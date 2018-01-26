Oil Prices Ease As Refinery Maintenance Season Draws Near

Market Intelligence
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.37 -1.44 -2.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.86 +0.73 +1.04%
Peace Sour 105 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.41 -0.10 -0.16%
  • 45 mins Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”
  • 3 hours Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025
  • 6 hours China Faces Fresh Heating, Power Shortages
  • 17 hours U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions
  • 21 hours Nigeria Adds 200,000 Barrels Per Day To Its Offshore Output Capacity
  • 23 hours France Vows To Shut All Coal-Fired Power Plants By 2021
  • 1 day Mexico Hastens To Auction Oil Blocks Before Presidential Election
  • 1 day Dozens Of Small U.S. Refiners Seek Biofuel Waivers From EPA
  • 1 day Road Safety Watchdog Launches Probe Into Tesla Crash
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco To Expand Business In The U.S. After Tax Bill
  • 2 days European Gas Network Stable Despite Falling Dutch Production
  • 2 days Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices
  • 2 days Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale
  • 2 days Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports
  • 2 days Saudis To Maintain Q1 Crude Oil Exports Around 7 Million Bpd
  • 2 days European Oil Shipments To Asia Slump To 4-Year Low
  • 2 days Hong Kong Exchange Chief Confident Aramco Will List There
  • 2 days First Nations Tribes To Oppose Tanker Ban Set To Threaten Eagle Spirit Pipeline
  • 3 days Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
  • 3 days Elon Musk Won’t Get Paid Unless Tesla Does “Extraordinarily Well”
  • 3 days U.S. Regulators Keep Keystone Capacity Capped At 80 Percent
  • 3 days Trump Signs Off On 30 Percent Tariff On Imported Solar Equipment
  • 3 days Russian Funds May Invest In Aramco’s IPO To Boost Oil Ties
  • 3 days IMF Raises Saudi Arabia Growth Outlook On Higher Oil Prices
  • 3 days China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports
  • 4 days EIA Weekly Inventory Data Due Wednesday, Despite Govt. Shutdown
  • 4 days Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing
  • 4 days Lloyd’s Sees No Room For Coal In New Investment Strategy
  • 4 days Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Oil Workers In Oil-Rich Delta Area
  • 4 days Libya’s NOC Restarts Oil Fields
  • 4 days US Orion To Develop Gas Field In Iraq
  • 7 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World
  • 7 days Senior Interior Dept. Official Says Florida Still On Trump’s Draft Drilling Plan
  • 7 days Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 7 days Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends
  • 7 days Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 7 days TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL
  • 7 days Nigeria Files Suit Against JP Morgan Over Oil Field Sale
  • 7 days Chinese Oil Ships Found Violating UN Sanctions On North Korea
  • 8 days Oil Slick From Iranian Tanker Explosion Is Now The Size Of Paris

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Prices Ease As Refinery Maintenance Season Draws Near

By Irina Slav - Jan 26, 2018, 9:30 AM CST super tanker

Crude oil prices eased in early trading today, with WTI at US$65.43 a barrel in morning trade in Europe, after yesterday hitting US$66.66 a barrel, the highest since December 2014, as refinery maintenance season approaches across the northern hemisphere. Brent crude, which yesterday reached an intraday high of US$71.28, was down to US$69.85 in morning trade in Europe before both recouped some losses thanks to a continued weakness in the U.S. dollar.

The start of maintenance season across refineries means that demand will decline, and we’re likely to start seeing weekly builds in U.S. crude oil inventories. Yet the size of these inventories cannot be predicted yet, especially with the long string of draws during the winter, when demand for fuel is usually lower, as evidenced by the string of gasoline builds in EIA’s reports.

Reuters quoted Jefferies as saying maintenance season in the United States will be “fairly heavy” and there were also maintenance activities scheduled at Middle Eastern refineries. All this will reduce demand for crude oil in a palpable way, but oil prices were today affected by the stronger greenback as well.

Yesterday Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he favored a weaker U.S. dollar, becoming probably the first senior politician to speak so openly on the issue. As the Wall Street Journal recalls, previous administrations have been wary of expressing such a sentiment, as it might have an unwanted effect on interest rates and cross-border trade. Related: Why Oil Prices Could Dive

Yet later the same day, President Trump told CNBC in Davos that Mnuchin’s words were taken out of context, adding that "The dollar is going to get stronger and stronger, and ultimately I want to see a strong dollar. Our country is becoming so economically strong again and strong in other ways, too."

The rebound in the greenback pressured oil prices additionally, though only for a while, since the commodity and the currency have an inverse relationship. But there is also the much bigger issue of production: last week, crude oil production in the U.S. hit 9.878 million bpd. The 10-million-bpd mark is widely expected to be hit soon—and if it coincides with the start of refinery maintenance season, the price slump might be significant.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

  • Kr55 on January 26 2018 said:
    Shale should be looking to export more during maintenance season. No one wants the junky dumbbell crude blends that are made with it that provide no distillates. Refiners are still going to be working hard on filling those distillate stocks, shame shale wells can't help with that at all.

