The Cowboy State Looks To Stimulate Oil Drilling With Tax Cuts

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 41.27 +0.23 +0.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 25 mins 43.79 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 1.854 +0.054 +3.00%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 41.87 +0.13 +0.31%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.40 +0.26 +0.60%
Graph down Urals 21 hours 42.65 -0.60 -1.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.99 -0.67 -1.57%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.99 -0.67 -1.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.42 -0.35 -0.93%
Chart Natural Gas 3 hours 1.854 +0.054 +3.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 42.99 -0.13 -0.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.38 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.91 +0.48 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 45.47 -0.52 -1.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 42.80 +0.70 +1.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.00 +0.82 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.40 +0.26 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 29.61 +0.26 +0.89%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 33.04 -1.06 -3.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 40.04 -0.56 -1.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 41.44 -0.56 -1.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 37.79 -0.56 -1.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 36.79 -0.56 -1.50%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 36.79 -0.56 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 38.04 -0.56 -1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 39.89 -0.56 -1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 36.79 -0.56 -1.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.99 -0.67 -1.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 37.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 31.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 42.57 -0.81 -1.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 35.22 +0.23 +0.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 39.17 +0.23 +0.59%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 39.17 +0.23 +0.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 37.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 -0.50 -1.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.78 -0.56 -1.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 18 mins Why No One Has Started a Thread on Portland
  • 32 mins Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 2 days The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 2 hours Mask Disposal
  • 1 day NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 2 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 3 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 2 days Donald Aced This Test
  • 6 hours The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 2 days Chinese Company to Buy a Canadian Gold Mine
  • 3 days Judge family attacked
  • 2 days Biden said "nurses breathe in my nostrils" . THE NEXT LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD. LOL
  • 3 days You may all go to hell

Breaking News:

Oilfield Services Say Goodbye To $45 Billion In Assets: Morgan Stanley

Oil Traders Discount Crude As Chinese Demand Weakens

Oil Traders Discount Crude As Chinese Demand Weakens

Oil producers such as Iraq,…

Record Volumes Of Cheap U.S. Crude Oil Are Headed To Asia

Record Volumes Of Cheap U.S. Crude Oil Are Headed To Asia

A record volume of U.S.…

The Quiet Destruction Of Colombia’s Shale Oil Potential

The Quiet Destruction Of Colombia’s Shale Oil Potential

Despite promising estimates of Colombia’s…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Cowboy State Looks To Stimulate Oil Drilling With Tax Cuts

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 29, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Wyoming regulators look to stimulate oil production in the state with a new tax relief proposal that calls for a tax exemption until the price of WTI reaches $45 per barrel

The Wyoming legislature’s Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee has sponsored a bill proposing tax relief for oil and gas companies in a bid to stimulate an increase in production.

The bill calls for a tax exemption once the price of West Texas Intermediate reaches $45 per barrel for light sweet crude and $38 per barrel for sour grades produced in the state.

While the tax exemption will only be temporary, to be in effect no longer than 12 months after the benchmark price of oil reaches the necessary threshold, its sponsors believe it could have a positive effect on the oil and gas industry in Wyoming.

“We’re recognizing that if [the] price is too low, companies are not going to come back anyway. So, we’re gonna set it at maybe a break-even to get a company over the hump to choose Wyoming over North Dakota, to choose Wyoming over New Mexico,” said the president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, Pete Obermueller, as quoted by Wyoming Public Media.

While not the biggest producer in the United States, Wyoming did pump 102.1 million barrels of crude last year. That was up from 87.9 million barrels a year earlier, according to the Wyoming State Geological Survey. And yet the price collapse has severely affected production in the state: a year ago, there were 37 drilling rigs in Wyoming. To date, there is just one.

One of the oldest oil-producing regions in the United States, three years ago Wyoming grabbed headlines with its Powder River Basin—a legacy producing region that was attracting a lot of oil and gas investment thanks to low land prices and the recovery in the prices of oil. At the time, some expected the Powder River Basin to become something like a new Permian. This has not happened, but tax relief would certainly motivate drillers to expand once the price becomes right.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Rallies On Biggest Crude Inventory Draw Since 2019

Next Post

Why Iran And China Are Pushing Iraq To Boost Oil Production
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Perfect Timing? China Announces Hydropower Megaprojects In Pakistan

Perfect Timing? China Announces Hydropower Megaprojects In Pakistan
Microsoft And Halliburton Are Building The Oilfield Of The Future

Microsoft And Halliburton Are Building The Oilfield Of The Future
Is Warren Buffet Right About Natural Gas?

Is Warren Buffet Right About Natural Gas?
The 400% Tesla Rally Was Only The Beginning Of The EV Boom

The 400% Tesla Rally Was Only The Beginning Of The EV Boom
Canada’s TransMountain Pipeline Faces Another Major Setback

Canada’s TransMountain Pipeline Faces Another Major Setback



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com