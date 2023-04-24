Oil Prices Down Slightly As Economic Worries Weigh On Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.38 -0.49 -0.63%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.09 -0.57 -0.70%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.25 -0.31 -0.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.191 -0.042 -1.88%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.582 -0.019 -0.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 78.87 -2.31 -2.85%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.87 -2.31 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.21 +0.53 +0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 3 days 76.32 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.582 -0.019 -0.75%

Graph down Marine 3 days 79.98 -1.02 -1.26%
Graph down Murban 3 days 81.10 -0.83 -1.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 77.67 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 510 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 81.47 +0.11 +0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 81.21 +0.53 +0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.21 +0.53 +0.66%
Chart Girassol 3 days 83.51 +0.60 +0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.41 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 63.52 +0.60 +0.95%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 56.62 +0.50 +0.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 80.02 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 78.27 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 75.42 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 72.12 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 72.12 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 73.42 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 82.37 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 71.72 +0.50 +0.70%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 78.87 -2.31 -2.85%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.75 -1.75 -2.32%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 67.50 -1.75 -2.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 84.32 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 69.82 -1.87 -2.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 73.77 -1.87 -2.47%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.77 -1.87 -2.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.75 -1.75 -2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 54 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 10 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Oil Prices Down Slightly As Economic Worries Weigh On Demand

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 24, 2023, 8:00 AM CDT
  • Oil prices extend losses as demand concerns persist despite better-than-expected economic growth in China.
  • Refinery margins remain under pressure with weakness seen in middle distillates and gasoline cracks.
  • Rising bond yields and a stable US dollar continue to weigh down on commodity markets.
Oil prices extended last week’s losses and traded lower early on Monday, weighed down by lingering concerns about demand amid economic growth worries. 

As of 7:08 a.m. EDT on Monday, the U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, was trading down by 0.31% at $77.60. The international benchmark, Brent Crude, was down by 0.42% on the day at $81.30. 

Oil continued the drop from last week, which was the first week in five to see a weekly decline in prices, as concerns about demand resurfaced despite data from China showing better-than-expected economic growth for the first quarter of the year.   

Across oil markets, “refinery margins remain under pressure, largely a result of weakness in middle distillates. However, gasoline cracks have also started to see some weakness,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said on Monday. 

“The growth-sensitive commodities, such as copper and crude oil prices, fell due to risk-aversion sentiment as the weak US economic data and disappointing tech earnings sparked growth concerns,” Tina Teng, a market analyst at CMC Markets, wrote on Monday.

Rising bond yields and the stabilized U.S. dollar are also weighing down on commodity markets, Teng added. 

A rising U.S. dollar makes crude oil more expensive for holders of other currencies. 

“Crude oil prices traded lower in Asia overnight on a combination of technical factors, such as ongoing attempts to close the gaps down to $80 in Brent and $75.70 in WTI as well as long-liquidation from funds that bought futures contracts following the April 3 OPEC+ production cut announcement,” analysts at Saxo Bank said in a note today.  

“The short-term fundamental outlook also continues to deteriorate with recession worries more than offsetting supply cuts as refinery margins remain under pressure across all the major trading hubs sending a warning sign about demand ahead of the peak consumption season,” they added.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

