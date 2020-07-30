Oil Market Contango Returns In A Sign Of New Glut

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.25 +0.33 +0.83%
Graph up Brent Crude 25 mins 43.10 +0.16 +0.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.840 +0.011 +0.60%
Graph down Mars US 8 hours 40.52 -1.35 -3.22%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 43.40 +0.26 +0.60%
Graph up Urals 1 day 43.40 +0.75 +1.76%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.53 +0.54 +1.29%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.53 +0.54 +1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.82 +0.40 +1.07%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.840 +0.011 +0.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 42.99 -0.13 -0.30%
Graph up Murban 3 days 43.38 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 42.91 +0.48 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 45.47 -0.52 -1.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 42.80 +0.70 +1.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Girassol 3 days 44.00 +0.82 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 43.40 +0.26 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 hours 28.40 -1.21 -4.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 25 mins 31.92 -1.35 -4.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 25 mins 38.92 -1.35 -3.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 25 mins 40.32 -1.35 -3.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 25 mins 36.67 -1.35 -3.55%
Graph down Peace Sour 25 mins 35.67 -1.35 -3.65%
Chart Peace Sour 25 mins 35.67 -1.35 -3.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 25 mins 36.92 -1.35 -3.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 25 mins 38.57 -1.35 -3.38%
Chart Central Alberta 25 mins 35.67 -1.35 -3.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.53 +0.54 +1.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 36.50 -1.25 -3.31%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 30.25 -1.25 -3.97%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 42.57 -0.81 -1.87%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 33.87 -1.35 -3.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 37.82 -1.35 -3.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 37.82 -1.35 -3.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 36.50 -1.25 -3.31%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.50 +0.25 +0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.01 +0.23 +0.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 11 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 15 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 2 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 7 hours Why No One Has Started a Thread on Portland
  • 4 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 9 hours Mask Disposal
  • 7 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 5 hours Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 2 days NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 3 days Biden said "nurses breathe in my nostrils" . THE NEXT LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD. LOL
  • 3 days Chinese Company to Buy a Canadian Gold Mine
  • 3 days The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party

Breaking News:

Trump Allows Existing Keystone Oil Pipeline To Boost Capacity

Surge In Gold Prices Could Be Bad News For Oil

Surge In Gold Prices Could Be Bad News For Oil

The ratio between gold and…

Russia’s Central Bank Against Copying Mexican Oil Hedge

Russia’s Central Bank Against Copying Mexican Oil Hedge

Russia’s central bank doesn’t think…

Oil Drops As Demand Recovery Stalls

Oil Drops As Demand Recovery Stalls

After rising at the start…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Market Contango Returns In A Sign Of New Glut

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 30, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Sluggish oil demand recovery with resurging coronavirus cases in many parts of the U.S. and the world and the return of previously withheld production from OPEC+ and North America have combined to flip the oil futures curve again to a sign of a new glut looming this year.

According to Reuters estimates, the Brent Crude futures for September 2020 have been trading lower than the futures contracts further out in time over the past week, which means the market is now back into contango—the state in which prices for delivery at later dates are higher than front-month prices.

During the peak lockdown period, when every major economy except China was under lockdown in late March and early April, the oil market was in a state of super contango. In this market situation, front-month prices were much lower than prices in future months, pointing to a crude oil oversupply and making storing oil for future sales profitable. Traders rushed to charter supertankers for floating storage for several months to a year so they could sell the oil at higher prices later.  

In the middle of June, production cuts from OPEC+, economics-driven curtailments in the U.S. and Canada, and an uptick in oil demand helped the Brent Crude price structure flip to backwardation, signaling a tightening of the physical oil market.

At the end of June, backwardation was only seen for the next two to three months, but analysts expected the full Brent futures curve to be in backwardation by the end of the year thanks to recovering demand. Bank of America (BofA) Global Research, for example, expected that inventories in most regions would begin to draw down in the second half of this year, and the full Brent futures curve could flip by the end of the year to backwardation. Related: The Permian Could See Record Gas Production In 2021

However, the recent resurgence of COVID-19 in many countries, including in the world’s top petroleum consumer, the United States, has had the oil market concerned about the trend in oil demand recovery.

In addition, OPEC+ is set to ease the record production cuts as of August 1, which will likely mean a new glut on the market, also because of slower-than-expected demand recovery, according to Rystad Energy.

“It is becoming more apparent that the demand recovery many were expecting in oil over the second half of the year was just too optimistic,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Thursday.

“This suggests that we will see global supply starting to edge higher, and so given the disappointing demand, it raises the possibility that the market returns to building inventories in the months ahead, rather than drawing down stock, as initially assumed,” they said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Oil Remains Stuck At $40
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Perfect Timing? China Announces Hydropower Megaprojects In Pakistan

Perfect Timing? China Announces Hydropower Megaprojects In Pakistan
The 400% Tesla Rally Was Only The Beginning Of The EV Boom

The 400% Tesla Rally Was Only The Beginning Of The EV Boom
Microsoft And Halliburton Are Building The Oilfield Of The Future

Microsoft And Halliburton Are Building The Oilfield Of The Future
Oil Prices Stuck At $40

Oil Prices Stuck At $40
Oil Rallies On Biggest Crude Inventory Draw Since 2019

Oil Rallies On Biggest Crude Inventory Draw Since 2019



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com