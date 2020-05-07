Oil Jumps 10% As Saudis Raise Prices For First Time Since Price War

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 23.59 -0.40 -1.67%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 29.63 -0.09 -0.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.906 -0.038 -1.95%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 26.74 -1.57 -5.55%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 22.40 +0.96 +4.48%
Graph up Urals 2 days 29.55 +8.45 +40.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 27.38 -1.98 -6.74%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 27.38 -1.98 -6.74%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 22.63 -0.61 -2.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 21.10 -0.57 -2.63%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.906 -0.038 -1.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 27.44 +1.09 +4.14%
Graph up Murban 2 days 27.67 +1.16 +4.38%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 17.72 -1.70 -8.75%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 26.08 -2.33 -8.20%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 23.58 -0.59 -2.44%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 22.63 -0.61 -2.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 22.63 -0.61 -2.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 24.84 -0.51 -2.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 22.40 +0.96 +4.48%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 16.06 -1.35 -7.75%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 22.12 -0.87 -3.78%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 24.62 -0.87 -3.41%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 26.02 -0.87 -3.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 25.62 -0.87 -3.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 20.62 -0.87 -4.05%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 20.62 -0.87 -4.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 21.12 -0.87 -3.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 25.62 -0.87 -3.28%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 20.62 -0.87 -4.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 27.38 -1.98 -6.74%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 20.50 -0.50 -2.38%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 14.25 -0.50 -3.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 18.55 +3.95 +27.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 17.94 -0.57 -3.08%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 21.89 -0.57 -2.54%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 21.89 -0.57 -2.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 20.50 -0.50 -2.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 14.25 -0.50 -3.39%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 27.57 -0.57 -2.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 6 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 10 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 13 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 15 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 2 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 30 mins Judge Blocks Rule That Would Have Kicked 700,000 People Off SNAP
  • 10 hours A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 2 hours Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 5 hours Cost of Solar Continues to Decrease
  • 9 hours About Taxes in oil and gas industry?
  • 12 hours There was no U.S. crude imported by China in the first three months of 2020, and none is scheduled to arrive this month either
  • 13 hours WIsh I could have been a fly on the wall
  • 16 hours Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 1 min Ban Chinese characters from OP forum
  • 17 hours The President and the Plague

Breaking News:

Petrobras Halts Sale Of Huge Oilfields After Oil Price Collapse

Alt Text

Oil Opens Lower As U.S.-China Spat Escalates

After posting the first weekly…

Alt Text

This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

As oil demand picks up,…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Fall As 20 Million Americans Lose Their Jobs

Following a five-day streak of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Jumps 10% As Saudis Raise Prices For First Time Since Price War

Join Our Community
Aramco

After slumping much of yesterday, Brent soared on Thursday morning, after Saudi Arabia stepped in to prop up the recovery in the energy market by raising crude prices for its customers worldwide. Saudi Aramco increased pricing for most of its grades for shipment in June.

According to a price list seen by Bloomberg, Aramco raised its official selling price for flagship Arab Light crude to buyers in Asia by $1.40 a barrel, to a discount of $5.90 below the Middle East benchmark. The company was expected to reduce its official pricing by $2.50 a barrel, to a discount of $9.80, according to the median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of seven traders and refiners. By increasing pricing for Asia, Aramco is also indicating it sees demand beginning to recover in its largest regional market. The company is reversing three consecutive months of reductions in pricing for the world’s largest oil-consuming region.

Saudi Arabia - which at the start of March launch an unprecedented price war that crashed the market - is now telegraphing that it will "do whatever it takes" to support an oil price recovery. The kingdom narrowed discounts most notably for Europe and the Mediterranean, the main market for Russian crude. That appears to be a signal to the Kremlin after Riyadh and Moscow agreed last month to work together again through the OPEC+ alliance and bring the price war to an end.

The price hike takes place as the world’s biggest exporter is also cutting production as part of a global pact aimed at tightening supply and buttressing prices. Brent gained as much as 7%, rising by more than $2/barrel, and was last trading at $31.60. Related: Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

As a reminder, Saudi Arabia began paring production late last month, after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners, including Russia, agreed to slash output by 9.7 million barrels a day starting May 1. Oil prices have plunged this year and many drillers may stop pumping at wells that are no longer profitable.

As Bloomberg notes, raising prices to the U.S. will make Saudi barrels less attractive in a market where the main crude benchmark went negative last month. Selling less in the U.S. may also help appease President Donald Trump who helped orchestrate last month’s historic production-cutting agreement and who has threatened tariffs against Saudi crude imports. Trump is keen on protecting U.S. jobs in the oil industry in an election year. Of course, it also means that US shale producers will sense a shift in the tide and aggressively pursue maximum output which, ironically, may lead to another glut if demand does not rebound as fast.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Morgan Stanley Says The Worst Is Over For Oil
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shell Has A Dire Warning For Oil Markets

Shell Has A Dire Warning For Oil Markets
A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

 This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

This Could Be The Beginning Of A Tremendous Oil Rally

 The Oil Nations On The Brink Of Collapse

The Oil Nations On The Brink Of Collapse

 The Wave Of Shale Well Closures Has Finally Begun

The Wave Of Shale Well Closures Has Finally Begun



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com