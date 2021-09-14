Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 71.20 +1.38 +1.98%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.172 +0.012 +0.53%

Graph up Marine 2 days 71.60 +0.99 +1.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 72.51 +1.00 +1.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 68.08 +0.18 +0.27%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 73.73 +0.50 +0.68%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.99 +0.69 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.50 +0.65 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.75 +0.63 +1.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 69.45 +0.73 +1.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 70.85 +0.73 +1.04%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 67.35 +0.78 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 65.95 +0.73 +1.12%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 65.95 +0.73 +1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 67.30 +0.73 +1.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 69.05 +0.63 +0.92%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 66.05 +0.73 +1.12%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.00 +0.75 +1.13%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.75 +0.75 +1.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.97 +1.40 +1.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 63.67 +1.58 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.00 +0.75 +1.13%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 +0.75 +1.25%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.16 +0.42 +0.56%

Oil Jumps To Six-Week High On Brighter Demand Outlook

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 14, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices rose to their highest level in six weeks early on Tuesday as the IEA said it expects a strong rebound in global oil demand from October and as another storm threatened to cause disruptions to the oil industry in the U.S. Gulf area.

As of 9:17 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, WTI Crude was up 0.77% at $71.02, and the price of Brent Crude exceeded $74 a barrel, up by 0.78% on the day at $74.11.

Oil is now at its highest level since the end of July, before prices started sliding in August on concerns about oil demand with the surge of the Delta COVID variant.

Early on Tuesday, oil was supported by the outlook for the next few months in the International Energy Agency’s Oil Market Report, which showed earlier in the day that the IEA expects global oil demand to rebound with a 1.6-million-bpd jump in October and continue rising through the end of the year, after three consecutive months of declines due to the Delta variant.

“Strong pent-up demand and continued progress in vaccination programmes should underpin a robust rebound from 4Q21,” said the IEA, which raised by 85,000 bpd its estimates for next year’s demand growth.

Along with improved demand outlook from the IEA – and a massive 900,000-bpd bump in OPEC’s 2022 demand forecast a day before—oil prices were also supported by the new storm, Nicholas, which made landfall in Texas in the early hours on Tuesday.

Power outages near the point of the landfall in southeast Texas were reported on Tuesday, including in the county of Galveston. Analysts will be monitoring whether the rainfall and storm surges would disrupt refinery operations along the U.S. Gulf Coast in Texas and Louisiana in the coming days.

Crude oil prices are up “for a third day as extreme weather in the US continues to curtail supply while demand continues to recover. Having only managed to restart 56% of Gulf of Mexico production after Hurricane Ida more than two weeks ago, the oil market anxiously waits to see the impact of Nicholas which has strengthened into a hurricane before reaching the Texas coast,” Saxo Bank said early on Tuesday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on September 14 2021 said:
    This isn’t surprising given the very robust fundamentals of the global oil market and the growing confidence that the global economy is strong enough not only to overcome the new COVID cases but also support higher oil prices aided ably by the availability of billions of vaccinations around the world.

    That is why Brent crude price is expected to touch $80 a barrel before the end of the year and average $71-$72 in 2021 with global oil demand reaching 99-100 million barrels a day (mbd) and returning to pre-pandemic level.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




