4 Million Bpd In 2023

Can Refracs Boost U.S. Shale Output?

Can Refracs Boost U.S. Shale Output?

With the call for a…

India Ramps Up Oil Imports From Iran And Russia

India Ramps Up Oil Imports From Iran And Russia

India’s growing demand for oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Oil Production Could Drop By 1.4 Million Bpd In 2023

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 15, 2022, 9:30 AM CST

Russia’s oil production could drop by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023 after the EU embargo on crude oil imports by sea kicks in next month, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).  

The EU had reduced its crude oil imports from Russia to 1.4 million bpd by October, but once the embargo takes effect, Moscow could struggle to place those barrels with its current biggest buyers China, India, and Turkey, as no significant buying outside those countries has appeared despite massive discounts, the IEA said in its Oil Market Report on Tuesday.

“A further rerouting of trade should help ease pressures but a shortage of tankers is a major concern, especially for ice-class vessels required to load out of Baltic ports during winter,” the international agency said.

The EU has managed to cut some of its imports of Russian crude and products, but more than 2 million bpd of crude oil and products will have to be replaced when the EU embargoes enter into force, the IEA noted.

By October, the EU had already reduced Russian crude oil imports by 1.1 million bpd, but it was still buying 1.4 million bpd. For diesel, the EU had cut imports by 50,000 bpd to 560,000 bpd.

“When the crude and product embargoes come into full force in December and February, respectively, an additional 1.1 mb/d of crude and 1 mb/d of diesel, naphtha and fuel oil will have to be replaced. For crude oil, no significant buying from Russia outside China, India, and Türkiye has appeared despite massive discounts,” the IEA said.

The embargoes will pressure oil market balances, on top of oil inventory levels in developed economies at their lowest since 2004, the agency said.

“A proposed oil price cap may help alleviate tensions, yet a myriad of uncertainties and logistical challenges remain,” the IEA noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The IEA Warns Of A “Myriad Of Uncertainties” For Oil Markets

Next Post

Zelensky: Ukraine Will Not Compromise Its Sovereignty, Territory Or Independence

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com